Minister Marci Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Jenna Sudds lead Canadian Delegation to the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - In an increasingly interconnected world, intersectional approaches are essential to promote gender equality and empower all women and girls in all their diversity. Through domestic and international investments as well as advocacy, the Government of Canada is building a safer, more inclusive, digital world.

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Parliamentary Secretary Jenna Sudds will lead the Canadian delegation at the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW). The UNCSW67 will be held March 6 to 17, 2023 in New York City, New York. This year's theme is: Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

Both Minister Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Sudds, will underscore Canada's commitment to working with civil society and member states to make concrete gains for women and girls in the realm of digital access, innovation, and education.

In addition to Minister Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Sudds, the Canadian delegation includes federal parliamentarians, representatives from provincial and territorial governments, and National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives. Representatives from civil society organizations will add meaningful perspectives to the delegation's work as they share their expertise pertaining to the UNCSW67 priority. They will also meet and share experiences with other organizations from around the world.

The civil society organizations delegation includes:

Damineh Akhavan - Westcoast Women in Engineering, Science, and Technology (WWEST) (BC)

Meaghan Anderson - Digital Opportunity Trust (ON)

Jane Bailey - The eQuality Project (ON)

Julie Cafley - Catalyst Canada (QC)

Suzie Dunn - Centre for International Governance Innovation (NS)

Jennifer Flanagan – Actua (ON)

Marie Lamensch - Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (Concordia) (QC)

Raine Liliefeldt - YWCA Canada (ON)

Cora Lee McGuire-Cyrette - Ontario Native Women's Association (ON)

Saadia Muzaffar -TechGirls Canada (ON)

Yusra Qadir - Mothers Matter Centre (BC)

Jeanette Southwood - Engineers Canada (ON)

Aimee Tymkin - lnstitute of International Women's Rights (MB)

Dr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko - Canadian Coalition of Women in Engineering, Science, and Trades (ON)

Rhiannon Wong - Women's Shelters Canada (BC)

Quotes

"I am honoured to return to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women to lead this year's Canadian delegation. Canada firmly advocates for the participation of all women and girls in an ever-evolving digital world through innovation, employment, and economic empowerment. Through collaboration and collective action, we can build a brighter future for women and girls, and achieve a more equitable and just world for all."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"It is a privilege to be in New York for this significant event. The global access of women and girls to technology and technology-enabled education is not always equal. Women and girls have also been experiencing an increase in disinformation, violence, and hate speech both online and offline. As member states, we can work together to remove technological barriers and build a safer, more inclusive, digital world."

Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts 

  • Canada was a founding member of the United Nations. In times of global uncertainty, it remains an important institution in which Canada can play a vital role, advancing and protecting human rights for everyone, especially women and girls.

  • The CSW is part of a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide that gives voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth and those living in conflict and crisis settings.

  • Canada has participated in the UNCSW since its creation in 1947. Women and Gender Equality Canada, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, leads preparations for the annual meeting.

  • CSW67 is being held in-person. Some side events and parallel events may be taking place in a hybrid virtual/in-person format.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c8733.html

