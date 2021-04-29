Minister Maryam Monsef highlights investments in youth in Budget 2021
OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada's plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that is inclusive of all Canadians.
Today, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, met with post-secondary student leaders in the Golden Horseshoe and southwestern Ontario to discuss Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience. They discussed the Government of Canada's investments in students and youth, including financial assistance for students, support for jobs and skills training, mental health resources, as well as plans to grow and strengthen the economy and the important role of youth in the recovery.
The COVID-19 recession is the steepest and fastest economic contraction since the Great Depression. It has disproportionately affected low-wage workers, young people, women, and racialized Canadians. For businesses, it has been a two-speed recession, with some finding ways to prosper and grow, but many businesses—especially small businesses—fighting to survive. Budget 2021 is an historic investment to address the specific wounds of the COVID-19 recession, put people first, create jobs, grow the middle class, set businesses on a track for long-term growth, and ensure that Canada's future will be healthier, more equitable, greener, and more prosperous.
Young Canadians must be at the centre of our recovery not only to help them rebound today, but to invest in their future success and the future success of our economy.
Budget 2021 builds on Canada's investments in youth with over $5.7 billion over the next five years to help young Canadians—including from low-income households—pursue and complete their education, to provide additional relief from student loan debt for young graduates, and to create 215,000 new job skills development and work opportunities.
Taken together, the Government of Canada's response to the current crisis represents the largest ever investment in young Canadians—totaling $13.1 billion over six years. This represents one of the largest youth support packages from around the world. Canada's growth and prosperity well into the future depends on new opportunities for young people today.
The Government of Canada's top priority remains protecting Canadians' health and safety, particularly during this third, aggressive wave of the virus and its variants. Vaccine rollout is underway across Canada, with federal government support in every province and territory. Budget 2021 invests in Canada's bio-manufacturing and life sciences sector to rebuild domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity, and has a plan to put in place national standards for long-term care and mental health services.
Budget 2021 is a plan to bridge Canadians and Canadian businesses through the crisis and towards a robust recovery. It proposes to extend business and income support measures through to the fall and to make investments to create jobs and help businesses across the economy come roaring back. It will support almost 500,000 new training and work opportunities; support businesses in our most affected sectors such as tourism and arts and culture; and accelerate investment and digital transformation at small and medium-sized businesses. Budget 2021 is a plan that puts Canada on track to meet its commitment to create 1 million jobs by the end of the year.
Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position. This allowed the government to take quick and decisive action, supporting people and businesses, and put it in the position to make historic investments in the recovery.
Quote
"We intend to double the Canada Student Grant for two additional years, extend the waiver of interest on federal student loans, and create hundreds of thousands of work placement opportunities so our economy benefits from the energy and talent of young professionals. From increased support for BIPOC communities and disabled Canadians, to increasing mental health and community-based supports, we will continue to invest in and engage with this powerful generation of Canadians."
The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
Quick Facts
Budget 2021 includes $101.4 billion over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of Canada's growth plan that will create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery. Key measures include:
Related Links
Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience
Fall Economic Statement 2020: Supporting Canadians and Fighting COVID-19
Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:
SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/28/c1985.html