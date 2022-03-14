U.S. markets closed

Minister Murray attends 40th edition of Seafood Expo North America to promote Canada's top-quality and sustainable seafood products

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As a nation of three oceans and surrounded by cold, pristine waters, Canada is home to some of the best quality fish and seafood products in the world. With high standards for sustainability and food safety, our premium fish and seafood continues to be prized around the world. In 2021, Canadians worked hard to export $8.7 billion worth of fish and seafood to 119 countries.

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard led Canada's delegation to this year's Seafood Expo North American. The Seafood Expo, which runs from March 13-15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts, is the largest trade exposition of its kind in North America. This year is the 40th edition of the Seafood Expo and the first to take place in-person since 2019.

Yesterday, Minister Murray met with Canadian fish and seafood stakeholders, with provincial delegates, as well as participants from the United States and other countries. The Government of Canada, along with the provinces, plays a key role in supporting and promoting Canadian industry at this worldwide platform and opportunity to further grow the Canadian fish and seafood industry.

The Government of Canada supports the long-term sustainability, innovation, and growth of Canada's fish and seafood sector through programs such as the Atlantic Fisheries Fund, the Quebec Fisheries Fund, the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, and the Canadian Fish and Seafood Opportunities Fund. These programs help stimulate innovation and sustainability in Canada's fish and seafood sector in order to meet growing market demands.

Through sound science, grounded in Indigenous knowledge and local perspectives, and employing forward-looking policy, Fisheries and Oceans Canada ensures the sustainable management of Canadian fisheries and aquaculture and is dedicated to the protection of Canada's oceans and aquatic ecosystems, so they remain healthy and full of life for generations to come.

Quotes

"Canada's fish and seafood harvesters and processors work with immense pride to bring high-quality, sustainable products to the world. I was honoured to lead the Government of Canada's delegation at this year's Seafood Expo North America. I met with provincial representatives, First Nations partners, and built new connections with industry. Together, we can sustainably grow the Canadian seafood sector through strategic investments, innovation and clean technologies. Our Government is committed to supporting seafood sectors as well as ocean ecosystems, so they stay healthy and productive for future generations."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"I am glad to have had the opportunity to further promote new market opportunities for Atlantic Canada businesses, in particular those from our high-quality fish and seafood products at this year's Seafood Expo North America. Through innovation, the country's growing ocean industries continue to create good jobs and strengthen our economy. Last year, global sales of Atlantic fish and seafood products reached record levels, and those results are a testament to the resilience of our industry, the quality of our products and the drive of everyone who takes pride in bringing the best fish and seafood there is to the rest of the world."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick Facts

  • Canada exported fish and seafood products to 119 countries last year. The United States remains Canada's largest export market, accounting for more than two-thirds of our exports valued at $6.2 billion.

  • Fish and seafood are among the largest single food commodities exported by Canada. Canada's most valuable exports by species in 2021 were lobster, snow/queen crab and Atlantic salmon.

  • In 2021, these species represented 66 per cent ($5.8 billion) of the total value and 39 per cent (242 thousand tonnes) of the total volume of fish and seafood exports. Lobster remains Canada's most valuable species exported, worth more than $3 billion in 2021.

Associated Links

