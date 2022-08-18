U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,283.74
    +9.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.04
    +18.72 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,965.34
    +27.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.73
    +13.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.63
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0094
    -0.0086 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0117 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8480
    +0.7580 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,392.38
    +43.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.74
    +1.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Minister Ng highlights support for entrepreneurs and business owners in Manitoba and British Columbia

·5 min read

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Small businesses are at the heart of Canadian communities and are the engines that drive local economies. Their success is critical to accelerating inclusive growth that benefits everyone.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, visited Manitoba and British Columbia from August 15 to 18 to meet with diverse Canadian entrepreneurs, business owners and small business organizations. She discussed the government's ongoing efforts to support them by breaking down barriers so they can access capital, adopt digital technologies, export into new markets and create good local jobs.

On August 15 in Winnipeg, Minister Ng announced that Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC) will start providing loans of up to $50,000 to women entrepreneurs and business owners this fall through the Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund. A key part of the $6 billion Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES), the Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund provides women entrepreneurs across the country with much-needed capital so they can start up, scale up and succeed. With the expansion of the loan fund through WEOC, nearly $30 million will be invested in women-owned businesses.

While meeting with local Manitoban Filipino business owners, Minister Ng announced that she will be visiting the Philippines on September 19 and 20, 2022, to strengthen trade and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In British Columbia, the Minister met with the South Asian Business Association of British Columbia in Surrey, where she underscored the progress being made on negotiating an early progress trade agreement with India and talked about other supports to help small and medium-sized businesses expand into markets around the world.

Minister Ng highlighted the importance of rural and Indigenous economic development during her meetings with business owners and organizations in Osoyoos and Kelowna, including Nk'Mip Cellars, Crush Dynamics, Gorman Bros. Lumber and Northern Cherries. She concluded the tour by joining Accelerate Okanagan, a business accelerator, to discuss how federal investments through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy and the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative are supporting women entrepreneurs in STEM fields through capital, networks and mentorship.

Boosting economic recovery, supporting diverse entrepreneurs and accelerating the digital transformation of Canadian businesses will help them stay competitive while creating jobs and growing the economy.

Quote

"Entrepreneurs and small business owners across Manitoba and British Columbia punch above their weight with their innovation, talent and resilience. They are the economic backbone of their communities and the creator of good local jobs. Through historic investments in digital adoption, women entrepreneurship and rural economic development, our government will continue to have the backs of business owners and entrepreneurs just as they have had the backs of Canadians across Western Canada."
  – The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick facts

  • The Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES), a more than $6-billion investment, includes:

  • The government is also investing in removing systemic barriers faced by diverse entrepreneurs through programs like the Black Entrepreneurship Program.

  • To ensure women have equal access to the benefits and opportunities arising from international investment, Canada is taking an inclusive approach to trade by integrating gender-related provisions in all its free trade agreements. The government has also co-signed the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement—a stand-alone initiative open to other economies to join.

  • Announced in Budget 2021, the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) is an investment in helping businesses succeed. It is expected to support as many as 160,000 small businesses and help create thousands of jobs, including up to 28,000 job placements for students and recent graduates to gain valuable work experience.

  • CDAP consists of $1.4 billion in grants and advisory services to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) adopt e-commerce and up to $2.6 billion in loans from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) to help SMEs cover the cost of implementing digital transformation plans.

  • SMEs interested in applying for a grant or loan under CDAP can answer a few quick questions online to help determine the funding that is best suited to meet their needs.

  • Retail e-commerce rapidly increased during the pandemic. According to Statistics Canada data, year-over-year retail e-commerce increased by more than 110% in May 2020 compared to May 2019.

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c9038.html

Recommended Stories

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • Fed Officials Offer Mixed Signals on Size of September Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- US central bankers offered divergent signals over the size of the next interest-rate hike, with St. Louis’s James Bullard urging another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate

  • Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court

    (Reuters) -A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday. The decision from Judge Janet Neff is a win for Calgary-based Enbridge. The Canadian pipeline company has been locked long-running dispute with Michigan over Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • The CEO Who Cut His Salary to Give His Employees a Raise Resigns Amid Legal Issues

    Dan Price, chief executive of Gravity Payments, was charged with assault and reckless driving earlier this year.

  • Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

    Now that President Joe Biden signed Democrats' expansive climate, tax and health care bill into law, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed the IRS to develop a plan within six months outlining how the tax agency will overhaul its technology, customer service and hiring processes.

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Penn set to acquire remaining shares of Barstool Sports

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Penn Entertainment Inc. is set to acquire the remaining shares of Barstool Sports, which would give them full creative control.

  • Pinal County buys at least 1,400 acres in Casa Grande area for Lucid lease, expansion

    The agreements will bring Lucid's overall property to about 2,000 acres, which could accommodate a full auto manufacturing campus and supplier park.

  • With Oil, Keep Your Eyes on the Prize by Focusing on Supply

    The earth's oil supply is only going in one direction -- down -- and here's what that means for investors.

  • 3M Unit Defends Request to Shield Parent From Mass Earplug Lawsuits

    Lawyers representing 3M’s bankrupt Aearo Technologies subsidiary defended its request to extend a litigation stay to the parent company to resolve mass earplug lawsuits, saying such a move would be in line with other court rulings.

  • Deere's sales expected to rise on increased demand

    Deere & Co is expected to report double-digit sales growth in its Friday results, fueled by strong equipment demand from farmers flush with cash that has helped the company raise pricing. The farm-equipment-maker is likely to bounce back from its previous quarter sales miss, analysts said, as soybean and corn prices hit decade highs in the first half of the year and encouraged farmers to buy new tractors and combines. "Those are big factors you consider before buying equipment," said Eric Greaser, a senior analyst at Moody's.

  • More Audits Are on the Way for Taxpayers. How to Respond if You’re Targeted.

    Taxpayers who take big deductions relative to income, own a business structured as a partnership or S corporation, trade crypto, or have income from foreign sources face increased likelihood of an IRS audit.

  • Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act promises tax credits for new and used electric vehicles — here’s how to actually claim them

    Here's what to know about income caps, sticker-price limits, and rules around final assembly in North America.

  • Why there's a 'high bar' for new EV tax credits, according to a Biden economic adviser

    The White House’s top economic adviser defended restrictions placed on the Inflation Reduction Act’s key tax credits, intended to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Ordered to Pay $650 Million to Ohio Counties in Opioid Case

    A jury last year found the companies owning CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies were liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.