Minister O'Regan concludes participation in Offshore Northern Seas 2022 conference

·2 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Workers and their communities are at the heart of Canada's energy transition and economic prosperity. As we build toward a net-zero future that empowers workers, collaborating with our international partners will be key.

Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., concluded his visit to Norway, where he participated in the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 conference. While in Norway, Minister O'Regan met with representatives of the Government of Norway, including the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, the Norwegian Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion, Marte Mjøs Persen, and the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Terje Aasland.

Minister O'Regan underlined opportunities to strengthen trade and investment between Canada and Norway based on a bilateral relationship built on trust, shared values and a common vision of sustainable and inclusive growth. He also emphasized the importance of strong labour protections for workers, collaborating with international partners to address the needs of the global economy, and building a plan for sustainable jobs.

The Minister addressed the Offshore Northern Seas conference to outline how Canada is positioning its investments, industries and workforce for a low-carbon future. In meetings with Canadian and Norwegian companies, industry associations and unions, including Canada's Building Trades Unions and TradesNL, Minister O'Regan highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge and innovative solutions. He also underscored the need for unions, government and industry to work together on the path forward.

In meetings with the International Trade Union Confederation, the Canadian Labour Congress, and the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, Minister O'Regan noted Canada's ongoing support for energy industry workers and communities, including investments in training programs that will address labour shortages and support Canada's work to lower emissions and build up renewables.

Quote

"Canada can secure the world's energy supply by working with like-minded countries like Norway. We can get to net-zero emissions by 2050 by supporting energy workers. We can and must do both. And all of this work—the work of lowering emissions and building up renewables—will be led by workers."
– Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

