U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.55
    -78.56 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,946.99
    -491.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,181.54
    -343.06 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.84
    -32.90 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.90
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1200
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.08
    -522.27 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.05
    -9.01 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.17 (+0.66%)
     

Minister O'Regan meets with provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss labour shortages and better support for workers across Canada

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC  , June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Employment and Social Development Canada

Today, Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., met virtually with provincial and territorial labour ministers to discuss priorities in workplaces across Canada and collaboration with all levels of government to better support workers.

Minister O'Regan spoke with his counterparts about the changing labour market and the challenges that labour shortages are creating across all jurisdictions. He welcomed a presentation from the Labour Market Information Council, an arms length organization whose mandate is to improve the accessibility of reliable labour market information, on current labour mobility issues. Minister O'Regan informed partners of the Government of Canada's various initiatives to address labour shortages and also noted the importance of investing in skills development and building a plan for sustainable jobs in Canada.

Minister O'Regan provided an update on the government's implementation of 10 days of paid sick leave for workers in the federally regulated private sector. The Minister informed his counterparts that amendments to the Canada Labour Code will come into force no later than December 1, 2022. Discussions regarding paid sick leave for all workers across the country are ongoing.

Finally, Minister O'Regan highlighted the importance of partnerships with the provincial and territorial governments, unions, and industries when working to address the needs of Canadian workers, particularly as the global economy and today's workplaces change.

Associated Links

Budget 2022
Canadian Association of Administrators of Labour Legislation
News Release: February 25, 2022, Meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Labour Ministers

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c5795.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift Ye

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Tra

  • Fox News Anchor Martha MacCallum Defends Trump Smashing Lunch Against the Wall: ‘Not Wholly Out of Character’

    Immediately following the first hour of Tuesday’s last minute bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, to the January 6th Committee, Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier said in no uncertain the revelations about Donald Trump’s actions on that day in 2021 were both “stunning” and “compe“All of this is firsthand, so it’s from her listening to it,” Baier added. “That’s why it’s so compelling. And that’s perhaps why we had this heari

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

    The White House said on Monday that Russia has defaulted on its international bonds for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system. Until last week, Russia kept on paying on its Eurobonds in foreign currency as per issue conditions yet its dollar and euro coupon transfers made in May, ahead of a key U.S. waiver allowing for such transactions expired, did not reach investors. "Statements of a default are absolutely unjustified," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a call with reporters on Monday, pointing to the May forex coupon payment.

  • The next SECURE Act: These proposals are supposed to help solve the retirement crisis, but what’s missing?

    In an effort to improve Americans’ retirement security, Congress is working on the Secure Act 2.0 – but there’s more it can do, experts say. The House passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, and two Senate committees advanced their own legislative proposals focused on retirement savings – one from the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee called the RISE & SHINE Act, and another from the Finance Committee called the EARN Act. Although it’s not yet clear how Congress will mesh these proposals into one, experts expect these ideas will come together to become the Secure Act 2.0.

  • DeSantis vetoed another bad idea and showed Florida lawmakers who’s boss | Editorial

    It’s not unusual for governors to veto legislation. But no governor has used his veto pen with the same poise and purpose as Ron DeSantis. That purpose has not only been to occasionally do the right thing, but to show fellow Republicans in the Legislature who’s boss.

  • Finland, Sweden Closer to Joining NATO With Turkey Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland and Sweden took a major step on their way to NATO membership after Turkey dropped its opposition to their bids, all but ensuring the military alliance’s expansion on Russia’s doorstep.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Fre

  • Fed’s Williams Sees Another Large Rate Rise at July Meeting as Possible

    Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he’s not expecting a recession but acknowledged that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the outlook.

  • Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

    Last week’s sell-off by speculators caused a temporary drop in oil prices, but physical tightness and falling spare capacity have stoked bullish sentiment once again

  • The media receive copies of intercepted conversations between the Russian pilots who launched missiles on Ukraine on 25 June

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 18:01 Belarusian journalist Anton Motolko has published the intercepted conversations between Russian military pilots and dispatchers on 25 June, when missiles were launched from the airspace of Belarus.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Most explosive revelations from inside the courtroom

    Bombshell revelations of Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s inner world dominated the trial where she was found guilty of child sex-trafficking, Bevan Hurley writes.

  • BofA strategist warns of ‘significantly lower’ earnings revisions

    Bank of America Research Investment Committee Head Jared Woodard joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the stock market as China eases its COVID-19 quarantine period, inflation, investor positioning, global earnings, and the outlook for Americans looking to retire.

  • 3M Might Face Billion-Dollar Lawsuit Over Earplugs Manufactured For Military Use: WSJ

    3M Co's (NYSE: MMM) foam earplugs, which the company manufactured for the United States military and was bought by the government for ~$7.63 a pair, threaten to become a significant liability for the manufacturing giant, reported Wall Street Journal. Many US military veterans have filed lawsuits against Minnesota-based 3M for hearing impairment caused by faults in the company's military-grade earplugs. The company might face billions of dollars in legal settlements or lawsuits after soldiers cla

  • Chinese blockchain developer calls crypto a Ponzi scheme

    Cryptocurrency is a huge Ponzi scheme, Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) — the developer behind China’s state-backed blockchain infrastructure — said on Sunday. See related article: China’s BSN to launch overseas public chain without crypto support Fast facts Crypto is an old hoax in a new form, Zhiguang Shan, chair of BSN Development Alliance, and Yifan […]

  • Albemarle Urges US to Cut Red Tape to Boost Lithium Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest lithium producer is urging the US government to cut red tape to accelerate a build-out of a domestic supply chain for materials needed for batteries, electric vehicles and cleaner technologies while cutting dependence on China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quar

  • Turkey lifts its objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

    Turkey agreed Tuesday to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, ending an impasse that had clouded a leaders’ summit opening in Madrid amid Europe’s worst security crisis in decades, triggered by the war in Ukraine. After urgent top-level talks with leaders of the three countries, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.”

  • Teens target racist abuse at women in Muslim attire in Scotland

    One of the victims filmed the incident and shared on Instagram that they were verbally attacked on Saturday as they were walking in Glasgow Green, a park in the east end of Glasgow. The footage shows a group of teenagers hurling racist slurs toward the victims, some of whom were wearing abayas, which are full-length garments often worn by Muslim women. “Racially attacked by horrible girls in Glasgow green yesterday, they started shouting when my friends and I were waking [sic] past,” the Instagram user wrote.

  • Ukraine Latest: Finland, Sweden NATO Bids Gains Critical Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO overcame a key hurdle after Turkey agreed to let membership talks advance.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreGroup of Seven nations moved forward with an a