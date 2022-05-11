Minister Pascale St-Onge announces Government of Canada support for Ville de Forestville

CED grants $500,000 to the municipality for its project to improve outdoor spaces.

FORESTVILLE, QC, May 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a non-repayable contribution of $500,000 for the Ville de Forestville. This CED support, granted through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will enable the City to improve its outdoor community pool and replace a wading pool with a water play structure.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families, and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"These new plans are excellent news for the Forestville community. They will improve the city's outdoor spaces and help develop the downtown area. This initiative demonstrates our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of every size, in every region. And as Minister of Sport, I am especially delighted with the improvements to the swimming facilities. I hope the renovated pool and new water play structure will inspire many residents to make use of them and engage in some physical activity!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We are grateful and acknowledge how important this financial contribution from CED is in revitalizing our infrastructure and our downtown area, and for our entire community. Without a doubt, this contribution will ensure we can complete urgently needed renovations and enhancements to our outdoor water facilities. But beyond these material considerations, this contribution goes much further in conveying a vision of the future, enabling our community to thrive and younger generations to receive training, and providing renewed opportunities to practise sports and engage in physical activity in our community."

Story continues

Micheline Anctil, Mayor of Forestville

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c2569.html