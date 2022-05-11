U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Minister Pascale St-Onge announces Government of Canada support for Ville de Forestville

·3 min read

CED grants $500,000 to the municipality for its project to improve outdoor spaces.

FORESTVILLE, QC, May 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a non-repayable contribution of $500,000 for the Ville de Forestville. This CED support, granted through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will enable the City to improve its outdoor community pool and replace a wading pool with a water play structure.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families, and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"These new plans are excellent news for the Forestville community. They will improve the city's outdoor spaces and help develop the downtown area. This initiative demonstrates our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of every size, in every region. And as Minister of Sport, I am especially delighted with the improvements to the swimming facilities. I hope the renovated pool and new water play structure will inspire many residents to make use of them and engage in some physical activity!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We are grateful and acknowledge how important this financial contribution from CED is in revitalizing our infrastructure and our downtown area, and for our entire community. Without a doubt, this contribution will ensure we can complete urgently needed renovations and enhancements to our outdoor water facilities. But beyond these material considerations, this contribution goes much further in conveying a vision of the future, enabling our community to thrive and younger generations to receive training, and providing renewed opportunities to practise sports and engage in physical activity in our community."

Micheline Anctil, Mayor of Forestville

Quick facts

  • The CCRF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

  • The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c2569.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bayer shares plunge after U.S. Justice Department asks Supreme Court to reject Roundup appeal

    The opinion comes after the Supreme Court had requested Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar for the administration's view on whether Bayer's appeal should be heard.

  • Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flowing to Europe Through Key Pipeline

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • President Joe Biden may decide soon whether to forgive some student loan debt

    The countdown is on for whether President Joe Biden will actually forgive student loan debt. A decision is expected soon, so who would qualify and what would it look like?

  • Bolsonaro Replaces Energy Chief After Brazil Fuel Price Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro replaced his Energy Minister just days after state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA ignored his plea to not raise fuel prices, which has become a major political issue ahead of his re-election bid in October.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees Ch

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Top U.S. Spy Spills on Putin’s ‘Drastic’ Secret Plan to Win War

    GettyThe U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to dig his heels in over the war in Ukraine and let it drag on for some time—and along the way, Putin might resort to extreme measures to ensure Russia wins in the end, top U.S. spies warned Tuesday.The next steps Putin might take include escalating domestic measures that could contribute to the war effort, such as instituting martial law, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Hai

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Hosts American Envoy; US Howitzers Arrive

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan in Moscow. The talks followed a Tass report that Kremlin-installed authorities in Ukraine’s Kherson region plan to ask President Vladimir Putin to become part of Russia, a sign that he may seek to annex occupied territory. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Ri

  • Prices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation Persisting

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose by more than forecast in April, indicating inflation will persist at elevated levels for longer and keeping the Federal Reserve on the path of aggressive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukra

  • Don’t trust Putin’s rouble price, say traders - live updates

    Inside Poundbury: could Prince Charles's model village solve the housing crisis? Rishi Sunak's failures will trigger a recession, economists warn FTSE 100 pares gains to 0.2pc after US inflation data Annabel Denham: Johnson is ripping up centuries-old property rights for a few votes Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • U.S. consumer price gains slow but inflation still hot

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer price growth slowed sharply in April as gasoline prices eased off record highs, suggesting that inflation has probably peaked, though it is likely to stay hot for a while and keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand. That aspect was reinforced by the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday, which also showed underlying monthly inflation pressures building up again after a brief lull in March as airline tickets prices notched their biggest increase on record. "The Fed can stay on plan with 50 bps rate hikes at the next two meetings in June and July and there is no reason to move more expeditiously to fight inflation."

  • Inflation Rose to 8.3% in April, With Monthly Core CPI Doubling from March

    The consumer price index (CPI), reported by the Labor Department, was at 8.3% in April, down from 8.5% in March.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Look Soft

    The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday, as we continue to see the US dollar act like a wrecking ball against almost everything.

  • China urges cooperation as South Korea's new president takes office

    China's vice-president has told South Korea's new leader that Beijing hopes for more strategic communication and high-level exchanges, a message delivered after he attended Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration in Seoul on Tuesday. Wang Qishan said South Korea and China "are important cooperation partners as well as close neighbours" with common interests, and should strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. "The two si

  • Inflation rate slows to 8.3% after gas prices fall, but consumers still face rapidly rising costs

    The yearly rate of U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in April to mark the first decline in eight months, but the upward pressure on prices is unlikely to ease rapidly enough to give Americans much relief anytime soon. The consumer price index rose by 0.3% last month.

  • Contract vaccine maker Emergent Biosolutions accused of cover-up by House panel

    Executives at contract vaccine manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions covered up quality control problems that led to more than 400 million doses of coronavirus vaccines needing to be trashed, congressional investigators said in a report Tuesday.

  • How Much of Ukraine Does Russia Hold?

    Russia invaded Ukraine with the intention of toppling the government; seizing Kyiv, the capital; and bringing the nation firmly into the Kremlin’s sphere of influence. While Moscow failed in those sweeping objectives, Russian forces have seized a wide swath of southern Ukraine and redeployed soldiers, vehicles and heavy weapons with the aim of pushing deeper into eastern Ukraine, expanding the territory it has controlled through proxy forces since 2014. The Ukrainian and Russian armies are now i

  • Ukrainian Military Strikes Russian T-90M Tank in Kharkiv Oblast

    The Ukrainian military said it destroyed a Russian tank in Kharkiv Oblast with an anti-tank rifle provided by the Swedish government.Ukraine’s defense ministry said the vehicle, which it identified as a Russian T-90 main battle tank, was destroyed by a hand-held “Carl Gustaf” anti-tank recoilless rifle provided by the government of Sweden.An undated video posted to Twitter on May 10 by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shows a line of vehicles near Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv, and a strike on the rear vehicle. Credit: Ukraine Ministry of Defense via Storyful

  • Elon Musk gets Twitter’s Trump ban all wrong

    Elon Musk wants to reinstate the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO said at a Financial Times event on May 10. Musk, who is in the process of buying the popular social media website, said he disagrees with the decision to ban Trump from Twitter for inciting the violent takeover of the US Capitol last Jan. 6, a riot in which 150 law enforcement officers were injured and at least two killed, alongside several rioters.

  • Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

    The Russian leader appeared to limp when walking and when sat down was covered under a blanket