U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,144.70
    +12.77 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,029.64
    +52.43 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,482.67
    +148.03 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.36
    +5.26 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.17
    +0.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.60
    -50.10 (-2.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.48 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    -0.0079 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1610
    +0.3310 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,471.53
    +549.93 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.74
    -4.91 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Minister Qualtrough welcomes Canada's first Chief Accessibility Officer

·4 min read

GATINEAU, QC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - This past year, the Government of Canada has continued to make significant progress implementing the Accessible Canada Act (the Act), reinforcing its commitment to advance accessibility and the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, welcomed Stephanie Cadieux on her first day as Canada's first Chief Accessibility Officer (CAO). With the appointment of Ms. Cadieux and the recent appointment of Michael Gottheil as Canada's first Accessibility Commissioner to the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), the Government has moved closer to the full implementation of the Act and the realization of a barrier-free Canada.

Over the course of Ms. Cadieux's four-year term, she will serve as an independent special advisor to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion providing advice on a wide range of accessibility issues. As CAO, Ms. Cadieux will monitor and report on systemic and emerging accessibility issues, and will produce an annual report to the Minister detailing progress and outcomes achieved under the Act.

A key objective for Ms. Cadieux and her team, will be to establish the Office of the CAO as a trusted source of information on accessibility, promoting a positive and productive dialogue between the federal government, disability stakeholders, and national and international organizations.

Stephanie Cadieux is a long-time advocate for accessibility, disability inclusion and diversity, with more than 15 years of experience in planning and leadership roles. A former elected member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, she is a member of the disability community, possessing extensive lived experience in government and as person with a disability.

Quotes

"As Canada's first Chief Accessibility Officer, Stephanie Cadieux will help identify and address issues related to accessibility and disability inclusion, working with the disability community. She brings both professional expertise and lived experience to the role, and I look forward to working with her to improve the lives of all Canadians with disabilities."
– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"I am honoured to become the first Chief Accessibility Officer today, and be part of the effort to create a barrier-free Canada. As an independent advisor, I will have a vital duty to provide a clear and candid view of the Government's commitment to the inclusion of persons with disabilities. My office will report about achievements made under the Accessible Canada Act, but we will also help draw and keep attention on important concerns in regards to accessibility. My greatest strengths are as a catalyst and convener and that is what I hope to bring to the role because the work ahead to foster a culture of inclusion will be dependent upon collaboration with partners and stakeholders in the federal government, the disability sector, and the Indigenous community. I am fully committed to support the meaningful change needed to achieve the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities in Canada."

– Chief Accessibility Officer, Stephanie Cadieux

Quick Facts

  • According to the 2017 Canadian Survey on Disability, there are 6.2 million Canadians aged 15 and older who have a disability. More than 1 in 10 youth in Canada have one or more disabilities.

  • The Accessible Canada Act came into force on July 11, 2019 and focuses on proactively identifying, removing and preventing barriers to accessibility. A major milestone of the Act was realized on December 13, 2021, with the coming into force of Accessible Canada Regulations, which require federally regulated organizations to report to the public on their policies and practices to identify and remove existing barriers.

  • The Act also established new structures and positions, including:

  • The appointment of Michael Gottheil for a five-year term as Accessibility Commissioner to the CHRC, will come into effect on May 9, 2022.

  • The Chief Accessibility Officer and Accessibility Commissioner were appointed through the Governor in Council (GIC) process. The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting GIC appointees, who play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy.

  • To meet the Act's objective of realizing a barrier-free Canada, the Government is developing a Disability Inclusion Action Plan. It will focus on reducing poverty among persons with disabilities, getting them into good quality jobs and making it easier to access federal programs and services while fostering a culture of inclusion.

Related products

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c2395.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in more than 1-1/2 years as workers quit

    U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply over the summer because of China's zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks overseas were "creating a near-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community," noting that some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months." The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since a matching reading in September 2020, from 57.1 in March.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • EU prepares Russian oil sanctions, warns against rouble gas payments

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union was preparing sanctions on Russian oil on Monday, with possible exemptions for wary countries, and warned that complying in full with Moscow's proposed scheme to receive gas payments in roubles would breach existing EU sanctions. The European Commission is expected to propose a sixth package of EU sanctions this week against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including a potential embargo on buying Russian oil - a measure that would deprive Moscow of a large revenue stream, but that has so far divided EU countries.

  • Wall Street Is So Terrified, Stocks Might Be Ready to Rise

    Fed rate decision, April jobs report on tap, highlights from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Pelosi pledges U.S. support for Ukraine, and other news to start your day.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • Student loan forgiveness is 'up to the White House,' Federal Student Aid COO says

    As President Joe Biden moves closer to canceling some student loan debt, the top federal student loan official said that any forgiveness by the president would be additive to other reforms taking place.

  • The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry

    While higher oil prices mean that Russia will see its tax revenue increase significantly this year, the decline of its oil industry appears inevitable

  • U.S. Treasury Now Sees $26 Billion Paydown in Debt This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury now anticipates a paydown in government debt this quarter, a turnaround after previously estimating net borrowing during the period, amid a surge in tax revenue.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockTech Leads Stock Rebound Even as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo Th

  • Federal Reserve meeting, April jobs report: What to know in markets this week

    After a brutal month for equity investors in April, May is kicking off with a host of major market events that could further stoke volatility across risk assets.

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad Logistics

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed to provide more detailed guidance in coming days on what companies can and can’t do under EU sanctions rules to address Vladimir Putin’s demands to pay for gas in rubles. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockTech Leads Stock Rebound Even as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Gra

  • Fed meeting, jobs report, earnings: What to watch this week

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins the Live show to discuss the Fed’s upcoming FOMC meeting,&nbsp; April jobs report expectations, and the outlook for earnings season.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Russia loses 65 per cent of ground combat strength

    Good morning. More than a quarter of the 120 battalion units Russia committed to Ukraine have now been rendered "combat ineffective", said the Ministry of Defence.

  • Winning on the battlefield won't bolster Russia strength

    The invasion of Ukraine has revealed Moscow's true weakness

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account Sunday on Twitter under @MikeJLindell. Twitter said Monday that Lindell's new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

  • National Guardsmen destroyed Russian BMP-2, killed crew and displayed trophies

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 1 MAY, 2022, 2:02 PM Soldiers of the National Guard destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, killed its crew and knocked out an enemy tank in the Kharkiv region. Source: National Guard Press Centre Details: The previous evening, National Guard Special Forces soldiers noticed several pieces of enemy equipment with personnel still inside during a raid on one of the Izyum region locations.

  • Russian troops abandon their wounded to make room for stolen loot, says Zelensky

    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken about how he feels about Russian soldiers after witnessing the atrocities they committed in towns near Kyiv, calling them “craven barbarians.”

  • Ukrainian defenders shoot down 10 Russian Orlan drones in 24 hours

    Svitlana Kizilova - Monday, 2 May 2022, 00:22 Ukrainian Air Defences eliminated ten Russian "Orlan" UAVs on 1 May. Source: Air Force Command of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Details: The cost of one "Orlan-10" is about $80,000-120,000, depending on the configuration.

  • Mike Lindell Bounced Off Twitter Again After He Slips Back On In Bid To Dodge Ban

    "I'M BACK ON TWITTER!" the My Pillow CEO crowed.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...