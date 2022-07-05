Minister Rodriguez announces new Director of the Canadian Museum of Nature

The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announces the appointment of the new Director/CEO of the Canadian Museum of Nature

GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, today announced the appointment of Dr. Danika Louise Goosney of Ottawa as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Nature for a term of five years, effective September 1, 2022. This appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent, and merit-based Governor in Council selection process.

Dr. Goosney is currently the Vice-President of the Research, Grants and Scholarships Directorate at the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). Prior to joining NSERC in 2019, she was the Associate Vice-President, Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, at the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. Dr. Goosney is recognized nationally as a leader on equity, diversity, and inclusion in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She is a strong advocate for open science, science literacy, and combating scientific misinformation. She is also a passionate mentor for students and postdoctoral fellows looking to pursue careers in science policy and research administration.

A national museum in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, the Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's museum of natural history and natural sciences. Its role is to increase interest in, knowledge of, and appreciation and respect for our natural environment, throughout Canada and internationally. Dr. Goosney's experience, passion, and expertise will undoubtedly assist the Museum in continuing to fulfil its important mandate.

The Government of Canada would like to take this opportunity to thank Margaret (Meg) Beckel for her 11 years of service as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Nature from 2011 to 2022. Her leadership and vast knowledge of arts, culture, and heritage have greatly benefited the institution. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of excellence and will be missed.

Story continues

Quotes

"Canada's national museums play a key role in preserving our heritage, supporting innovation, and fostering a greater sense of understanding and pride among Canadians of all ages and backgrounds. I am pleased to welcome Dr. Goosney to her new position. I am confident that her impressive range of expertise, unique perspectives, and dedication will provide dynamic leadership for the Canadian Museum of Nature."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Canada's national museums are governed by the Museums Act , which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, the Director is appointed, with the approval of the Governor in Council, by the Museum's Board of Trustees.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated Links

Canadian Museum of Nature

Link to OIC

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c1446.html