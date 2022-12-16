U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Minister Rodriguez announces the reappointment of Michael Goldbloom, C.M. as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CBC/Radio-Canada

·3 min read

Michael Goldbloom was first appointed Chair of CBC/Radio-Canada's Board of Directors by the Governor in Council in 2018

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the reappointment of Michael Goldbloom, C.M. for a second five-year term as Chairperson of CBC/Radio-Canada's Board of Directors effective March 29, 2023. He was first appointed to this position by the Governor in Council on March 29, 2018.

Mr. Goldbloom began his career as a labour lawyer at Martineau Walker (now Fasken) in 1981 and has significant experience in Canada's news media industry, serving in the role of Publisher for both The Gazette in Montréal from 1994 to 2001 and the Toronto Star from 2004 to 2006.

Since 2008, Mr. Goldbloom has been Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Quebec. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA de Montréal. He also served in a voluntary capacity as President of Alliance Quebec and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Ville Marie Social Services Centre, Selwyn House School and of the YMCA of Quebec Foundation.

In 2013, Mr. Goldbloom was appointed to the Order of Canada for his work building bridges between Montréal's English and French-speaking communities.

Mr. Goldbloom holds a Bachelor of Arts in Modern European History and Literature from Harvard University (1974), and a Bachelor of Civil Law (1978) and Common Law (1979) from McGill University. He is from Westmount, Quebec.

"I am very happy to congratulate Michael Goldbloom on his reappointment as Chair of the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors. With his vast expertise and firm grasp of the ever-evolving broadcasting and digital environment, he will continue to guide the work of our national broadcaster's Board of Directors and provide quality advice and leadership."

— The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster and one of the country's largest cultural institutions. CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate is to inform, enlighten and entertain; to contribute to the sharing of national consciousness and identity; to reflect Canada's regional and cultural diversity; to provide local, national and international information and analysis from a Canadian perspective; and to contribute to the development of talent and culture in Canada. To carry out this mandate, CBC/Radio-Canada produces, acquires and distributes Canadian programming in English, French and eight Indigenous languages, and distributes a selection of programs around the world.

Under the Broadcasting Act, CBC/Radio–Canada's Board of Directors, which is composed of 12 directors including a chairperson, and its President/Chief Executive Officer are appointed by the Governor in Council during good behaviour for a period not exceeding five years.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

