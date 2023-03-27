Minister Rodriguez announces the reappointment of Neil Russon as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at the National Museum of Science and Technology (Ingenium)

Mr. Russon was first appointed Chairperson of the Board of Trustees in May 2019

GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the reappointment of Neil Russon as Chairperson of the National Museum of Science and Technology (Ingenium) Board of Trustees. The reappointment is for a four-year term, effective May 9, 2023. Mr. Russon was first appointed Chairperson in May 2019.

Mr. Russon is a senior executive and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, including as co-founder and co-CEO of Accreon Inc., a technology consulting firm. He is currently engaged in financial management and business development consulting for start-up and early-stage businesses.

A lifelong volunteer, Mr. Russon has served in community organizations, professional associations, health-focused organizations and governments. Most recently, he served as the Chair of the Canadian Cancer Society, New Brunswick Division. He has been involved with the Ingenium Board of Trustees since 2010.

Mr. Russon is a graduate of the University of New Brunswick, a Chartered Professional Accountant, and a certified member of the Canadian College of Health Leaders.

The National Museum of Science and Technology (Ingenium) is a national museum in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio.

Quotes

"Neil Russon's steady leadership and experience in guiding the national museum through the challenges of the pandemic will undoubtedly be an asset as he continues in his role as Chairperson of Ingenium's Board of Trustees. I can't wait to see where he and the museum's team will take this great institution and how they will help it showcase Canadian ingenuity and technological progress for years to come."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation: the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Together, the three museums are responsible for preserving Canada's scientific and technological heritage, while also promoting, celebrating, and sharing knowledge of that heritage.

Canada's national museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees is appointed by the Minister of Canadian Heritage with the approval of the Governor in Council.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

