U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.36
    +14.37 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,504.91
    +267.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,776.41
    -47.55 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.13
    +16.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.24
    +2.98 (+4.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.30
    -29.50 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5240
    +0.1440 (+4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5950
    +0.8940 (+0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,044.69
    -776.50 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.43
    -19.03 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Minister Rodriguez announces the reappointment of Neil Russon as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at the National Museum of Science and Technology (Ingenium)

CNW Group
·2 min read

Mr. Russon was first appointed Chairperson of the Board of Trustees in May 2019

GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the reappointment of Neil Russon as Chairperson of the National Museum of Science and Technology (Ingenium) Board of Trustees. The reappointment is for a four-year term, effective May 9, 2023. Mr. Russon was first appointed Chairperson in May 2019.

Mr. Russon is a senior executive and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, including as co-founder and co-CEO of Accreon Inc., a technology consulting firm. He is currently engaged in financial management and business development consulting for start-up and early-stage businesses.

A lifelong volunteer, Mr. Russon has served in community organizations, professional associations, health-focused organizations and governments. Most recently, he served as the Chair of the Canadian Cancer Society, New Brunswick Division. He has been involved with the Ingenium Board of Trustees since 2010.

Mr. Russon is a graduate of the University of New Brunswick, a Chartered Professional Accountant, and a certified member of the Canadian College of Health Leaders.

The National Museum of Science and Technology (Ingenium) is a national museum in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio.

Quotes

"Neil Russon's steady leadership and experience in guiding the national museum through the challenges of the pandemic will undoubtedly be an asset as he continues in his role as Chairperson of Ingenium's Board of Trustees. I can't wait to see where he and the museum's team will take this great institution and how they will help it showcase Canadian ingenuity and technological progress for years to come."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation: the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Together, the three museums are responsible for preserving Canada's scientific and technological heritage, while also promoting, celebrating, and sharing knowledge of that heritage.

Canada's national museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees is appointed by the Minister of Canadian Heritage with the approval of the Governor in Council.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated Links

National Museum of Science and Technology

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c1864.html

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in and

  • Exclusive: Snap growth executive Jacob Andreou joins Greylock as general partner

    The eight-year social media executive will join the venture capital firm in May and invest in early-stage consumer companies.

  • Salesforce Wins Over Activist Investor Elliott. It’s a Victory for CEO Benioff.

    Activist investor Elliott says it won't nominate directors to Salesforce's board and that it supports CEO Marc Benioff.

  • Citigroup’s Truscott to Depart as UK Investment Banking Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s head of investment banking in the UK is leaving, prompting the latest in a series of changes to its London-based leadership.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapAndrew Truscott is standing down to become chief executive officer of John La

  • Norway wealth fund to vote in favour of UniCredit remuneration plan

    Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, will vote in favour of the UniCredit remuneration package, it said on Sunday. The Italian bank is due to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 31. UniCredit shareholders are asked to approve a new pay structure for CEO Andrea Orcel that offers a 30% rise if the bank beats a wide set of targets this year.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Novartis Surges As It Goes After Eli Lilly's Second Biggest Moneymaker

    Novartis stock surged Monday after the company's treatment reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer.

  • Tesla stock rises on bullish Barclay's delivery forecast

    Tesla shares are on the move higher as Barclays sees bullish signs for the EV-maker’s first quarter performance. Ina note this morning, analyst Dan Levy projects Tesla delivering 425K vehicles globally in Q1, beating what Barclays sees as consensus estimates of 420K vehicles - and that beat could be a another catalyst for the stock. Levy also sees some upside to production as well, writing “we believe commentary on the pace of production likely implies some upside, which we assume will be ~430k units in the quarter.”

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About First Republic (FRC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to First Republic (FRC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • We're Scooping Up Shares of 2 Stocks, Downgrading and Upgrading 2 Others

    While we see the recent market environment, one colored by the string of bank failures and subsequent stock market choppiness, driving favorable March options volumes for Cboe, the upward move in the shares has closed the potential upside to our $140 price target. As we write this alert, there is roughly 7% upside to that price level, which is leading us to downgrade the shares to a Two rating from One. While wheat prices are continuing to trade off following the renewal of an agreement that allows for the safe Black Sea export, as we pointed out in last week's Roundup, corn, soybean and even wheat prices remain above 2020 levels.

  • What's Going On With Carnival Shares Today

    Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are edging down 0.6% following its Q1 results. CCL reported first-quarter FY23 sales of $4.43 billion, beating the consensus of $4.33 billion. Revenue grew 95% from 2019 levels and jumped 173% from $1.6 billion in the prior year. Passenger Cruise Day (PCD) increased 180.5% Y/Y to 20.2 million. Occupancy for Q1 was 91%. Available lower berth days (ALBD) for Q1 were 22.1 million. Total customer deposits as of February 28, 2023, totaled $5.7 billion. Selling and adm

  • Tesla’s Delivery Data Are Coming Soon. This Number Could Lift the Stock.

    Analysts think the EV maker will meet or deliver more cars than what Wall Street expects for the first quarter.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Heavily Search Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Here is What You Need to Know

    Merck (MRK) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Alibaba Rival Pinduoduo's Shopping App Was Taken Down From App Store, Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Flags Tampering Vulnerabilities

    Kaspersky Lab security researchers highlighted potential malware in PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo. Last week Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google suspended Pinduoduo after discovering malware in unsanctioned software versions. The Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider explained how the app could boost its privileges to vandalize user privacy and data security, Bloomberg reports. It tested versions of the app distributed through

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.