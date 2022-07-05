Minister St-Onge announces Rowing Canada Aviron as another national recipient of the Community Sport for All Initiative

The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming. The full list of national-level organizations recipients will be announced this summer.

VICTORIA, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger, healthier communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. It builds self-esteem and leadership skills and allows people to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially.

To support organized sport at the community level, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today that Rowing Canada Aviron, as a national-level organization, will receive $885,000 in funding in 2022–23 from the Community Sport for All initiative.

Rowing Canada Aviron clubs will be invited to submit their applications to Rowing Canada Aviron to receive community-level project funding, which will be distributed starting this summer. Proposed activities will address barriers to participation in sport, particularly among Black, Indigenous and racialized communities, 2SLGBTQQIA+ groups, low-income or newcomer populations, as well as people with disabilities.

Minister St-Onge also took the opportunity to announce support for rowing through Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan). PacifiCan will be providing $500,500 in Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) support to the Canadian Amateur Rowing Association.

The funding will help the association establish a new national training centre and home for rowing in the Cowichan Valley by enabling infrastructure upgrades, including new parking spaces, sustainable and accessible paths, a staging area, coach boathouse and docks for launching watercraft.

Story continues

Rowing Canada Aviron, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada are the first three national-level funding recipients being announced under the Community Sport for All Initiative. More opportunities for community-based groups to apply for funding will come soon as all national-level recipients will be announced this summer. The role of the national-level recipients is to redistribute funding to community-based groups.

As announced in Budget 2021, up to $80 million over two years will be distributed across the country. The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming.

Quotes

"Every Canadian should have access to quality physical activity opportunities. With the support announced today, our government reiterates its commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. The inclusive power of sport allows us to build bridges within our communities. As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to come together and get active more than ever. This is why we are committed to eliminating barriers to sport participation by helping those most affected by COVID-19 adopt healthy lifestyles."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"It is important that we help communities across British Columbia to recover and become even stronger and more resilient. This funding will not only support the establishment of modern, reliable infrastructure, but will also create a new facility that will allow more Canadians to pursue rowing."

—The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

"Canadians depend on physical activity and recreation for their physical and mental health, a sense of community, belonging and fun! But there are too many barriers and hurdles between some Canadians and their favourite activities. We are committed to supporting our neighbours' pursuit of their healthiest, happiest lifestyles—and these investments support those goals."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"We are extremely grateful for this support from Sport Canada and Minister St-Onge. Rowing is a sport that celebrates active lifestyles, enables communities to explore the great outdoors and is enjoyed by many Canadians as a lifelong sport. Rowing Canada Aviron is committed to developing a welcoming, inclusive sport culture that reflects the diversity of our communities. With this funding, rowing clubs across the country will now have the opportunity to build targeted programming that ensures our sport is accessible to everyone."

—Carol Purcer, President, Rowing Canada Aviron

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly amongst Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people living with disabilities. Projects will adhere to the following principles:

Affordable : Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants.





Results oriented : Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change.





Focused on organized sport : While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices.





Green : Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.





Accessible : Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.





Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) was launched in the summer of 2021. The CCRF provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces.

On June 15, 2022, the Government of Canada announced the first two national-level organizations receiving funding from the Community Sport for All initiative: Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities ($6,858,000) and KidSport Canada ($4,430,000).

Community-based groups are invited to contact https://rowingcanada.org/Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada to learn how to submit their

proposals to receive funding, while Rowing Canada Aviron clubs will soon be invited to submit their applications to Rowing Canada Aviron to receive funding.

Rowing Canada Aviron is a non-profit organization recognized by the Government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee as the national governing body for rowing in Canada.

Rowing Canada Aviron is a member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Fédération internationale des sociétés d'aviron (FISA), the international federation for rowing.

Related Products

Minister St-Onge announces the first two national recipients of the Community Sport for All Initiative

Associated Links

Community Sport for All Initiative – Sport Support Program

Rowing Canada Aviron

Budget 2021 – A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c0599.html