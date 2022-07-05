U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.55
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0271
    -0.0153 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8420
    +0.1820 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,366.91
    +442.47 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.95
    +3.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Minister St-Onge announces Rowing Canada Aviron as another national recipient of the Community Sport for All Initiative

·5 min read

The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming. The full list of national-level organizations recipients will be announced this summer.

VICTORIA, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger, healthier communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. It builds self-esteem and leadership skills and allows people to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially.

To support organized sport at the community level, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today that Rowing Canada Aviron, as a national-level organization, will receive $885,000 in funding in 2022–23 from the Community Sport for All initiative.

Rowing Canada Aviron clubs will be invited to submit their applications to Rowing Canada Aviron to receive community-level project funding, which will be distributed starting this summer. Proposed activities will address barriers to participation in sport, particularly among Black, Indigenous and racialized communities, 2SLGBTQQIA+ groups, low-income or newcomer populations, as well as people with disabilities.

Minister St-Onge also took the opportunity to announce support for rowing through Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan). PacifiCan will be providing $500,500 in Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) support to the Canadian Amateur Rowing Association.

The funding will help the association establish a new national training centre and home for rowing in the Cowichan Valley by enabling infrastructure upgrades, including new parking spaces, sustainable and accessible paths, a staging area, coach boathouse and docks for launching watercraft.

Rowing Canada Aviron, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada are the first three national-level funding recipients being announced under the Community Sport for All Initiative. More opportunities for community-based groups to apply for funding will come soon as all national-level recipients will be announced this summer. The role of the national-level recipients is to redistribute funding to community-based groups.

As announced in Budget 2021, up to $80 million over two years will be distributed across the country. The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming.

Quotes

"Every Canadian should have access to quality physical activity opportunities. With the support announced today, our government reiterates its commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. The inclusive power of sport allows us to build bridges within our communities. As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to come together and get active more than ever. This is why we are committed to eliminating barriers to sport participation by helping those most affected by COVID-19 adopt healthy lifestyles."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"It is important that we help communities across British Columbia to recover and become even stronger and more resilient. This funding will not only support the establishment of modern, reliable infrastructure, but will also create a new facility that will allow more Canadians to pursue rowing."

—The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

"Canadians depend on physical activity and recreation for their physical and mental health, a sense of community, belonging and fun! But there are too many barriers and hurdles between some Canadians and their favourite activities. We are committed to supporting our neighbours' pursuit of their healthiest, happiest lifestyles—and these investments support those goals."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"We are extremely grateful for this support from Sport Canada and Minister St-Onge. Rowing is a sport that celebrates active lifestyles, enables communities to explore the great outdoors and is enjoyed by many Canadians as a lifelong sport. Rowing Canada Aviron is committed to developing a welcoming, inclusive sport culture that reflects the diversity of our communities. With this funding, rowing clubs across the country will now have the opportunity to build targeted programming that ensures our sport is accessible to everyone."

—Carol Purcer, President, Rowing Canada Aviron

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly amongst Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people living with disabilities. Projects will adhere to the following principles:

  • Affordable: Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants.

  • Results oriented: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change.

  • Focused on organized sport: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices.

  • Green: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

  • Accessible: Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

  • Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) was launched in the summer of 2021. The CCRF provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces.

On June 15, 2022, the Government of Canada announced the first two national-level organizations receiving funding from the Community Sport for All initiative: Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities ($6,858,000) and KidSport Canada ($4,430,000).

Community-based groups are invited to contact https://rowingcanada.org/Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada to learn how to submit their

proposals to receive funding, while Rowing Canada Aviron clubs will soon be invited to submit their applications to Rowing Canada Aviron to receive funding.

Rowing Canada Aviron is a non-profit organization recognized by the Government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee as the national governing body for rowing in Canada.

Rowing Canada Aviron is a member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Fédération internationale des sociétés d'aviron (FISA), the international federation for rowing.

Related Products

Minister St-Onge announces the first two national recipients of the Community Sport for All Initiative

Associated Links

Community Sport for All Initiative – Sport Support Program

Rowing Canada Aviron

Budget 2021 – A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c0599.html

Recommended Stories

  • US Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to China

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling to China mainstream technology essential in making a large chunk of the world’s chips, expanding its campaign to curb the country’s rise, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in Jul

  • Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

    IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesRussian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty.Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”“The time has come for the forgetful Europe to give itself a moral cleansing,” Lukashenko said, without going into further detail about what that would entail, according to BelTA.Lukashenko

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos slams Biden over gas price inflation

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to recap former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s tweets targeting President Biden over gas price inflation.

  • Borrowers are on edge—will Biden cancel student debt or not? Here’s what’s going on.

    President Biden is the only person who can unilaterally relieve 43 million borrowers of some of their collective $1.7 trillion debt. So what is he waiting for?

  • Film reveals Macron’s diplomatic bids amid war in Ukraine

    PARIS (AP) — “Vladimir .... tell me what your intentions are.” Four days before President Putin ordered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron was making a last-ditch attempt to prevent the war in a key phone call revealed in a French TV documentary. In the rare public recording of a discussion between two world leaders, Macron tries to convince the Russian president to “calm things down” in the region.

  • UK says to strengthen internet laws to fight Russian disinformation

    Britain is proposing a new law that will require social media companies to proactively tackle disinformation posted by foreign states such as Russia, the government said on Monday. The law would tackle fake accounts on platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Twitter that were set up on behalf of foreign states to influence elections or court proceedings, the government said. The law is likely to be passed during this parliamentary session through an amendment to link the National Security Bill and Online Safety Bill, both of which are in the government's current programme.

  • In Putin's Russia, the Arrests Are Spreading Quickly and Widely

    They came for Dmitry Kolker, an ailing physicist, in the intensive care ward. They came for Ivan Fedotov, a hockey star, as he was leaving practice with a film crew in tow. They came for Vladimir Mau, a state university rector, the week he was reelected to the board of Gazprom. The message sent by these high-profile detentions: Nearly anyone is now punishable in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The flurry of arrests across the country in recent days has signaled that the Kremlin is intent on tightening

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Begins Expansion Process Amid Turkey Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO formally signed off on plans to bring Sweden and Finland into the defense alliance, moving a step closer to bolstering its eastern front against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pau

  • Russia's speaker asks parliament to look at scrapping Norway sea treaty

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament asked a senior lawmaker on Tuesday to look into scrapping a treaty that establishes the country's maritime border with NATO member Norway. The treaty, which was signed in 2010, aimed to put an end to disputes between Russia and Norway in the Barents Sea, the part of the Arctic Ocean adjoining the northern coasts of Norway and Russia. Responding to comments in parliament accusing Norway of blocking food deliveries destined for Russian-populated settlements on the Svalbard archipelago, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin asked the head of the chamber's international affairs committee to look into "denouncing" the treaty.

  • Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised. The remark by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin marked an escalation of Russian war rhetoric but ignored the fact that Moscow's forces already occupy large parts of southern Ukraine as well. It suggested that Moscow, fresh from seizing the last parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, might be preparing once more to expand its stated war objectives, which it reined back a month into the invasion after an assault on the capital Kyiv and an advance on the second largest city Kharkiv were beaten back.

  • How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump as He Turns 76?

    Donald Trump has held numerous titles in his first 75 years: father of five, grandfather of 10, husband (three times), billionaire, developer, reality television show host, president of the United...

  • Fed can’t curtail inflation ‘without a massive economic slowdown': Strategist

    G Squared Private Wealth Chief Investment Officer Victoria Greene joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stocks, inflation, the probability of a recession, the state of the labor market, and the outlook for Fed policy.

  • Stocks end mixed as tech shares lead rebound: Nasdaq adds 1.7%, S&P 500 ekes out gain

    US stock futures traded lower Tuesday morning, reversing course after last Friday's gains as concerns over the potential for a deeper economic downturn persisted.

  • Removing China tariffs won't ‘have any effect on inflation,’ economist says

    Derek Scissors, AEI Scholar, member of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission and the chief economist of the China Beige Book, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how the Biden administration is considering ending Trump-era tariffs on China, in addition to inflation and rising food prices.

  • Argentina Bonds, Currency Plunge on Economy Minister’s First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneArgentina’s global bonds fell t

  • Bezos Warns Against White House Solution to Lower Gas Prices

    The founder of e-commerce giant Amazon is watching closely as the Biden administration fights inflation at a 40-year high.

  • Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

    GettyA Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities.An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was not the first who was accused of selling out his own troops. The call, released Monday, includes a conversation between a man identified as a Russian soldier

  • Jobs report, China tariffs, NATO expansion: 3 things to watch in D.C. this week

    From the release of the Fed meeting minutes and jobs report data this week to foreign policy with China and NATO allies, here are three things to watch at the intersection of politics and business.

  • Ray Dalio attacks U.S. populists and warns Russia may be ‘lesser loser’ in Ukraine war

    The founder of Bridgewater Associates took to Linkedin on the U.S. Independence Day holiday to deliver an update on forces he believes are shaping the world.