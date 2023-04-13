Minister of Transport highlights budget investments to make life more affordable

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra visited Sysco Vancouver, in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, to highlight Budget 2023's investments in making life more affordable.

Canada has made a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 recession. Canada's economic growth was the strongest in the G7 over the last year, and today, 830,000 more Canadians are employed than before the pandemic, including 110,300 in British Columbia. Inflation in Canada has fallen for eight months in a row, our unemployment rate is near its record low, and supported by our Canada-wide system of affordable early learning and childcare, the labour force participation rate for women aged 25 to 54 reached at a record high of 85.7 per cent in February.

Budget 2023 builds on this important progress.

Groceries are more expensive today, and for many Canadians, higher prices on essential goods are causing undue stress. To make life more affordable, Budget 2023 delivers the new Grocery Rebate, offering targeted inflation relief for 11 million Canadians and families who need it most. On average, it will help vulnerable people put more affordable food on the table by providing up to an additional $467 for eligible couples with children; an additional $234 for single Canadians without children; and an additional $225 for seniors.

Ensuring that Canadians receive affordable goods on time is essential. Canada's transportation supply chains play a critical role in our economy in enabling our businesses to move their products to ensure timely access to goods. Budget 2023 acknowledges the need to mitigate vulnerabilities in our supply chains through targeted investments including $27 million over five years to establish a Transportation Supply Chain Office. The Supply Chain Office will work in collaboration with industry to respond to disruptions and better coordinate action to increase the capacity, efficiency, and reliability of Canada's transportation supply chain infrastructure. Strengthening Canada's supply chain will help keep money in Canadians pockets and contribute towards building an economy that works for everyone.

Story continues

With a responsible fiscal plan that will see Canada maintain the lowest deficit and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, Budget 2023 will help to build a Canada that is more secure, more sustainable, and more affordable for people from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Quotes

"There are challenging times, but there is no better place to be than Canada. Budget 2023 is our plan to make life more affordable, strengthen public health care, and build a stronger, more sustainable, and more secure Canadian economy—for everyone. Through the investments in Budget 2023, and with the creation of the new Supply Chain Office and the Grocery Rebate, we are directly tackling the rising cost of living and helping to put money back in the pockets of Canadians."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Budget 2023 is providing new targeted inflation relief that will help Canadians who need it most. It is a responsible fiscal plan that makes important investments in our healthcare system, and will help millions of Canadians access the dental care that they need."

Ron McKinnon

Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam

"This Budget will make sure more of your hard-earned money stays in your pocket, and in the pockets of professionals and families. Hidden fees add up. Our initiatives will help small business owners save more so they can reinvest in their business, students save more after graduation, and seniors save more on everyday items from the grocery store."

Parm Bains

Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East

Related Products (optional)

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c0079.html