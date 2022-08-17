U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,277.42
    -27.78 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.31
    -152.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,949.29
    -153.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.62
    -33.90 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.00
    +1.47 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.90
    -12.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    -0.35 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    +0.0820 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3950
    +1.1800 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,430.61
    -384.38 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.00
    -15.82 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Minister Vandal Announces a $15.5-Million Investment in the Yukon's Largest Solar Project

·4 min read

BEAVER CREEK, YT, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Communities across the North and Arctic are prioritizing cleaner, more reliable energy sources, as they continue to feel the impacts of climate change. By investing in renewable energy initiatives that support energy independence and economic development, we can keep our air cleaner and build resilient, healthy communities for everyone to call home, all while creating good-paying, sustainable jobs and lowering harmful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Yukon is leading the country in its pursuit of cleaner energy and climate change initiatives. And today, as part of his visit to the Yukon, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of nearly $15.5 million from the federal government for the Copper Niisüü Limited Partnership, the development corporation of White River First Nation, to deploy the Beaver Creek Solar Project.

This investment includes over $13.4 million from Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program and $2 million from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program.

The Beaver Creek Solar Project, located on the Traditional Territory of the White River First Nation, will reduce the community's reliance on diesel for electricity while creating training and skills opportunities for its residents and generating a sustainable income for Copper Niisüü Limited Partnership that can be invested in future clean energy initiatives and other community priorities.

The project, with 1.9 megawatts (MW) of solar panels and 3.5 MWh of battery energy storage, is expected to generate an average of 1,100 MWh per year, displacing approximately 55 percent of diesel consumption for electricity generation. Using life-cycle emissions of diesel fuel, the project will reduce on average 1,100 tonnes of CO2 annually and will help the community reduce their reliance on diesel and provide greater energy security.

Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting the White River First Nation for the deployment of the Yukon's largest solar power project to date. Indigenous leadership in clean energy is critical to both achieving Canada's ambitious climate targets and enabling economic reconciliation. This project will create sustainable jobs and skills training opportunities for residents while also providing sustainable and secure power."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

"Our government continues to support Indigenous-led clean energy initiatives such as the Beaver Creek Solar Project. Since day one, this project has embodied the strength, vision and collaboration that characterizes the Yukon. Construction of this project will lower energy costs, enhance reliability and reduce pollution, and create good-quality jobs in northern, rural and remote communities."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal
Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"I am proud of our Copper Niisüü Limited Partnership and how much they have accomplished in just a few years. The work that they do supports the self-reliance of our community and our prosperity. This project is a great example of what we can do together with the right partnerships, a strong team and a common vision."

Chief Bessie Chasse
White River First Nation

"Here in the Yukon, we take immense pride in the lands and waters that span this beautiful territory. For that reason, and so many others, the impacts of climate change are felt deeply. That is why our government continues to support initiatives such as the Beaver Creek Solar Project. From blueprint to construction, this initiative has created opportunities for job growth and it has helped build a path forward with cleaner, more sustainable energy for generations to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley
Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick Facts

  • Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program is a $220-million program that strives to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency and building local skills and capacity. The program is part of the government's Investing in Canada plan, a more than $180-billion investment in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

  • Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

  • CanNor funding towards the construction of the Beaver Creek Solar Project builds on a previous investment of $1.2 million toward pre-construction work from 2019 to 2021.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/17/c0364.html

Recommended Stories

  • What car buyers should know about the coming tax credits for EVs

    For California consumers thinking about going electric, the Inflation Reduction Act could tilt the math in favor of nabbing that new Model 3 or F-150 Lightning sooner than later.

  • Inflation Reduction Act is a ‘rising tide for the entire electric vehicle industry’: Analyst

    Later this week President Joe Biden puts the final touches on a major win for his administration, signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law. Among a number of initiatives in the $700 billion package are huge investments in new climate initiatives like rebate programs for energy efficient appliances and retrofits, production tax credits and provisions for battery and solar cell manufacturers, and most importantly for the automakers, as tax credits for new and used electric vehicles.

  • Big Climate Spending Coming; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Top Solar Stocks for Q4 2022

    The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use. While some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, these businesses typically are not included in the industry’s listings because the parent’s primary focus is not solar. TAN has provided a total return of -1.7% over the last 12 months, ahead of the Russell 1000’s total return of -7.1%.

  • Clean energy stocks are the winners of the Inflation Reduction Act

    Clean energy related stocks have been the clear winners of the Democrats' climate bill called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Solar panel makers, fuel cell manufacturers and energy storage companies all stand to benefit from the measure.

  • Bill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the middle of July — with temperatures surging through one of the hottest summers in US history, half of the country in drought — and the Senate’s all-important member, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, had slammed the brakes on legislation to combat global warming. Again.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSau

  • More Audits Are on the Way for Taxpayers. How to Respond if You’re Targeted.

    Taxpayers who take big deductions relative to income, own a business structured as a partnership or S corporation, trade crypto, or have income from foreign sources face increased likelihood of an IRS audit.

  • Top Wind Energy Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the wind energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q4 2022.

  • Britain’s biggest satellite company wins $500m US Navy contract

    The US Navy has awarded British satellite operator Inmarsat a $578m (£478m) contract ahead of its takeover by an American rival.

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Ex

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns People Away From Russian Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to keep away from military facilities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces, including in Crimea, following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula.“The fewer opportunities the occupiers have to do evil and kill Ukrainians, the sooner we will be able to end this war and liberate our country,” Zelenskiy said in his evening address. The blasts near the town of Dzhankoy in northern Crimea -- a

  • 3 Reasons to Buy First Solar Stock

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) have nearly doubled in a month on the back of strong earnings and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and this may just be the start of the company's momentum. First Solar is building two new manufacturing plants at a time when solar panel prices are rising, and demand is growing around the world. The thin-film solar panels First Solar makes work better in extreme conditions, like in deserts or near coastlines, and that's allowed the company to charge a premium versus commodity crystalline silicon solar panels.

  • Climate Change and the Energy Transition at Enbridge

    As the world’s population grows and more people are lifted out of poverty, society faces a dual challenge—meeting the increasing global need for affordable, reliable energy, while reducing GHG emis...

  • Donald Trump Jr. has meltdown discussing Mar-a-Lago search

    Donald Trump Jr. got so worked up speaking about the FBI’s search to recover confidential documents from his father’s home last week that it even caused critics of the former president’s namesake to wonder about his well-being. The Atlantic writer Molly Jong-Fast posted the 44-year-old scion’s rapid-fire rant, which included a nonstop stream of loosely connected grievances running the gamut ...

  • Oil Swings With US Stockpile Drop, Iran Talks Dominating Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses in a thinly traded session after bullish US-stockpile data eased concerns about dropping demand amid talks that could allow Iran to expand exports. West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed below $87 a barrel while bouncing around within a range of almos $3 on Wednesday. Crude initially rallied after a US government tally showed inventories dropped by 7.06 million last week while exports rose to a record as European buyers sought replac

  • China Reliance on Taiwan Would Make Trade Retaliation Costly

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s military drills after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan sparked alarm around the region, although its trade retaliation barely made a dent -- mostly because Beijing doesn’t want to hurt itself.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetGlazer F

  • Germany will run out of gas in three months if Putin turns off taps

    Inflation surges into double digits for first time in 40 years Working from home to cost £175 in energy bills this winter FTSE 100 slips 0.3pc after inflation data Ben Marlow: Our out-of-touch water watchdog is drowning in denial Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Column: Keeping the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open is a dangerous waste of effort and money

    Gov. Newsom says Diablo Canyon needs to keep operating to meet California's renewable energy goals. That's wrong and dangerous.

  • Ukraine war is bringing new economic hardships and major world powers are caught in the crossfire

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it didn’t just start a ground war in Europe — it opened up a worldwide economic war involving almost every major power. The West responded to the invasion by imposing sanctions and using the international financial system against Russia, hoping to bleed Moscow enough economically to come to terms. Instead, Russia dug in, doubling down on the decades-long strategy of weaponizing its energy sales to Europe while searching for new allies and buyers.

  • Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law — what it means for your investments

    'It’s really the shareholder who will bear the burden' of the 1% tax on stock buybacks, says one tax expert.