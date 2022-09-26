U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,665.12
    -28.11 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,312.28
    -278.13 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,849.39
    -18.54 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,666.44
    -13.15 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.79
    -1.95 (-2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    -19.40 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    -0.45 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9617
    -0.0071 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0690
    -0.0167 (-1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6200
    +1.3000 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,171.29
    +219.61 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.52
    +7.42 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Minister Vandal announces $2.5 million to provide needed support for people who use substances in Manitoba

·5 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's overdose crisis continues to have a tragic toll on individuals, families and communities across the country. The pandemic has contributed to increases in substance use and substance related harms in Canada. Isolation, stress, toxic street-drug supply, and reduced access to services have all contributed to the worsening of the crisis with data showing that 7,560 people died of an opioid overdose across Canada in 2021. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring all Canadians have access to the life-saving substance use services and supports they need.  Last year, the Government of Canada, through Budget 2021, committed $116 million for the Substance Use and Addictions Program to support a range of innovative approaches to prevention, harm reduction, and treatment.

This funding is providing support to those disproportionately affected by substance use issues or who face barriers accessing services, including youth, young and middle-aged men, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing chronic pain, 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals, and people at increased risk of substance-related overdoses.

Today, the Hon. Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital, announced  $2,509,356 to 8 projects across Manitoba including $323,670 to St. Boniface Street Links. With the support of this funding, St. Boniface Street Links will be able to implement their Outreach and Supportive Interventions for Substance Use (OASIS) programming, which will provide wraparound supports and individualized care planning to individuals who are at a heightened risk of substance-related overdoses and who face multiple barriers to accessing care in the Winnipeg area. Participants will include people with underlying or co-occurring mental health disorders such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, post traumatic stress disorder, and personality disorders.

The Government of Canada continues to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience of addiction, and organizations in communities across the country to work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

The Government of Canada is committed to a comprehensive public health approach to the overdose crisis, which includes understanding that substance use and substance-related harms are often interrelated with other factors, including physical and mental health.

Quotes

"The overdose crisis continues to impact families and communities across the country, including here in Manitoba, and was  exacerbated by the challenges of the pandemic. By supporting initiatives like St. Boniface Street Links we can help Canadians receive the health services and support they need to improve their health and overall quality of life." 
–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The level of drug use in this city and province, an escalating rate of overdose death and other harms can only be described as a public health crisis.  Governments and philanthropy willing to resource innovative, high impact projects like OASIS will see a reduction in loss of life, reduced homelessness, reduced crime and reduced pressure on policing, EMS and hospitals." 
–Marion Willis, founder and director of St. Boniface Street Links

"Drug overdose in Canada has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the increasingly toxic drug supply. Recent data shows historic opioid overdose-related deaths across Canada in 2021. Too many lives have been lost to this crisis, leaving too many families and friends to grieve. Today, our government is taking further action by investing in projects that will support people dealing with problematic substance use across the country. I thank all the organizations receiving funding for their dedication in decreasing substance use harms, preventing overdose, increasing safer supply initiatives, and reducing stigma." 
–The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

  • The latest data show that the number of opioid-related deaths remain high and have continued to climb, with a total of 7,560 opioid-related deaths in 2021. While the average number of opioid-related deaths per day was eight in 2016, this number has now more than doubled, reaching an all-time high of 21 deaths per day in 2021. The number of opioid-related hospitalizations also grew from 13 per day in 2016, to 17 per day in 2021.

  • Budget 2022 proposes to provide $100 million over three years to support harm reduction, treatment, and prevention at the community level.

  • This builds on the $116 million provided in Budget 2021 and $66 million in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement for the Substance Use and Addictions Program.

  • The government continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the crisis.

  • Since 2017, the government has committed $800 million to address the overdose crisis.

  • The projects announced today are funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

  • Through the SUAP, the Government of Canada provides grant and contribution funding to other levels of government, as well as community and not-for-profit organizations, to address current issues associated with substance use (including drugs) in Canada. Since 2017, the SUAP has supported over 300 projects across Canada. This investment includes more than $67 million invested for reduced risk procurement

  • Addiction is not a choice. It is a treatable medical condition yet many people affected by addiction face stigma. Stigma is negative attitudes, beliefs or behaviours about or towards a group of people because of their situation in life. It includes discrimination, prejudice, judgment and stereotypes, which can isolate people who use drugs. The language we use has a direct and deep impact on people around us. All Canadians, including media and health professionals, can reduce stigma by changing the words they use related to substance use and people who uses drugs.

  • The project announced today is funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program—a federal grants and contributions program that provides financial support to provinces, territories and non-governmental and Indigenous organizations to strengthen responses to drug and substance use issues in Canada.

Associated Links

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c4085.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Larry Summers called it again on the collapse of the British pound. Here’s how much worse it could get, analysts say

    The pound plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

  • Pulse Biosciences Lead Therapeutic System Scores FDA Approval For Sebaceous Hyperplasia

    The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Pulse Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: PLSE) CellFX System, expanding the indication for use to include the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I-III. Sebaceous hyperplasia is a very common non-contagious skin condition. It causes small bumps on the skin. These bumps are often skin-colored and can be smooth, slightly uneven, and coarse. This specific indication clearance enhances the CellFX System's general indication FDA c

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Bounced Back Monday

    Marijuana stocks got hammered along with the rest of the growth stocks last week, with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), for example, losing 10% for the week -- nearly twice as much as the rest of the Nasdaq -- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropping 15%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) getting smoked for a 16% loss. Through 10:20 a.m. ET, all three stocks are back in the green today, with Canopy gaining 4.9%, Aurora up 5.8%, and Tilray leading the pack higher with a 6.7% gain. According to Marijuana Moment, a move by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to permit citizen voting on referenda could make it easier to pass marijuana legalization in that state.

  • Buy US Treasuries to Prepare for 2023 Downturn, Citi Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Steven Wieting says buying US Treasuries is the way to prepare for 2023, when an economic downturn will cut earnings and employment.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yields Surge Amid UK Turmoil: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea Says“We have been

  • Pound falls again as Bank rules out emergency rate rise

    Threadneedle Street's statement comes after Kwarteng's attempt to calm markets Why the pound is falling, what it means – and what can be done about it Bank of England urged to raise rates as markets bet on 6pc by next year FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as pound crashes to record low Lord Howell: Thatcher’s energy plan was derailed – now we are paying a gigantic price Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Watch Pete Buttigieg's Devastating Takedown of Fla.'s Ron DeSantis

    Buttigieg did not come to play.

  • Ericsson keeps supplying Russia despite Ukraine invasion

    Ericsson is continuing to supply mobile phone equipment to Russia despite pledging to halt operations in the country after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How Donald Trump got his Deutsche Bank loans

    Deutsche Bank has emerged as the star witness in New York attorney general Letitia James’ case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.

  • Spectrum (SPPI) Down as FDA Panel Votes Against NSCLC Drug

    The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes against Spectrum's (SPPI) poziotinib for treating non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations. Stock down.

  • Google's India policy head Gulati resigns - sources

    Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country. The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear. Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank, declined to comment.

  • It's the worst ever collapse of the pound but far from the first. Here's a look back at them, all the way back to 1971.

    Before 2022, there was 1976, 1985, 1992 with George Soros (remember him?), and of course, 2008 and 2016.

  • Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance in the US

    When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Italy's right-wing bloc wins election: five questions for markets

    Italy's right-wing bloc should have a solid majority in both houses of parliament following Sunday's election, potentially giving the country a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. However, Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and renewed slowdown in the euro zone's third largest economy.

  • Pound falls again as Bank rules out emergency rate rise

    Threadneedle Street's statement comes after Kwarteng's attempt to calm markets Why the pound is falling, what it means – and what can be done about it Bank of England urged to raise rates as markets bet on 6pc by next year FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as pound crashes to record low Lord Howell: Thatcher’s energy plan was derailed – now we are paying a gigantic price Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • New Truss government is like a doomsday cult, UBS economist says

    Among the harshest comments of the financial plan from the UK government comes from Paul Donovan, the chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management.

  • Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now

    The former U.S. treasury secretary shares his outlook on the economy.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Makes Snowden Citizen, Expels Diplomat

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin granted citizenship to Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who disclosed a top-secret spying program and has been living in Russia since fleeing the US nine years ago. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yields Surge Amid UK Turmoil: Markets WrapInterpol Issu