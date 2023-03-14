Minister Vandal announces investment of over $400,000 to support the Hunters and Trappers Organizations of Nunavut

RANKIN INLET, NU, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigenous Peoples are stewards of their lands and waters and sustainable hunting and harvesting is a key part of life in Nunavut communities. Hunters can improve food security in their communities by providing nutritious traditional foods for families, as well as supplying the raw resources for many traditional tools and crafts used by local artisans and entrepreneurs. The Government of Canada understands that targeted investments for Nunavut hunters can improve many facets of a local economy to the benefit of everyone in the community.

Today, while meeting with representatives from Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, the Kivalliq Inuit Association, the Nunavut Inuit Wildlife Secretariat, and the Kangiqliniq Hunters and Trappers Organization in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced funding of $405,000 for the Nunavut Inuit Wildlife Secretariat (NIWS) to conduct professional development workshops for Hunters and Trappers Organizations (HTOs) in the Qikiqtaaluk, Kivalliq and Kitikmeot regions.

HTOs are best positioned to support and contribute their expertise to local wildlife research and many other projects undertaken by organizations, universities and all orders of government. As a result, this can bring new economic opportunities for local hunters, support sustainable harvesting activities, and promote food sovereignty.

This two-year project will see the Nunavut Inuit Wildlife Secretariat train HTO managers in 24 communities in Nunavut on programs, policies, and procedures which will bridge this gap.

"Our government is continuing to work in partnership with local communities to grow the economy and create new opportunities for everyone in the North and Arctic. This investment will support Hunters and Trappers Organizations as they grow and expand operations, opening up new economic development opportunities for HTOs in communities across Nunavut."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"NIWS was created to support the HTOs and RWOs with their administration. The funding received is to ensure HTOs and RWOs receive proper guidance and support so the HTOs can operate towards being accountable to their membership at the local level. These polices, manuals and rules developed will strengthen HTOs with their obligations under the Nunavut Agreement. The funding supports two sets of workshops delivered over a two-year period for each region. The workshops encourage HTO Managers to share ideas and improve business skills, creating an opportunity to share successes and progress over the two-year period.

This funding will improve the economic opportunities for local hunters, sustainable harvesting and food security for Inuit families. I welcome this new funding that was announced."

- Paul Irngaut, Chairman of the Board, Nunavut Inuit Wildlife Secretariat

The Nunavut Inuit Wildlife Secretariat (NIWS) coordinates the responsibilities of Hunters and Trappers Organizations and the Regional Wildlife Organizations (RWO) in Nunavut.

CanNor is contributing $405,382 over two years, with the NIWS contributing $151,484. Total cost for the project is $556,866.

Funding towards this project is through the Jobs and Growth Fund, which provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth.

