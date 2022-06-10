Minister Vandal announces major support for Manitoba's tourism comeback

More than $10.8 million to support Manitoba's travel, tourism, and recreation initiatives, creating jobs and growing the economy

WINNIPEG, MB, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - From northern lights and polar bears in Churchill to The Forks historic site in downtown Winnipeg—tourism is an integral part of the province's economy. The Government of Canada recognizes the impact that the pandemic has had on Manitoba's tourism industry, and is helping travel, tourism and recreation providers recover, build back better, and safely welcome visitors to enjoy new and unique experiences and destinations.

Over $10.8 million to support Manitoba’s travel, tourism, and recreation (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, and the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, announced an investment of $10,853,481 to support 39 projects in Manitoba's hard-hit tourism sector. This funding is provided through the Tourism Relief Fund, Canada Community Revitalization Fund, and Regional Relief and Recovery Fund programs.

Projects supported by today's announcement include the development of a number of Manitoba's top tourist attractions. Among them:

The Forks Renewal Corporation received over $1 million to complete several projects, including the construction of a one of a kind Treaty Knowledge Centre done in partnership with the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba.

The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada received $500,000 to create and install exhibits at their newly opened museum space at the James A. Richardson International Airport.

Fort Whyte Alive received $747,465 to enhance the gathering areas and wetland trails throughout the nature park.

Today's announcement will also have an impact on a wide range of tourism, community and recreation initiatives, helping businesses and organizations recover, grow and thrive, while visitors and residents explore friendly Manitoba.

Story continues

Quotes

"Summer is right around the corner the time is now to welcome visitors back to our province and safely enjoy all Manitoba has to offer. Manitoba is known as a gathering place, where people come together to experience the rich culture, beautiful landscapes, and history of our province. Tourism is a critical industry for Manitoba and through these investments, our government is helping the travel, tourism, and recreation providers create new—or enhance existing—experiences, revitalizing communities, and attract visitors. Together, we are ready to welcome people from across Canada and the world back to Manitoba."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Manitoba is home to a wide range of unique and diverse tourist attractions – places that draw visitors from near and far seeking to experience all that this province has to offer. Over the last two years, our tourism operators have demonstrated a spirit of unbreakable perseverance and resilience. It is a pleasure to be able to support them in their efforts to showcase us among Canada's top destinations."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"For thousands of years, The Forks has been a space to gather and share stories – welcoming the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba Knowledge Centre to this site is an important step toward furthering knowledge of Indigenous history and our responsibilities as Treaty people. The Knowledge Centre, along with new storytelling panels that will be added to the Waterfront Loop, are integral to building understanding and creating connections within our diverse communities. We are grateful for the support from PrairiesCan that makes it possible for us to enhance our efforts in providing a warm and generous welcome to all."

- Sara Stasiuk, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Forks Renewal Corporation

"The new Royal Aviation Museum has a vision to be one of Manitoba's signature tourist attractions and to be a beacon welcoming visitors to Winnipeg. Creating interactive and immersive exhibits was key to delivering a unique and engaging experience for visitors of all ages and interest levels. The generous support of PrairiesCan allowed us to not just tell aviation stories but bring them to life through a variety of video, audio, and tactile features in our exhibits."

- Terry Slobodian, President & CEO, Curator, Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

"Eco-tourism offers incredible opportunities for visitors to spend invaluable time outside, learning about our environment and discovering a life-long connection with nature. Support like this from PrairiesCan will help FortWhyte Alive reimagine and build sustainable and accessible spaces to help visitors grow a deeper relationship with our planet and create meaningful memories with friends and family. Many families choose FortWhyte Alive as a natural place of exploration to introduce guests to local attractions. Improving their experience and general waterfront access will greatly increase the likelihood of an enjoyable outing and of return visits, leading to a deeper appreciation of Manitoba's wide array of tourism offerings"

- Liz Wilson, President & CEO, Fort Whyte Alive

Quick facts

The Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) helps tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services facilitating their future growth.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) is assisting businesses and organizations across Canada to mitigate financial pressures caused by the pandemic.

Backgrounder:

More than $10.8 million to support Manitoba's travel, tourism, and recreation initiatives, creating jobs and growing the economy

The Government of Canada is providing over $10.8 million to support 39 projects across Manitoba's hard-hit tourism, travel, and recreation sector. These investments will help develop and upgrade tourist attractions and communities across the province.

PrairiesCan is investing $3,442,945 through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) for 11 projects. Through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), there is an investment of more than $951,000 to support three (3) projects. And $6,459,536 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to support twenty-five (25) recreation and community revitalization projects. The combined $10.8 million investment in Manitoba's tourism, travel, and recreation sector will help tourism operators and communities welcome visitors and residents back for new and upgraded experiences across the province.

Tourism Relief Fund

Launched in July 2021, the TRF helps organizations and businesses in the tourism sector adapt their operations to meet public health requirements and offer new or enhanced products and services to help the sector attract more domestic and international visitors and prepare for future growth. Today, 11 Manitoba TRF projects funded through PrairiesCan were announced:

Assiniboine Park Conservancy Inc. ($500,000)

Support the development of a four-season tourism attraction at Leaf – Canada's Diversity Gardens at Assiniboine Park Conservancy in Winnipeg.

The Forks Renewal Corporation ($500,000)

Build a Treaty Knowledge Centre at The Forks in Winnipeg, in partnership with the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba, and expand the Waterfront Loop trail.

Pineridge Hollow Ltd. ( $99,999)

Develop 12 acres of forest space for fall and winter recreational activities that include skating trails, Indigenous teaching guides, outdoor classrooms, and self-guided meditation spaces.

Economic Development Winnipeg ($500,000)

Lead an initiative to increase business and group tourism in downtown Winnipeg over the winter season.

Park Theatre Ltd. ($99,999)

Undertake renovations to improve accessibility, promote inclusion, and implement post-pandemic health and safety measures.

Travel Manitoba ($350,000)

Create a Manitoba Destination Development Framework to guide local investments into post-pandemic tourism recovery.

Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada ($500,000)

Develop and install exhibits in the newly constructed museum campus of the James A. Richardson International Airport.

Snoman Inc. ($500,000)

Develop and maintain snowmobile trails in rural and Northwestern Manitoba.

Winnipeg Trolley Ltd. ($40,545)

Undertake market research, product development, marketing and management activities to expand their business by creating a new line of luxury and corporate tour operations entitled Keystone Adventures.

Eagle Nest Landing Inc. ($88,800)

Develop, market, and deliver winter and shoulder season tourism products.

Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre ($263,602)

Market and launch new palaeontological dig tours, build a field station, and buy an excavator in the Rural Municipality of Thompson.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the RRRF helps businesses and organizations across Canada to mitigate financial pressures caused by the pandemic. Through the RRRF, the Government of Canada is providing over $2 billion to help keep people employed, and to sustain employers for recovery. One quarter of the Fund was targeted to support the tourism sector. Three Manitoba RRRF recipients receiving funding through PrairiesCan were announced today:

The Forks Renewal Corporation ($100,000)

Develop support services such as training, coaching, and outreach, research on best practices, and assistance with digital technologies to help SMEs at The Forks adapt to new market realities and mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

Continental Travel Group ($632,659)

Help position them to continue providing goods and services to their communities and maintain employment.

Manitoba Hotel Association ($219,000)

Help its members adapt and digitize to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the CCRF helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over 2 years, the Fund's purpose is to help not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, bring people back to public spaces safely as health measures ease, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. Today, 25 Manitoba CCRF recipients receiving funding through PrairiesCan were announced:

The Forks Renewal Corporation ($418,626)

Upgrade the riverbank site at The Forks in downtown Winnipeg. Project activities include site preparation work and installing limestone terrace blocks, artificial turf, lighting fixtures, and furnishings.

Assiniboine Park Conservancy ($500,000)

Build multiple outdoor public areas that will connect to the Outdoor Gardens at The Leaf at Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg.

The Fort Whyte Alive Foundation Inc . ($747,465)

Enhance the wetland trails and gathering areas at Fort Whyte Alive environmental, education, and recreation centre.

Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone ($431,930)

Revitalize the historic corridor on Broadway between Main Street and Osborne Street in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Harvest Moon Society Inc. ($27,910)

Create ski and snowshoe trails that will provide the public with an enhanced recreational area that will be accessible year-round.

Mennonite Heritage Village ($30,000)

Develop walking trails in Steinbach.

Rural Municipality of Rosser ($18,072)

Develop outdoor recreational trails in the Rural Municipality of Rosser.

Rosenort Community Centre Inc. ($110,000)

Build new outdoor spaces at the Westfield Park and Arena in Rosenort.

Rural Municipality of Rockwood ($130,734)

Repurpose a retired rail-bed into a new trail system, creating an active transport route connecting the towns of Stonewall and Stony Mountain.

Rural Municipality of St. Andrews ($500,000)

Install a trail system alongside Highway 9 in St. Andrews.

Manitoba Tennis Association Inc. ($750,000)

Build tennis courts in West St. Paul.

Rural Municipality of La Broquerie ($250,000)

Build an outdoor skating area and three playgrounds La Broquerie.

Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne ($11,773)

Expand the concrete walking path network in Richer.

Central Corydon Community Centre ($332,549)

Replace hockey rink boards, gates, and glass at River Heights Arena.

Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone ( $425,000)

Upgrade the outdoor community swimming pool in Gladstone.

Steep Rock Community Club ($4,500)

Enhance the greenspace assets in the greenhouse at Steep Rock.

Winnipeg Trails Association ( $48,463)

Build and expand multi-use seasonal trails in Winnipeg.

Rural Municipality of Lorne ($44,625)

Create an outdoor trail and signage in Swan Lake.

Rural Municipality of Macdonald ($470,000)

Build two splash pads in Oak Bluff and La Salle.

Gilbert Plains Splash Pad Initiative ($273,294)

Build a splash pad in Gilbert Plains.

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation ($450,000)

Install a splash pad at the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation community in Scanterbury.

Sainte-Agathe Community Development Inc. ($128,820)

Build washrooms and a playground at Cheyenne Park in Ste. Agathe.

Women Healing for Change ($34,875)

Build a greenhouse at the Little Stars PLAYhouse in Winnipeg.

Pinawa Community Foundation Inc. ($48,400)

Upgrade Burrows playground in Pinawa.

Dauphin Recreation Services ($272,500)

Build an all-season recreation park in Dauphin, encouraging more social interaction and affordable recreational activities.

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378 TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/10/c5525.html