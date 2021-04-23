Minister Vandal highlights Budget 2021 supports for Northern tourism and small businesses

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada's plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that is inclusive of all Canadians.

Today, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, met with Indigenous and territorial partners, and representatives from the small business and tourism industry in the Northwest Territories to discuss investments from Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience.

The COVID-19 recession is the steepest and fastest economic contraction since the Great Depression. It has disproportionately affected low-wage workers, young people, women, and racialized Canadians. For businesses, it has been a two-speed recession, with some finding ways to prosper and grow, but many businesses—especially small businesses—fighting to survive. Budget 2021 is an historic investment to address the specific wounds of the COVID-19 recession, put people first, create jobs, grow the middle class, set businesses on a track for long-term growth, and ensure that Canada's future will be healthier, more equitable, greener, and more prosperous.

The impact of COVID-19 on workers and businesses in tourism, arts, and culture has been severe. Indigenous and Northern communities are often in rural and remote areas and the success of Indigenous-led businesses, including tourism businesses, is critically important to local jobs and economies. Budget 2021 introduces additional Indigenous Business Supports to increase opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses, and increase the proportion of Indigenous businesses owned and operated by Indigenous women.

With the rollout of vaccines, businesses in the tourism, arts, and culture sectors will be getting ready to welcome Canadians back to experience the great places and activities this country has to offer—when it is safe to do so. Canadians are eager to return to the local festivals and places they know and love. To assist the sectors' recovery, the government proposes to make available a further package of supports, totalling $1 billion over three years, starting in 2021-22.

Budget 2021 also proposes to provide $2.4 million in 2021-22 to the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada to help the Indigenous tourism industry rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and $500 million to establish a Tourism Relief Fund, administered by the regional development agencies. The fund will support investments by local tourism businesses in adapting their products and services to public health measures and other investments that will help them recover from the pandemic and position themselves for future growth.

To help Indigenous entrepreneurs start and grow businesses, create jobs, and generate prosperity in their communities, Budget 2021 proposes to invest $42 million over three years, starting in 2021-22, to expand the Aboriginal Entrepreneurship Program. This will directly support Indigenous-led businesses and help Indigenous communities generate wealth by improving access to capital and business opportunities.

Budget 2021 also proposes to extend the application deadline for support under the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund and the Indigenous Business Initiative until June 30, 2021 to support Indigenous businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing interest-free loans and non-repayable contributions for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation businesses.

The Government of Canada's top priority remains protecting Canadians' health and safety, particularly during this third, aggressive wave of the virus and its variants. Vaccine rollout is underway across Canada, with federal government support in every province and territory. Budget 2021 invests in Canada's bio-manufacturing and life sciences sector to rebuild domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity, and has a plan to put in place national standards for long-term care and mental health services.

Budget 2021 is a plan to bridge Canadians and Canadian businesses through the crisis and towards a robust recovery. It proposes to extend business and income support measures through to the fall and to make investments to create jobs and help businesses across the economy come roaring back. It will support almost 500,000 new training and work opportunities including 215,000 opportunities for youth; support businesses in our most affected sectors such as tourism and arts and culture; and accelerate investment and digital transformation at small and medium-sized businesses. Budget 2021 is a plan that puts Canada on track to meet its commitment to create 1 million jobs by the end of the year.

Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position. This allowed the government to take quick and decisive action, supporting people and businesses, and put it in the position to make historic investments in the recovery.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the North, including on Indigenous partners, small and medium sized businesses, the tourism and hospitality sector and more. Budget 2021 is an historic investment to address the the COVID-19 recession, positioning the North to "build back better" as we move forward to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a resilient economy."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"The federal government has continued to be a strong partner to the Northwest Territories throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Budget 2021 is a result of that continued collaboration and I am pleased to see that our government is directly responding to the needs of northerners in recovering from the pandemic stronger than ever."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

Budget 2021 includes $101.4 billion over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of Canada's growth plan that will create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery. Key measures include:

