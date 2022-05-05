U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.27
    -140.90 (-3.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    -988.18 (-2.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,359.20
    -605.65 (-4.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.80
    -80.12 (-4.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.86
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.30
    +7.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0108 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1020
    +0.1850 (+6.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2345
    -0.0290 (-2.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4640
    +1.2900 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,942.25
    -1,992.20 (-5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.99
    -63.13 (-6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Minister Wilkinson Launches Request for Project Proposals for the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Transportation accounts for a quarter of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), of which almost half comes from passenger cars and light trucks. Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) across the country while addressing climate change and affirming Canada's role as a global leader in clean transportation

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, officially launched a request for proposals (RFP) for the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). This program will result in an expansion of zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure and hydrogen refuelling stations in public places, on-street, multi-unit residential buildings, workplaces and vehicle fleets. Natural Resources Canada will provide funding through conditionally repayable contribution agreements of up to 50 percent of the total eligible project costs, with a maximum funding per type of infrastructure, up to a maximum of $5 million, per project. This RFP will close on August 11, 2022.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 will invest an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 provides an additional $400 million to continue deploying ZEV infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP program to March 2027, complemented by the Government of Canada's investment of $500 million for large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest, through the Canada Infrastructure Bank

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. Similar to other investments in clean technology, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quote

"The Government of Canada is delivering on our commitment to support the deployment of zero-emissions vehicles, and the infrastructure to support them, as part of our ambitious plan to fight climate change and provide Canadians with accessible and affordable clean transportation options across the country. Through the ZEVIP, Canada is rapidly moving toward our goal of becoming a global leader in clean transportation, and we are proud to continue working with communities and industry as we build a cleaner and more resilient future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

Quick facts

  • Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

  • Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

  • To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c1620.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate committee passes bill pressuring OPEC oil cartel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Senate committee passed a bill on Thursday that could expose the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners to lawsuits for collusion on boosting crude oil prices. The No Oil Producing or Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill sponsored by senators, including Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar, passed 17-4 in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

  • Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, sources say

    WASHINGTON/SEATTLE (Reuters) -U.S. planemaker Boeing Co is set to move its corporate headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, two people familiar with the matter said. The move, likely to be announced as early as next week, comes as Boeing works to emerge from successive crises and industrial problems that have deepened its focus on repairing relationships with customers, U.S. regulators and lawmakers. The move to Arlington - across the Potomac River from the U.S. capital - will place Boeing senior leaders close to the Federal Aviation Administration, lawmakers and the Pentagon.

  • As Dow plunges 1,000 points, here’s how to protect your finances during a period of uncertainty: ‘A hard landing will ultimately be unavoidable’

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was not likely to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its next meeting, all but promising consecutive 50 basis rate hikes. “We need to really see that our expectation is being fulfilled, that inflation in fact is under control and starting to come down, but it’s not like we would stop, we would just go back to 25 basis point increases,” Powell said.

  • What the Fed’s interest rate hike means for consumers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung break down the Fed's 50 basis point rate hike.

  • Chechen Leader’s Brutal Fighters Are Getting Killed in Ukraine ‘Every Day’

    Chingis Kondarov/ReutersChechen troops in Ukraine loyal to Ramzan Kadyrov have claimed a reputation for being the most brutal in Putin’s war, but a new report says they’re actually suffering major losses and going to great lengths to cover them up.According to an investigation by Russia’s independent news outlet IStories, the official figure of 13 Chechen soldiers killed in Ukraine is a major undercount; a source in the Chechen Health Ministry tells the outlet the true death toll of the so-calle

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Putin’s war on Ukraine is fracturing the global economy — expect lower incomes, continued inflation and smaller investment returns worldwide

    Europeans and Americans are complacent about the bill that will come due for Russia’s war on Ukraine. The U.S. government’s proposed $33 billion aid package for Ukraine is the latest instalment of generous Western aid. With Ukraine needing around $5 billion a month, more will be necessary.

  • Will Biden forgive student loan debt? Here’s where things stand now

    Student loan debt cancellation totaling $50,000 per borrower is off the table. But Biden signaled a smaller amount of relief might still be in play.

  • Bank of England raises UK interest rates and warns of 10% inflation

    Rates are now at their highest level since February 2009 as the Bank battles to keep a lid on soaring inflation.

  • Bernie Sanders slams Amazon.com chairman at Senate hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders on Thursday slammed Amazon.com Inc and its chairman at a hearing on the company's labor practices as he pushed the White House to end government contracts for the retailer. "Amazon has done everything possible - legal and illegal - to defeat union organizing efforts," Sanders said. But the company won bipartisan support at the hearing, including from Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, a state with a large Amazon presence.

  • U.S. Productivity Drops Most Since 1947, Driving Up Labor Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. productivity dropped in the first quarter by the most since 1947 as the economy shrank, while labor costs surged and illustrated an extremely tight job market.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarStocks Sink as Stagflation Specter Haunts Trading: Markets WrapAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

  • Chip shortage is ‘life-threatening for Americans,’ U.S. Commerce Secretary says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed’s FOMC meeting, the global chip shortage, climate change, and the outlook for inflation.

  • The One Mistake Putin Is Dying for Us to Make

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettySeated in the modest office of the commander of Russia’s forces stationed in Transnistria, Moldova’s small breakaway region that has been hit by several mysterious explosions recently, I asked about the overall poor performance of the Russian army. “The soldiers don't know what they are fighting for,” the commander replied. They were confronted by troops who were “fighting like wolves for their homeland.” Their president, he added, has be

  • Airbus posts profit, plans new jet assembly line in Alabama

    Airbus said it plans to speed up production of its A320 family of planes that compete with Boeing 737s to 75 per month by 2025.

  • Once Close Allies, Roberts and Alito Have Taken Divergent Paths

    WASHINGTON — There was a time when Justice Samuel Alito, author of the leaked draft opinion on abortion that rocked the nation Monday night, was Chief Justice John Roberts’ closest ally on the Supreme Court. The two men are both products of the conservative legal movement, and they were named to the court by President George W. Bush within months of each other. Their voting records were initially indistinguishable. Indeed, when the chief justice had a particularly difficult case, he would often

  • Why NOPEC, the U.S. bill to crush the OPEC cartel, matters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Senate committee is expected to pass a bill on Thursday that could open members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to antitrust lawsuits for orchestrating supply cuts that raise global crude prices. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline and heating oil, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences. WHAT IS THE NOPEC BILL?

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Ukraine goes on counter-offensive on two fronts - Zaluzhnyi

    ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022, 14:02 Valeriy Zaluzhniy, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has announced that Ukraine's defence forces have launched counteroffensives on the Kharkiv and Izyum fronts.

  • Baidu Gets a Permit That Tesla Will Envy

    Baidu gets regulatory approval to provide driverless passenger rides to the public on open roads in Beijing. That's likely to catch Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attention.