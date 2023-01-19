Minister Wilkinson positions Canada as a clean energy and technology supplier of choice to Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada aims to be the clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world. In that context, significant opportunities exist in the Indo-Pacific region for Canada to expand trade and investment – as outlined in the Government of Canada's launched Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy . Those opportunities are particularly promising in Japan, which is among Canada's top five trading partners.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today concluded a trade mission which sought to position Canada as a key partner to Japan on energy security in the context of the global energy transition. The Minister highlighted opportunities for enhanced cooperation on hydrogen and critical minerals, while highlighting the progress on LNG Canada and underscoring the $30B in bilateral trade between the two countries in 2021. The Minister also commended Japanese leaders for their ongoing efforts to establish hydrogen and ammonia supply chains and infrastructure, as both countries work towards becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

During meetings with Takaichi Sanae, Japan's Minister in charge of Economic Security, Nakatani Shinichi, Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Nomura Tetsuro, Japan's Minister of Agriculture, Forests and Fisheries, discussions were further advanced related to Canada's energy and climate priorities ahead of the next G7 meeting, which will be chaired and hosted by Japan in 2023.

The trade mission featured 16 Canadian companies and organizations, including Indigenous businesses and representatives seeking to pursue commercial opportunities in the natural resource sector with a focus on clean energy. It also provided an opportunity to promote the mutual benefits that can be realized through strong partnerships between Japanese industry and Indigenous communities on major resource development projects.

The mission followed last week's visit to Canada by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, providing another opportunity for the Government of Canada to advance energy collaboration and ongoing strategic partnership with Japan. Canada continues to demonstrate concrete action and commitment to energy security and global leadership in the transition to net-zero.

"Having conducted business in Japan as a cleantech executive, I can attest to the importance of building meaningful relationships with Japanese partners in ensuring long-term, mutually-beneficial business dealings. I would like to thank our hosts for their hospitality, as well as the entire Canadian delegation for championing Canada as a clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world."

Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

