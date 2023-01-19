U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,917.75
    -28.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,173.00
    -213.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,379.50
    -96.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.70
    -12.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    -0.69 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.30
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.27
    +1.91 (+9.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6800
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,743.56
    -466.74 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.21
    -16.45 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.30
    -66.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

Minister Wilkinson positions Canada as a clean energy and technology supplier of choice to Japan

·2 min read

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada aims to be the clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world. In that context, significant opportunities exist in the Indo-Pacific region for Canada to expand trade and investment – as outlined in the Government of Canada's launched Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy. Those opportunities are particularly promising in Japan, which is among Canada's top five trading partners.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today concluded a trade mission which sought to position Canada as a key partner to Japan on energy security in the context of the global energy transition. The Minister highlighted opportunities for enhanced cooperation on hydrogen and critical minerals, while highlighting the progress on LNG Canada and underscoring the $30B in bilateral trade between the two countries in 2021. The Minister also commended Japanese leaders for their ongoing efforts to establish hydrogen and ammonia supply chains and infrastructure, as both countries work towards becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

During meetings with Takaichi Sanae, Japan's Minister in charge of Economic Security, Nakatani Shinichi, Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Nomura Tetsuro, Japan's Minister of Agriculture, Forests and Fisheries, discussions were further advanced related to Canada's energy and climate priorities ahead of the next G7 meeting, which will be chaired and hosted by Japan in 2023.

The trade mission featured 16 Canadian companies and organizations, including Indigenous businesses and representatives seeking to pursue commercial opportunities in the natural resource sector with a focus on clean energy. It also provided an opportunity to promote the mutual benefits that can be realized through strong partnerships between Japanese industry and Indigenous communities on major resource development projects.

The mission followed last week's visit to Canada by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, providing another opportunity for the Government of Canada to advance energy collaboration and ongoing strategic partnership with Japan. Canada continues to demonstrate concrete action and commitment to energy security and global leadership in the transition to net-zero.

Quotes

"Having conducted business in Japan as a cleantech executive, I can attest to the importance of building meaningful relationships with Japanese partners in ensuring long-term, mutually-beneficial business dealings. I would like to thank our hosts for their hospitality, as well as the entire Canadian delegation for championing Canada as a clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world."

Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c2111.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes

    On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car. The law also provides $9 billion in rebates to help people electrify their home appliances and make their houses more energy-efficient. It’s also allowing Americans to claim a tax credit for inst

  • 5 ways your finances could be impacted if the debt ceiling isn't raised by the deadline

    The U.S. debt limit is nearing and Congress has until Thursday to raise it. If it fails to, your investments could take a big hit.

  • Roubini: U.S. debt ceiling fight is a potential 'financial catastrophe'

    A dire warning on the debt ceiling from top economist Nouriel Roubini on the sidelines of the Word Economic Forum.

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock Resignation

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she is stepping down in a shock resignation ahead of a general election later this year.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldArdern, 42, who became the

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    Investors hope Plug Power can turn profitable in two years -- just as they've hoped for the past 26 years.

  • Vietnam EV maker VinFast plans promotions in response to Tesla price cuts

    Vietnam's electric-vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said on Thursday it will launch promotions to protect the market competitiveness of its models, a week after Tesla announced aggressive discounting to spur demand. Tesla is offering its basic Model Y at $52,990 in the U.S. market, a reduction from $65,990. "As a new brand entering the market, when other brands reduce their prices we have to come up with promotions to ensure VinFast's competitiveness," a VinFast spokesperson said in a statement.

  • Why Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Soared Today

    The federally controlled mortgage giants got a boost from improving homebuilder sentiment – albeit off a low base.

  • The black hell of Albania's ageing oil fields

    The people of Zharrez in central Albania live amid a stinking apocalyptic landscape of leaking oil wells and rusting storage tanks, the soil blackened from spills of crude that seep into their water.Abandoned wells and storage tanks and rusted and leaking pipelines litter the oil-rich Patos-Marinza area, where swamps and little lakes of black crude scar the landscape.

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns a month after hot mic insult

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will officially resign in February, she announced this week.

  • Markets Have Been in a ‘Goldilocks’ Phase. The Fairy Tale May End Soon.

    Falling inflation and a strong labor market have created ideal conditions for the economy. But there are signs it has reached its peak.

  • Matt Gaetz says classified docs scandal 'feels like the Democrats are taking out Joe Biden'

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday there's an "element" to the Biden classified documents scandal that "feels like the Democrats" are trying to unseat the president.

  • Column: The U.S. economy is again being held hostage to our ridiculous federal debt ceiling

    The debt ceiling, being wielded by the ignorant children of the House GOP, is the stupidest feature of federal fiscal policy.

  • Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry investors

    A debt ceiling fight is looming in the United States yet again, giving investors another worry for markets this year. The United States will likely hit its mandated $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, forcing the Treasury to launch extraordinary cash management measures that can likely prevent a debt default until early June. Some investors now worry the Republican party's narrow majority in Congress could make it harder to reach a compromise this time.

  • France: Government’s Reform Credentials, Long-term Fiscal Resilience Hinge on Pensions Overhaul

    France’s fiscal credibility and capacity to resist external shocks are at stake in its contentious pension reform, but it is far from the most important determinant of the country’s fiscal outlook.

  • BlackRock CEO Hurt By Increasingly Personal Attacks

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is used to being the target of criticism, even revulsion. BlackRock has heard it all. Rarely did BlackRock and its illustrious chief executive, Larry Fink, respond, preferring to ignore the noise and focus on their mission: managing the money of millions of police officers, teachers, nurses, firefighters and all other workers.

  • UniCredit CEO says 'we'll see' when asked about Monte dei Paschi -CNBC

    MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel on Wednesday did not rule out the Italian bank reassessing a potential acquisition of Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the future, after talks collapsed in 2021. Monte dei Paschi is 64% owned by the Italian state, which needs to eventually cut its stake to meet re-privatisation commitments given to the European Union at the time of the bailout. Monte dei Paschi raised 2.5 billion euros in capital in December, despite rocky markets, to finance thousands of voluntary staff exits and cut costs.

  • Davos Latest: Musk Trolls Elite With Twitter Poll on Domination

    (Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel joined the chorus of cautious optimism among the global elite in Davos, saying Europe may see slightly positive growth this year even as risks remain including the war in Ukraine and rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans

  • Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.

    After facing a string of setbacks nearly a year into its war on Ukraine, Russia is planning another major offensive to make up for its losses on the ground and justify its heavy human cost at home. Intelligence analysts and researchers largely agree there is an offensive brewing in Moscow, likely to come sometime in…

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’

    Igor Russak/ReutersA Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit”

  • Blackstone CEO Schwarzman Says US Needs New Generation of Political Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman said the US needs a new raft of leaders in both political parties.Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyMicrosoft, Amazon Set to Erase 28,000 Jobs as Tech Slump Deepens“I think we need to move on for both