Minister Wilkinson Positions Canada as a Clean Energy Supplier of Choice and Leader on Climate Action at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum

·5 min read

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Global energy markets have undergone radical shifts in the past six months, largely as result of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. In response to price volatility and energy security concerns, Canada and its international partners have doubled-down on the global energy transition.

With one of the world's most comprehensive and detailed climate plans, and with a wealth of natural resources, Canada is poised to establish itself as the global supplier of choice for clean energy in a net-zero world. The Government of Canada continues to do the work to make this happen by making significant progress in implementing Canada's world-leading climate plan and investing in our economic future.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, concluded his participation at the first Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This was the Minister's first trip to the United States since his successful round of meetings in Washington, D.C. in May 2022.

The Forum marked the joint convening of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and the 7th Mission Innovation (MI) Ministerial, of which Canada is a founding member, a landmark event to accelerate the implementation of a clean energy transition. It brought together over 6,000 representatives from MI- and CEM-member governments, business and environmental advocacy organizations.

Over three days of meetings and events, Minister Wilkinson and officials from Natural Resources Canada:

  • Met with major clean tech leaders and investors to discuss and advance private-sector investments in Canada;

  • Met with international counterparts from Australia, Austria, Chile, Japan, Poland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, the United States and others to collaborate on energy security and the deployment of clean energy solutions;

  • Announced a $5.3-million investment to Student Energy to promote youth participation in Canada's clean energy sector;

  • Committed $2 billion in pre-allocated money to the Major Economies Forum's $90-billion Clean Energy Technologies Demonstration Challenge;

  • Confirmed Canada's participation in the newly launched MI Net-Zero Industries Mission, which aims to develop and demonstrate cost-competitive solutions for hard-to-abate industries;

  • Endorsed the CEM CCUS Initiative's collaboration with the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) toward deploying 10 CCUS projects in the sector globally by 2030;

  • Endorsed work to advance key MI Missions, including the launch of mission action plans, roadmaps and flagship projects for Carbon Dioxide Removal, Clean Hydrogen, Green-Powered Future and Integrated Biorefineries Missions;

  • Endorsed the CEM's new commitments to Equal By 30 and welcomed Chile as the newest signatory to the Equal By 30 Campaign;

  • Endorsed the launch of the Canadian-funded International Energy Agency-Empowering People Initiative report "Skills Development and Inclusivity for Clean Energy Transitions," which introduces key findings of a joint report on jobs and skills for the clean energy future; and

  • Launched the application process for NRCan's new Youth Council.

Minister Wilkinson was pleased to note recent progress on implementing climate action from international partners, including the United States. He had the chance to highlight the concrete steps taken toward the energy transition during the German Chancellor's visit to Canada, where Canada and Germany committed to a Hydrogen Alliance.

The Minister will return to Canada to continue to work with provinces and territories, Indigenous partners, private industry, labour groups and environmental organizations to establish Canada as the global supplier of choice for clean energy in a net-zero world —- and to ensure a prosperous and clean future for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quote

"Canada has the wealth of talent and resources to be the world's clean energy and technology supplier of choice as the world doubles down on ambitious climate action. By seizing opportunities like critical minerals, hydrogen, renewables and carbon capture, we can create sustainable jobs at home and reduce pollution around the world."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

  • The United States hosted the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum, a joint convening of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial and the 7th Mission Innovation ministerial. Governments, international organizations, the private sector, academia, innovators, civil society and early-career researchers and policymakers joined together in a three-day event that featured a high-level plenary, topical roundtables with energy and science ministers from 31 countries, CEOs and experts, side events, technology demonstrations and other activities.

  • The GCEAF also built on key themes championed by Canada as host of CEM10 and MI-4 in Vancouver in 2019, including its focus on workers and communities and a vision to secure the jobs of a low-carbon future. Canada recognizes that energy innovation is critical for advancing clean energy transitions and is committed to equipping communities and workers with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive, maintain their livelihoods and secure good jobs. Canada is an active and committed member of CEM and MI across a range of topics core to Canada's approach to the clean energy transition. In the CEM, Canada co-leads 11 of the 22 operational work streams and participates in nine additional work streams. In MI, Canada is the current chair of the steering committee, co-leads the Carbon Dioxide Removal Mission and participates in four other missions and two additional Innovation Community initiatives.

  • The launch of the Breakthrough Agenda Report on September 20 delivers on the leaders-level commitment to the Breakthrough Agenda as an annual checkpoint process toward making clean technologies and sustainable solutions the most affordable, accessible and attractive option in each emitting sector globally before 2030. This report, as well as the endorsement from CEM and MI to take joint stewardship of the Breakthrough Agenda from COP27 onward, will support stronger international collaboration to drive faster reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions.

Associated Links 

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

 

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/23/c3378.html

