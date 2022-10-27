U.S. markets closed

Minister Wilkinson Positions Canada's Nuclear Sector as Provider of Reliable, Affordable and Non-Emitting Energy on the Global Stage

·3 min read

WASHINGTON   , Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With one of the world's most comprehensive and detailed climate plans, a wealth of natural resources and a skilled workforce, Canada is establishing itself as a global supplier of choice for clean energy in a net-zero world. Governments worldwide are looking for reliable, affordable, non-emitting forms of energy, and it is in this context that like-minded nations must come together to ensure a future that is sustainable both economically and environmentally.

Over the past week, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, participated in and spoke at a number of events to highlight the opportunity for ongoing Canadian leadership in the nuclear sector:

  • At the Canadian Nuclear Association's Nuclear Financing Summit, on October 20, the Minister spoke with industry about Canada's support for the deployment of nuclear technologies in Canada and abroad;

  • The Minister, on October 25, took part in the announcement of a $970-million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank to develop Canada's first commercial small modular reactor (SMR), which is scheduled to begin power generation in 2028; and
    Today, the Minister concluded his participation in the International Atomic Energy Agency's International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century in Washington, D.C., where he stressed the importance of enhanced international partnerships to diversify and secure the global market for nuclear fuel, services and technologies. This included:

Quotes

"In order to achieve our economic and climate objectives, Canada will need to significantly expand its electric grid. All sources of non-emitting energy must be considered for this significant challenge — including nuclear. The Government of Canada will work with like-minded countries to ensure that Canadian nuclear energy and technologies support the transition to a prosperous, safe and secure net-zero world."
Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

  • In October 2022, Canada's Commissioner of Environment and Sustainable Development commended the Government of Canada for its safe management of radioactive waste.

  • In December 2020, Canada released its SMR Action Plan, which focuses on the opportunity presented by this cutting-edge nuclear technology.

  • The Regional Energy and Resource Tables will act as a forum to align federal and provincial resources toward the development of key regional economic opportunities, including opportunities in the nuclear industry.

  • Budget 2022 included several investments that promote the development and use of nuclear technologies, including almost $70 million for Natural Resources Canada, over $50 million for Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission capacity building and $250 million for an electricity pre-development program that includes nuclear power. Additionally, Budget 2022 expanded the scope of the Canada Infrastructure Bank's mandate to allow it to invest in nuclear, laying the groundwork for its investment in the first among G7 grid-scale SMR at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minister-wilkinson-positions-canadas-nuclear-sector-as-provider-of-reliable-affordable-and-non-emitting-energy-on-the-global-stage-301661916.html

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

