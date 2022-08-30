U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.40
    -55.21 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,725.59
    -373.40 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,828.13
    -189.54 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.15
    -30.79 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -5.48 (-5.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.00
    -13.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0024
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1160
    +0.0060 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1657
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6450
    -0.0650 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,755.65
    -466.06 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.21
    -13.19 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Ministerial statement on provincial and territorial protection on nature collaboration ahead of COP15

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON , Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, issued the following statement in response to the work by provinces and territories to protect nature and biodiversity.

"Protecting the species and natural spaces that Canadians love is important for communities from coast to coast to coast and for our whole planet. It is foundational to our efforts to combat the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.

"Today, I am extending an invitation to all my provincial and territorial counterparts to join me as part of the Canadian delegation at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity this December.

"I am also calling on them to join me in publicly supporting our ambitious goals to protect nature and biodiversity with continuing contributions from within their own jurisdictions. I have proposed we host a virtual meeting this fall to collaborate on the advancement of our shared goals ahead of COP15.

"COP15 will be a landmark event for Canada, with thousands of delegates representing countries from around the world assembled and ready to commit to taking action to protect nature.

"The Government of Canada has pledged to protect 25 percent of land and waters in Canada by 2025 and, along with nearly one hundred other countries, including its North American partners, the United States and Mexico, is supporting an ambitious but achievable global target to conserve 30 percent by 2030. With 640 at-risk species in Canada and many of our wildlife populations in decline, we are committed to halting and reversing biodiversity loss in Canada by 2030.

"We need all the provinces and territories to rally behind these goals, and I congratulate those that have already committed their support.

"At the federal level, we have launched the greatest conservation campaign in the country's history, fuelled by multibillion-dollar investments available to the provinces and territories. We are collaborating on the protection of iconic species. We have gone from 1 percent to 14 percent of oceans protected and have made good progress on expanding our network of protected areas on land. We need a truly national effort supported by all the provinces and territories and in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

"Nature knows no boundaries—not local, not provincial or territorial, and not international. We are all in this together."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/30/c3389.html

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • Plug Power Inks Deal To Supply Amazon With Hydrogen; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Review: The road to California's energy disaster: A new history of PG&E paints a bleak picture

    Katherine Blunt's "California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric — and What It Means for America's Power Grid" is an urgent call to action.

  • Richmond Fed's Barkin on recession fears: 'I don't think that's the debate today'

    Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday recent data shows an economy "consistent" with one that is not in recession.

  • General Electric Enters the Hot Electric Vehicle Market

    The market for electric vehicles has been one of the hottest in the automotive sector for a few years now. Legacy car manufacturers, startups and the disruptor Tesla compete in the segments of sedans, SUVs/crossovers and pickups/trucks. Ford is already selling the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its emblematic F-150.

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today

    Clean energy companies have plenty of growth plans, but investors still cringe when more capital is needed.

  • Plug Power deal with Amazon will boost revenue by $2.1 billion over 7 years

    Six years after Plug Power signed its first contract with Amazon, the hydrogen fuel cell company has secured a deal that will generate up to $2.1 billion in sales from the world's largest online retailer over the next seven years. Amazon will purchase 10,950 tons of green hydrogen from Plug Power starting in January 2025, enough to power 800 long-distance delivery trucks and 30,000 forklifts. The Aug. 24 agreement, which equates to about 30 tons of liquid green hydrogen sales per day, comes four months after Plug secured a contract to supply 20 tons of hydrogen per day to Walmart.

  • Boeing customer Ryanair says MAX 10 will not be certified by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Boeing appears to have accepted it will not be able to certify its MAX 10 aircraft by a year-end deadline, but it remains possible that U.S. lawmakers could give it more time, major customer Ryanair told Reuters on Tuesday. Asked about the comments by the Irish low-cost carrier, which is currently in talks about a possible large MAX 10 order, Boeing said it remained committed to certifying and delivering the jet. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10, which can hold 230 passengers, otherwise it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law unless waived by Congress.

  • Oil prices drop 6% on economic worries as supply concerns ease

    Oil futures drop by roughly 6% on Tuesday, with worries over the economic outlook and energy demand, along with news reports that help to ease concerns over tight supplies, setting prices up for their lowest finish in more than a week.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Launches Offensive Along Southern Front

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine reported heavy fighting as it started an offensive in the region around Kherson, a river port that was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces at the start of the war. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioStocks

  • Fed likely needs to push interest rates above 3.5%, and hold them there until 2024, Williams says

    The Federal Reserve likely needs to raise interest rates above 3.5% and keep them there until 2024, New York Fed President John Williams on Tuesday.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey. Musk's audacious goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles in 2030 is at the center of the company's growth promise for shareholders and its pledge to drive the adoption of sustainable energy. If achieved, it would make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for roughly 20% of the global vehicle market.

  • First Solar is investing $1.2 billion to expand U.S. factory footprint after IRA passage

    First Solar (FSLR) announced a $1.2 billion investment into expanding its factory footprint in the U.S., providing a tailwind to President Biden’s push to accelerate domestic manufacturing and reduce America’s reliance on Chinese supply chains.

  • Equinor, Wintershall Dea eye pipeline to capture CO2 under North Sea

    Equinor and Wintershall Dea will jointly develop carbon capture and storage projects, the oil firms said on Tuesday, with ideas to build a pipeline from Germany to Norway to transport and store carbon dioxide (CO2) under the North Sea. The firms would work together to establish technical and commercial solutions for the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) across borders in Europe, they said. "The partnership intends to connect Germany, the largest CO2 emitter in Europe, and Norway, holding Europe's largest CO2 storage potential," they said in a joint statement.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • U.S. labor market defies interest rate hikes as job openings rise high in July

    U.S. job openings increased in July and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher, pointing to persistently strong demand for labor that is giving the Federal Reserve cover to maintain its aggressive interest rate increases. The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday, showed there were two jobs for every unemployed person last month, pointing to extremely tight labor market conditions. It suggested that fears the economy was in recession after two straight quarterly declines in gross domestic product were greatly exaggerated.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Corning to build new Arizona optical cable factory ahead of U.S. broadband push

    Corning Inc announced plans on Tuesday to build a new optical cable manufacturing plant in Arizona as the U.S. government moves to award $42 billion to expand broadband to millions of unserved Americans. The factory in Gilbert, Arizona, expected to open in 2024, will help supply AT&T, the largest U.S. fiber internet provider, the companies' chief executives said in a joint interview with Reuters. Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said the factory was the latest in a series of investments the company has made in fiber and cable making totaling more than $500 million since 2020 to nearly double Corning's supply capacity and followed extensive talks with AT&T about its demand.