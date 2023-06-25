Ministers ‘letting Huawei off the hook’ after scrapping release of security report

Ministers have been accused of “letting Huawei off the hook” after the publication of an annual report into the Chinese company’s security risks was quietly scrapped.

The Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) – dubbed The Cell – was set up in 2010 to monitor products made by Huawei for use in UK mobile networks.

An oversight board was tasked with producing an annual report, which was drawn up by British spies and published by the Government.

However, the watchdog’s report has not been published since 2021. The Telegraph has learnt that the policy of publishing the report was quietly ditched by then-culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

The move has sparked anger in Whitehall amid concerns about a lack of transparency over the UK’s monitoring of Huawei, with one source claiming it suggested that former ministers had “decided to let Huawei off the hook”.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, said: “If these reports are being produced, then why are they not being published?

“The Government needs to explain why it is that they don’t wish to publish these reports at all and whether this is a government policy.”

In 2020, the Government said all products made by the controversial Chinese firm must be stripped from mobile networks due to fears they could be used by Beijing for espionage or to disrupt the UK’s critical national infrastructure. Huawei has always denied the allegations.

But telecoms companies have until 2027 to remove the kit, meaning there is still a considerable amount of Chinese-made equipment in networks across the country.

Ms Dorries was culture secretary when the decision was made to quietly stop publishing the review - ANDY RAIN/Shutterstock

Telecoms operators including BT successfully campaigned to be given more time to rip Huawei tech out of so-called “core” parts of their networks after warning the removal process could disrupt services for millions of customers. They had originally been given a deadline of January 2023, but this was pushed back.

The ban has provided a major fillip to alternative Western suppliers Nokia and Ericsson.

The HCSEC, which is based in Banbury, Oxfordshire, is jointly staffed by personnel from Huawei and the National Cyber Security Centre, a branch of GCHQ.

It was set up with the aim of reducing “any perceived risks to UK national security arising from the involvement of Huawei in parts of the UK’s critical national infrastructure”.

Previous reports have issued damning assessments of the company’s poor quality engineering and cybersecurity, warning these could pose a risk to national security.

The report for 2020 found Huawei had made “no overall improvement” on UK demands for better security.

In its latest accounts for 2022, the company controlling the HCSEC said it had continued to provide reports to the oversight board “in the usual manner”. It is not clear why the reports are no longer being made public.

Huawei is facing doubts over the future of its business in the UK after auditors last year said there was a “material uncertainty” over its ability to keep operating for another 12 months.

The ban on UK companies buying equipment from the Chinese tech firm combined with US trade sanctions mean the British division is now in a state of managed decline.

Earlier this year Huawei quietly shelved plans for a £1bn research campus in Cambridge, which would have been used to develop broadband technologies, microchips and artificial intelligence software.

Huawei Technologies UK saw its sales halve to £481m in 2021, according to its latest accounts, while staff numbers dropped to 486 from 787.

A government spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation.”

“Thanks to new laws we now have one of the strongest telecoms security regimes in the world, which we have used to designate Huawei a high-risk vendor and issued clear directions for telecoms operators to control its presence in their networks.

“The UK has maintained a world leading and thorough oversight of Huawei’s presence for more than a decade and that will continue.”

