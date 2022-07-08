Ministers advance Canada's Energy Transition at Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference 2022

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the successful conclusion of the Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference (EMMC) in St. John's, co–hosts the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, today announced advances to ensure that the jobs, economic opportunity, affordability and prosperity are available across Canada in the transition to a low carbon future.

Throughout this week's sessions, Canada's energy and mines ministers discussed priorities in the context of a global transition to net-zero emissions. Key areas of collaboration, advancement and discussion included:

Accelerating the shift to more affordable, reliable, and clean energy systems for Canada and the world. All ministers acknowledged Russia's unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on energy and related products has fundamentally altered the global energy landscape. Ministers discussed the need to support our allies in Europe by increasing exports of energy products. They explored different solutions to the affordability challenges that high gas and energy prices present to Canadians, including increasing the supply of clean electricity that will power the cars, homes and industry of the net-zero future. Minister Wilkinson called on his counterparts to urgently develop plans to achieve a net-zero electricity grid by 2035, including by sharing data and best practices, and supporting the work of the Pan-Canadian Grid Council.

Developing Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy to promote economic growth and competitiveness, sustainable resource development and Indigenous partnerships. Provincial and territorial input was sought on Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, via the recently-launched Discussion Paper . The Strategy will be backed by $3.8 billion in federal funding, and will complement existing provincial strategies. Ministers also advanced targets under the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan and renewed the Intergovernmental Geoscience Accord.

Collaborating on the Canada Green Buildings Strategy, which will create local jobs across Canada and work toward a resilient, net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050. The Strategy will be focused on increasing the rate of building retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero ready from the start, and supporting systems change for the buildings sector of the future. Further engagement on the Strategy with provinces and territories, Indigenous governments and organizations, municipalities, and stakeholders will take place before it is finalized in 2023.

Story continues

Critical to all work in the energy and mining sectors is advancing Indigenous partnerships and reconciliation. Ministers participated in a presentation by National and Regional Indigenous Organizations and heard about success stories on this topic. They discussed ways of making progress on the commitment for a National Benefits-Sharing Framework.

Ministers were joined at the EMMC by International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol. Dr. Birol noted Canada's leadership on driving clean growth for a secure energy future, and its regional approach. Dr. Birol discussed Europe's desire to displace Russian oil and gas imports with lower carbon alternatives from secure and reliable trading partners such as Canada.

During the youth leadership pre-conference session, Minister Wilkinson also announced that Natural Resources Canada will be creating a Youth Council to provide a new national forum on natural resources issues. The Youth Council's work will be finalized in consultation with Council members and could include supporting federal government priorities on green buildings, electric vehicles, tree planting and ending fossil fuel subsidies.

Working collaboratively at the federal, provincial, and territorial levels alongside Indigenous partners, will remain a focus of ministers in order to help Canadians seize the economic opportunities enabled by our vast natural resources and a low-carbon future across the country. To advance this work, in June, Minister Wilkinson launched the Regional Energy and Resource Tables with the first phase in partnership with British Colombia, Manitoba, and Newfoundland-and-Labrador.

The next EMMC will take place in September 2023 in Quebec.

Quotes

"By working together, provinces, territories, the federal government, and key Indigenous partners can collectively accelerate economic activity and position Canada as an economic leader in the global shift towards a low-carbon future. I would like to thank my provincial and territorial counterparts for their collaborative efforts as we work towards our common objectives."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"There are significant economic and environmental opportunities for Newfoundland and Labrador as it is well positioned with its world-class mineral potential and an abundance of renewable energy resources. We continue our commitment to net zero by 2050 while managing a just green transition with a strong environmental, social and governance structure, matched with our low emissions per barrel compared to the international average. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the Federal Government, our provincial counterparts, Indigenous groups and industry."

The Honourable Andrew Parsons

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology

Quick facts

The EMMC is Canada's annual gathering of federal, provincial, and territorial ministers for Energy and Mining.

The International Energy Agency's in-depth review report found that Canada's wealth of clean electricity and its innovative spirit can help drive a secure and affordable transformation of its energy system and help realize its ambitious goals.

The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador have both committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c8661.html