Ministers Bibeau and Ng respond to changes proposed to "Product of USA" labelling regulations

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, the Honourable Mary Ng, today released the following joint statement in response to the advance notice of changes that will be formally proposed by the United States to the "Product of USA" voluntary labelling regulations for meat, poultry and egg products.

"The Canada and United States meat and livestock sectors are highly integrated. This collaboration contributes to the growth and resilience of farmers and processors on both sides of the border. It also allows us to ensure a reliable supply of high-quality products.

"Canada remains concerned about any measures that may cause disruptions to the integrated North American livestock supply chains.

"Canada will closely review the proposed amendments to the labelling of meat, poultry and egg products in the U.S. and will participate in the U.S. rule-making process to ensure that these changes conform to the U.S.' international trade obligations and do not disrupt supply chains.

"Canada will also firmly oppose any proposition from the United States to renew a mandatory country of origin labelling system for pork and beef, a practice which the World Trade Organization allowed Canada to take retaliation measures against the United States.

"Canada will work with the U.S. to ensure that new definitions and rules allow farmers, processors and consumers in both countries to continue to benefit from efficient, stable and competitive markets."

