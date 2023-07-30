Ministers draw up plans to extend bank account closure rules to businesses

City minister Andrew Griffith said new rules on account closures would bring ‘oxygen and transparency to how these decisions are made’ - HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Ministers are drawing up plans to extend new bank account closure rules to businesses as the Government steps up its crackdown on lenders who block accounts because of customers’ personal views.

The Telegraph understands Treasury officials are weighing proposals that will order banks to give some business account holders at least 90 days’ notice of termination and a clear explanation of why accounts are closed.

The new measures announced last week by Andrew Griffith, the City minister, only cover personal bank accounts.

However, it is understood that the Government is exploring how it could also extend the new rules to cover bank accounts for small businesses amid fears that some companies have also been hit with unfair closures.

Tina McKenzie, head of policy at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said the trade body had been told about “a number of small business owners who have been left both baffled, and in some cases in considerable business difficulty, by having their bank account closed at short notice and without clear explanation”.

She added: “It’s clear that there is a need both for more transparency, and for a way of quantifying how many small business customers are being affected.”

Speaking on GB news Mr Griffiths said he had a “similar case” in his own constituency, involving a “business that had been with the same institution for a quarter of a century and then suddenly gets a letter out of the blue”.

He added: “That is one reason why a big focus of what we’re trying to do is bring the oxygen and transparency to how these decisions are made and on what grounds, and I think whether that’s customers or businesses, that’s a good thing to aim for.”

Last week, Mr Griffith hauled bank chiefs into the Treasury to demand that banks respect free speech following a row between Nigel Farage and NatWest over the closure of the Brexiteer’s accounts.

After the meeting, the Treasury said the bank bosses “acknowledged that recent events had impacted upon public trust for the whole sector and expressed their clear commitment to government policy on account closure and to act quickly to restore confidence”.

They also committed to “the principle of non-discrimination based on lawful freedom of expression”, to quickly improving their policies in this area and doing so before the Government’s new policies are enacted “where possible to do so”.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed that Mr Farage’s bank accounts were closed down after Coutts, which NatWest owns, decided that his views “do not align with our values”.

A reputational risk committee decided to shut Mr Farage’s personal and business accounts at Coutts after considering a dossier that concluded that his views were not “compatible with Coutts”.

Alison Rose stepped down from her role as chief executive of NatWest in the wake of the ‘debanking’ scandal - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The row has led to the resignation of Peter Flavel, the Coutts boss, and Dame Alison Rose, NatWest’s chief executive, after the latter leaking inaccurate information to the BBC about why Coutts closed Mr Farage’s accounts.

Sir Howard Davies, NatWest’s chairman, has vowed to continue in his role despite pressure from investors to step down after he initially backed Dame Alison to keep her job.

On Friday, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said: “in a free society we need to know that no one is ‘debanked’ for their political views”.

He also said there was a need to “sort out the disproportionate discrimination against” politically exposed persons.

A Downing Street source said it would be “premature” to suggest that the new rules will be extended to business accounts in the near-term, but confirmed that it was under consideration alongside other potential changes.

The Treasury declined to comment.

