Ministers ‘should halt Abu Dhabi takeover of The Telegraph’

A commuter reading the Daily Telegraph Newspaper

Ministers should intervene to protect press freedom and prevent £1.2bn in loans to the Barclay family turning into an Abu Dhabi takeover of The Telegraph, lawyers for the hedge fund chief Sir Paul Marshall have said.

In a letter to a consortium led by Sir Paul, which had been bidding for ownership in a competitive auction, legal advisers White & Case said there were grounds for the Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer, to prevent the Gulf-backed deal being completed within weeks.

She should issue a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN), which triggers investigations by Ofcom and potentially the Competition and Markets Authority, it said. White & Case argued that Ms Frazer would be justified in also issuing a “hold-separate” order to prevent RedBird IMI, an Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund converting its loan to the Barclay family debt into ownership of The Telegraph.

The memo, seen by The Telegraph, said: “We consider it reasonable and justified for the Secretary of State to issue a PIIN immediately… [and] to impose an order that at the very least prevents RedBird IMI from exercising its option to acquire ownership and/or control over The Telegraph and The Spectator.

“This is especially justifiable given the opacity by which the Barclays and RedBird IMI have sought to explain the arrangements.”

Lloyds Banking Group has halted the auction of The Telegraph after RedBird IMI agreed to help fund full repayment of the Barclay family’s £1.2bn debt with new loans.

The bank said the competitive process run by Goldman Sachs would be suspended until 4 December while it scrutinises the family’s offer to repay its borrowing. A parallel auction of The Spectator magazine has also been stopped.

Sources said Lloyds had been left with little choice but to pause the auctions after its dealings with the Barclay family angered bidders. As well as Sir Paul’s consortium they included the Daily Mail publisher DMGT and National World, a local newspaper group.

There is mounting concern in Westminster over the prospect of an undemocratic foreign state gaining majority control of an influential news publisher.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted that press freedom was “vitally important” at a Downing Street briefing with journalists.

He said: “It’s a crucial part of democracy that the Prime Minister has talked about previously, and will continue to support.”

Rishi Sunak is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in early December for the COP28 climate conference. Next week representatives of the Arab absolute monarchy are expected in London at the Government’s Global Investment Summit.

Following a private meeting today, the Commons culture committee vowed to look at “foreign state ownership” of media and other British cultural assets and commissioned officials to work up options for further inquiry.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative chairman of the committee, told The Telegraph: “The potential foreign state ownership of a British newspaper title raises important concerns.

“While it is not for the committee to review the details of this case, we will want to consider the wider implications about foreign state ownership of media, culture and sport institutions and will return to the issue shortly.”

Lloyds seized control of Telegraph and The Spectator in June by sending in receivers, after losing patience with the Barclays years after repayment had been due. In the following months the family made a series of offers to cover part of what they owed, until last week when they made an offer for the full amount. If the offer clears regulatory hurdles Lloyds would be obliged to end the receivership and return the titles into Barclay family ownership.

However, the deal would be funded by two complicated loans, one of which would be provided by the investment fund RedBird IMI and would immediately convert to ownership of The Telegraph.

RedBird IMI is a joint venture between the US private equity firm RedBird Capital and International Media Investments (IMI), a venture backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice-president of the UAE and owner of Manchester City. Abu Dhabi cash would account for most of the £600m price.

IMI would directly loan the balance of debt to Lloyds to the Barclay family, and take security over their other business interests. They include the online retailer Very, formerly known as Littlewoods.

David Davis, the senior Conservative MP and former Brexit Secretary, said: “There are clear public-interest concerns with an investment in a major UK newspaper, like The Telegraph, by a company reportedly owned by the vice-president of the UAE.

“It is clear the regulatory authorities need to look very carefully into this before considering any approval.”

RedBird IMI, led from New York by the former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, has said that transfer of ownership would be subject to regulatory review with which it would fully cooperate.

It said: “RedBird IMI are entirely committed to maintaining the existing editorial team of the Telegraph and Spectator publications and believe that editorial independence for these titles is essential to protecting their reputation and credibility.”

Lloyds bank is scrutinising the Barclay family’s repayment offer under anti-money-laundering and so-called Know Your Client regulations before a British Virgin Islands court hearing early next month.

