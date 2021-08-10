U.S. markets closed

Ministry Brands Releases Survey Data Revealing the Role of Technology in the Church During the Pandemic and Beyond

·2 min read

Live Streaming, Websites and Online Giving Platforms Rank Most Important

LENOIR CITY, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey results released today by Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software, services and information platforms for churches, ministries and those they serve, report 95 percent of church leaders say their reliance on digital tools and church software has increased from before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Close to 70 percent of respondents report their usage has increased significantly.

(PRNewsfoto/Ministry Brands)
(PRNewsfoto/Ministry Brands)

This digital transformation of church life is examined in The Cornerstones of Post-Pandemic Church Technology e-book, a summary of recent survey results gathered from 1,200 church leaders nationwide during April and May 2021.

According to these survey results, as organizations continue to recover and rebuild from the pandemic, the top three most important tools are live streaming, websites and online giving platforms. These results are consistent across churches of all sizes. Additional findings include:

  • Nine out of 10 churches report live streaming will continue to be an important tool in the future, and 51 percent report launching this service during the pandemic as a member engagement tool.

  • Church management system (ChMS) integration capabilities is one of the most important features churches look for in online giving platforms to simplify the management of this growing trend.

  • A strong web presence is now seen as essential by churches, with nine out of 10 respondents saying websites are important to reimagining post-pandemic church life.

"As a technology partner for tens of thousands of churches across the country, we are committed to understanding trends, particularly during these unprecedented times," said Maia Tihista, executive vice president of marketing for Ministry Brands. "It is insights like these that help guide our customers through the digital evolution at the pace that is right for them to support their important missions."

The Cornerstones of Post-Pandemic Church Technology e-book features insights and results on a wide array of critical church tools including church management systems, websites, digital assets, live streaming, mass messaging, online giving, text-giving, mobile apps and integrated background screenings. The e-book is available here or by visiting online.ministrybrands.com.

About Ministry Brands
Serving more than 90,000 customers, Ministry Brands is the leading provider of SaaS platforms for churches, parachurch ministries and other faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Under the leadership of a mission-driven management team, the company seeks to equip the 21st-century church with technology that empowers pastors, church executives, technology professionals and administrators to proactively carry out their Biblical mission with excellence, reverence, and efficiency. Ministry Brands' suite of solutions includes church management, giving, accounting, mobile applications, website development, background checks, content, streaming, and messaging. Learn more about our brands at www.ministrybrands.com.

Contact: Pam Junot
Telephone: 888-400-1451 x 1158
Email: pam.junot@ministrybrands.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ministry-brands-releases-survey-data-revealing-the-role-of-technology-in-the-church-during-the-pandemic-and-beyond-301352679.html

SOURCE Ministry Brands

