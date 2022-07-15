U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,818.99
    +28.61 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,946.37
    +316.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,302.89
    +51.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.90
    +21.40 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.46
    +1.68 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.10
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    +0.19 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9470
    -0.0130 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1817
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8090
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,863.24
    +1,109.86 (+5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.71
    +4.71 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.02
    +83.21 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy: the legacy of WUF11 sets the direction of development for cities

·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eleventh Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF11) is now history, but we have not been left empty-handed. Hundreds of hours of debates bore fruit in the form of conclusions from which tangible future actions will emerge. Two important documents were presented at WUF11: the new National Urban Policy 2030 and the Action Plan for Cities, the latter already being implemented.

Poland's commitment to urban development is recognised worldwide. This is confirmed by the choice of Katowice as the venue for the WUF11,interna the largest and most important event devoted to urban issues. Numerous discussions on the future of agglomerations were held and two documents produced that set out the direction for the development of Polish cities.

National Urban Policy 2030

The main objective of the National Urban Policy 2030 (NUP) is to create such conditions for cities and their functional areas so that they can develop in a sustainable manner, offering high quality of life to their residents.

"Poland needs policies that respond to the current challenges that cities face. The National Urban Policy 2030 is a government document that aims to guide cities towards sustainable development, to carry out a sustainable transformation towards strong and resilient agglomerations and to provide residents with a welcoming living environment" – said Grzegorz Puda, Minister of Development Funds and Regional Policy.

Action Plan for Cities

On 28 June representatives of central and local government discussed proposals for a new National Urban Policy and 104 Polish localurban government officials signed the so-called "Action Plan for Cities".

The Action Plan for Cities is a unique programme on a European scale. It brings together more than one hundred Polish cities that are responding in different ways to local challenges related to the Sustainable Development Goals set out in Agenda 2030 and implementing the recommendations of the National Urban Policy 2030.

The initiative is a legacy of WUF11 in the form of a catalogue of good practices in local urban policies. The Action Plan for Cities is the first joint document of so many local governments in Poland. It is a good example of government and local government cooperation for local development.

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ministry-of-development-funds-and-regional-policy-the-legacy-of-wuf11-sets-the-direction-of-development-for-cities-301587432.html

SOURCE Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy

Recommended Stories

  • Everything You Need to Know About Barron Trump

    Barron is the president’s only child with First Lady Melania. Here's everything you need to know about the youngest Trump.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give You More Money in Retirement?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Italian Markets Pummeled After Draghi’s Government Rocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian bond and stock futures plunged to fresh lows for the day and the euro dipped back below parity with the US dollar after Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he would offer his resignation to the country’s president. That offer was subsequently rejected.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off L

  • US Retail Sales Top Forecast, Keeping Big Fed Rate Hike in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- US retail sales climbed in June by more than forecast in a broad advance, suggesting resilient consumer spending despite decades-high inflation and potentially raising the prospects of an even larger Federal Reserve interest-rate hike this month.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping

  • Canada goes ‘nuclear’ with supersized 1% interest rate hike — will the Fed follow?

    Drastic times may call for drastic measures, but a similar hike here will be concerning for American borrowers.

  • Pot Gets Senate's Attention in Long-Shot Decriminalization Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats plan to introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level next week, a person familiar with the matter said, although the legislation faces long odds in the evenly divided chamber.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks B

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Blames These Two Factors for Inflation

    Inflation remains at a 40-year high, suggesting that the Federal Reserve should remain aggressive in raising rates.

  • Biden Set to Leave Saudi Arabia With No Announcement on Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachPresident Joe Biden will leave the Middle East this week with no announcements on increasing oil supply before a scheduled meeting of producers next month, peopl

  • Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, dies at 73

    The first wife of the former president and mother of his three eldest children was found dead in her New York City residence on Thursday. She was 73.

  • The big default? The dozen countries in the danger zone

    Traditional debt crisis signs of crashing currencies, 1,000 basis point bond spreads and burned FX reserves point to a record number of developing nations now in trouble. Using 1,000 basis point bond spreads as a pain threshold, analysts calculate $400 billion of debt is in play. Argentina has by far the most at over $150 billion, while the next in line are Ecuador and Egypt with $40 billion-$45 billion.

  • Exclusive: Three possible outcomes for stalled tech-funding bill, according to its co-author

    Rep. Ro Khanna had high hopes for a multibillion-dollar U.S. innovation bill he helped write: It was bipartisan from the start and was passed by both branches of Congress. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said at the end of June he won’t support it — though he voted for a version last year — as long as Democrats pursue their priorities on climate, energy and taxes in the budget reconciliation bill. In an interview with MarketWatch on Thursday, Khanna — a Democratic representative from Silicon Valley — called the holdup “malpractice” and a “dereliction of duty of the United States Congress.”

  • Omarosa Says President Trump 'Constantly' Sought Advice from Ex-Wife Ivana: 'One of Very Few He Listened To'

    The former White House aide sheds light on the trust Ivana Trump — who died Thursday at the age of 73 — maintained several years after her marriage with Donald Trump ended

  • SEC Chief Gensler questions whether deal can be made to keep Chinese stocks listed in U.S.

    A deadline is fast approaching for U.S. and Chinese regulators to strike a deal that would enable investors to continue to trade stocks of Chinese companies on U.S. exchanges, but Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is unsure that an agreement can be struck.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Oil Benchmark Plan; British Prisoner Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- A British man has died almost three months after being taken prisoner by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s east, Interfax reported, citing a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChina Gro

  • Schumer readies vote on scaled-back computer chips bill

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling senators to expect an initial vote as early as Tuesday on scaled-back legislation that would provide grants, tax credits and other financial incentives for companies that build semiconductor manufacturing plants in the U.S. Both the House and Senate have passed sweeping bills that included numerous trade provisions, additional dollars for research and called for the development of regional technology hubs across the country. Lacking a larger agreement, Schumer, D-N.Y., will move to take up a “limited competition bill” that includes the $52 billion in financial incentives and research that was at the heart of the bills passed in the House and the Senate.

  • Ukraine Strike on Russian Air-Defense Unit Shows Impact of New Weapons From West

    Ukrainian forces struck an air-defense system in Russian-occupied territory in the east of the country, in the latest sign of how long-range artillery sent by the West is shifting the war’s calculus.

  • Ten years on, Italy faces debt crisis Draghi may not solve

    Ten years after Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes" pledge saved the euro, Italy is once again in the middle of a debt crisis - but the country's prime minister and former head of the European Central Bank may struggle to solve this one. Just like a decade ago, investors are questioning whether some euro zone countries can continue to roll over their public debts, which have ballooned during the pandemic and are becoming more expensive to refinance as the ECB prepares to raise interest rates. This time, however, the epicentre of the crisis is Italy's secular lack of economic growth, rather than the financial excesses that landed Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Spain in trouble 10 years ago.

  • Tesco wins right to fire and rehire workers after legal battle - live updates

    Heathrow boss faces official ultimatum on travel chaos as airlines rebel Rail workers announce fresh train strikes in July and August FTSE 100 rises 0.9pc but heads for weekly loss Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Sunak is fundamentally wrong: Britain does not need another George Osborne Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Pakistan Reaches Agreement With IMF for $4 Billion Lifeline

    The funding is key to stabilizing Pakistan’s economy, and avoiding a Sri Lanka-style financial meltdown.

  • Panasonic factory coming to Kansas in state's largest ever economic development project

    A $4 billion Panasonic plant for electric vehicle batteries is set to come to Kansas in the largest economic development project in state history.