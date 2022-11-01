U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.00
    +21.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,920.00
    +145.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,518.50
    +71.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.00
    +12.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.54
    +1.01 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.40
    +3.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.39 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9927
    +0.0039 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1528
    +0.0061 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1610
    -0.5530 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,532.80
    -22.15 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.14
    +2.93 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,660.99
    +73.53 (+0.27%)
     

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan Approves Partial Change to a New Drug Authorization for Moderna's Omicron-Targeting Bivalent Booster COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA-1273.222

Moderna, Inc.
·4 min read
Moderna, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for a partial change to a new drug application for its Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster, mRNA-1273.222 (Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5) in adults 18 years and older. Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5 contains 25 µg of mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and 25 µg of a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant BA.4-5. mRNA-1273.222 now joins Moderna's BA.1 variant targeting vaccine, mRNA-1273.214, which was approved in Japan in September.

"COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat in Japan, with ongoing rates of infections driven by Omicron subvariants. mRNA-1273.222 is designed to provide broader and more durable immune response against Omicron BA.4-5, which are the main subvariants circulating in Japan," said Rami Suzuki, President & Representative Director of Moderna Japan. "We are grateful for this approval decision and are committed to bringing this vaccine to the people of Japan as soon as possible."

Moderna developed mRNA-1273.222 in accordance with U.S. FDA guidance to develop a BA.4-5-targeting bivalent vaccine. A Phase 2/3 trial for mRNA-1273.222 is currently underway. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. continues to provide distribution support for Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5 under the current national vaccination campaign for Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for a transitional period.

Authorized Use
Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is indicated as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. One 0.5 mL dose is provided intramuscularly.

About Moderna
In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com or https://jp.modernatx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the development of the Company's COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273.222, or Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5); the breadth and durability of response against Omicron BA.4-5 from mRNA-1273.222; and the authorization of mRNA-1273.222 in adults ages 18 years and older by the Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts:
Media:
Luke Mircea Willats
Director, Corporate Communications
Luke.Mirceawillats@modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723169/Ministry-of-Health-Labour-and-Welfare-in-Japan-Approves-Partial-Change-to-a-New-Drug-Authorization-for-Modernas-Omicron-Targeting-Bivalent-Booster-COVID-19-Vaccine-mRNA-1273222

Recommended Stories

  • VP Bank AG (VTX:VPBN) stock most popular amongst individual investors who own 54%, while private companies hold 25%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of VP Bank AG ( VTX:VPBN ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

    TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $72.10, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session.

  • Elon Musk: Shonda Rhimes leaves Twitter as celebrities threaten to boycott over Tesla CEO’s ownership

    Musk first made a bid for the site in April this year

  • How to build the right cloud team

    Explore how organizations can gauge their talent needs for shifting to the cloud—and attract and retain the right people for the job.

  • P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Looks Just Right

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.7x P.I.E. Industrial Berhad ( KLSE:PIE ) may be sending bearish signals...

  • Tecan Group AG (VTX:TECN) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 60% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls Tecan Group AG ( VTX:TECN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • C.K. McClatchy students report attacks by people wearing masks, district says

    High school students at C.K. McClatchy High School reported three incidents, including attempted robberies by people wearing ski masks, that happened off campus over the course of a week, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. In one case, a victim was shot with a BB or pellet gun, police said. The district said students reported the suspects were wearing ski masks in two of the three incidents. The first incident was a robbery that was reported on Oct. 20, according to the district. The Sacramento Police Department said they didn't have an official report on the incident but were working with the district to learn more.

  • Despite delivering investors losses of 29% over the past 5 years, TKH Group (AMS:TWEKA) has been growing its earnings

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Indonesia weighs blockchain-powered carbon trading scheme

    Indonesia wants to direct the blockchain craze toward greener use. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX), a Singaporean startup that specializes in digital exchange technology. The intended collaboration centers around IDX's emission trading scheme that is slated to launch in 2025, and MVGX's job is to help IDX build a carbon registry and exchange with blockchain as the infrastructure layer.

  • Shareholders in VZ Holding (VTX:VZN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big...

  • Epstein Pal Leon Black Alleges Rape Accuser Is Russian Spy

    Lucy Nicholson/ReutersJeffrey Epstein’s billionaire pal, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, has filed another lawsuit against the former Russian model who alleges he raped her, claiming she may be a Russian spy and that she and her lawyers attempted to “harm and humiliate him” despite the fact she had already allegedly collected millions in a confidentiality agreement.The suit, filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday and seen by The Daily Beast, alleges Guzel Ganieva “made f

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • J&J suspends enrollment in clinical trial assessing Essa Pharma's prostate cancer treatment

    Shares of Essa Pharma Inc. fell 28.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said Johnson & Johnson suspended enrollment in a Phase 1 clinical trial for Essa's experimental prostate cancer therapy, citing patient recruitment challenges. Essa had announced a clinical collaboration with J&J back in 2021. "We are in discussions with Janssen to supply abiraterone acetate and apalutamide for an ESSA-sponsored combination study and expect to provide more details in the coming months," Essa C

  • ESSA Provides an Update on its Clinical Collaboration with Janssen

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that Janssen Research and Development ("Janssen") is suspending enrollment into the Phase 1 clinical study of EPI-7386 with apalutamide or EPI-7386 with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC") patients as a result of operational recruitment challenges

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Chemed (CHE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.82% and 1.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • India shortlists nine banks to start CBDC trial from Nov. 1

    India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will pilot the country’s first digital rupee in the wholesale segment (e₹-W) from Nov. 1 and has identified nine banks for participation in the trial.

  • Mexico's FEMSA plans push for European kiosks, B2B fintech

    Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA is banking on an expansion of Swiss kiosk operator Valora in upcoming quarters as well as a business-to-business service through its financial technology arm, executives said Monday. FEMSA entered the European market earlier this month when it bought Swiss kiosk operator Valora, which it plans to expand with new stores and affiliating independent stores in Germany, Chief Corporate Officer Francisco Camacho told analysts. "We do not expect this to be altogether a major strain on the FEMSA funding structure," Camacho said, adding that if necessary FEMSA would fund the expansion from the firm's other operations.

  • AMD’s Earnings Are All About the Outlook

    Chip maker AMD has already said its third-quarter report would disappoint. Investors want to know about timing of a rebound for the company and sector.