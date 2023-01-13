U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +1.68 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +24.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8340
    -1.4790 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,044.26
    +2,291.09 (+12.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.14
    +18.07 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources closes the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum

·2 min read

The conference highlighted the world's need for more dialogue and cooperation to meet future demand for strategic minerals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) has announced the closing of the second Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which was held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The conference highlighted the world's need for more dialogue and cooperation to meet future demand for strategic minerals
The conference highlighted the world's need for more dialogue and cooperation to meet future demand for strategic minerals

In his concluding speech, Forum host HE the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their support and sponsorship of the Future Minerals Forum, and their interest and continuous support for the empowerment of the mining sector in the Kingdom.  

HE Alkhorayef said that the success of the Forum was reflected in the ideas, suggestions and discussions presented by all participants from both home and abroad. Announcing that the Ministry will definitely hold a third edition of the Future Minerals Forum and ongoing ones, he underlined the need to move forward in developing the mining sector based on main pillars that include continuing dialogue, strengthening cooperation between various countries in this field.

The panel sessions at the Forum explored a number of topics such as the future of the mining sector, its contributions to the development of societies, the promotion of sustainable and clean energy systems, and attracting direct mega-investment to the mining sector in the region.  

The Forum witnessed the signing of 60 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in the field of mining and minerals industry between a number of government agencies, companies and institutions participating. These agreements and Memoranda of Understanding covered mineral exploration, technology, communications, the application of sustainability standards, certification and the industrialization of the mining sector.

Delegates voted to see many more Future Minerals Forums, acting as a catalyst for swift investment in the sector, especially in light of the dramatically increasing demand for minerals now and in the future, due to modern industrial demands, especially with regard to the supplying the minerals needed to deliver renewable energy in the future, and for green products such as electric cars.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983479/Future_Minerals_Forum1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983478/Future_Minerals_Forum2.jpg

The conference highlighted the world's need for more dialogue and cooperation to meet future demand for strategic minerals
The conference highlighted the world's need for more dialogue and cooperation to meet future demand for strategic minerals
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ministry-of-industry-and-mineral-resources-closes-the-second-edition-of-the-future-minerals-forum-301721753.html

SOURCE Future Minerals Forum

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c8611.html

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayWall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking DownTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesS&P 500 Within a Whisker of 4,000 in Stock Rebound: Markets WrapWho will step in to plug this enormo

  • Tesla competition from GM, Ford, Volkswagen heats up

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the growing competition from legacy automakers in the EV space and the differences between auto companies' car lineups.

  • 4 Coal Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Industry

    Despite the expected drop in United States coal production volumes, high-quality coal producers like Peabody Energy (BTU), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), CONSOL Energy (CEIX) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC) are likely to remain competitive with improving export volumes.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • TOURMALINE DECLARES $2.00/SHARE SPECIAL DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND 2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

    Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a special dividend and provide an operational and 2023 guidance update.

  • Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf aims to cut billions more in expenses in 2023

    The San Francisco bank still has higher headcount and expenses than rivals with more complex operations, the CEO said.

  • Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Devon Energy Still a Winner?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), however, didn't get the memo that we're in a bear market. The oil company significantly outpaced the broader indexes, rising almost 35% since the onset of the downturn, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled Devon's remarkable return and whether it can continue producing strong results for its investors.

  • US Banks See Consumers Piling On Debt, Boosting Bottom Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks see tougher times ahead for consumers. That may not be so bad for the banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayWall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking DownTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesS&P 500 Within a Whisker of 4,000 in Stock Rebound: Markets WrapThe heads of the nation’s four largest lenders — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Co

  • JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citi beat earnings expectations, but worries about headwinds remain

    Largest U.S. banks by market cap top their profit targets, but JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of uncertain economic times ahead.

  • South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes Maiden Drilling for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling campaign and complete assay results on schedule at its Ceylon Project in Coosa County, Alabama, United States. The drill program was carried out by Logan Drilling USA and consisted of 12 holes of HQ core and totaled 506 meters. Sample assays for all 12 holes were completed at Activation Laboratory Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ontario, Canada.

  • Hive Blockchain Deploys First Intel-Powered Bitcoin Mining Machines

    The Canadian miner expects the machines to bring 110 to 130 terrash/second of computing power each.

  • Wells Fargo Signals More of Its Scandals Heading Toward Conclusion

    Wells Fargo Co. has been setting aside hefty sums lately to deal with legal and regulatory issues. That’s also a signal that more of its headaches are heading toward a conclusion. The perpetually scandal-prone bank [took a $3.3 billion charge in the fourth quarter](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-13-2023/card/wells-fargo-says-regulatory-settlement-hit-earnings-A6VnzDVs5NQZLHB04BME) and a $2 billion charge in the one before that. Some of that was used [in its $3.7 bill

  • Keystone pipeline may be 'unsaleable' after spill; analyst pushes other asset sales

    TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier says “there are no sacred cows” when it comes to shedding assets.

  • Southwest Airlines Hires Consultant To Ward Off Future Holiday Anomalies

    Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) contacted consulting firm Oliver Wyman to boost a crew scheduling system after its holiday crisis, CEO Bob Jordan said in an interview. The airline had to cancel over 16,700 flights from December 21 - December 31 as it struggled to recover from a severe winter storm versus its rivals, the Wall Street Journal reports. Southwest has said the disruption would hit its pretax earnings by $725 million - $825 million. Also Read: Southwest's Holiday Crisis Could Cost It

  • Oil Prices Climb Despite Demand Uncertainty

    Oil prices are bouncing back from the collapse at the start of the year on the back of promising inflation data in the U.S., but plenty of uncertainty remains surrounding demand

  • Why Your Favorite Restaurant Might Close

    Chains weathered the pandemic better than independent eateries, and they might do better in an economic slowdown too.

  • Natural Gas Prices In Europe Ease, But The Energy Crisis Isn't Over Yet

    Natural gas prices in Europe, while now considerably lower than in summer 2022, are likely to stay much higher than the historical average in the short to medium term

  • China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook

    China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, highlighting risks to the country's economic recovery this year, but a more modest decline in imports reinforced views that domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. While imports are expected to ride a wave of pent-up demand after China dropped its tough COVID-19 measures in December, its exports are seen weakening well into the new year as the global economy teeters on the brink of recession. "The weak export growth highlights the importance of boosting domestic demand as the key driver for the economy in 2023," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, adding markets expect Beijing to announce more policies to support consumption.

  • American Airlines Group Stock Hits 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

    American Airlines Group shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 66 to 80.

  • Chevron, Exxon and Total keen to invest in India, says minister

    Global energy majors Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and TotalEnergies are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, the country's oil minister said in a speech on Friday. India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, buys more than 84% of its oil needs from overseas and wants to quickly monetise its hydrocarbon reserves to reduce its dependence on costly imports. "India is ready to explore opportunities for joint development production of oil and gas assets for mutual benefit and also invites investment in our domestic E&P (exploration and production) sector," Hardeep Singh Puri said.