U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,382.05
    +75.79 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,893.23
    +598.28 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,692.18
    +159.72 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.23
    +42.72 (+2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.38
    +4.97 (+4.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.50
    -23.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.50 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1088
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    +0.1320 (+7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.7300 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,187.30
    +705.36 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.45
    -5.08 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY OF NAMIBIA HAS FAILED FILING ITS DEFENSE ON FEBRUARY 14, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DSMTF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSM) reports that the legal counsel of the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia ("Ministry") have failed to file their defense affidavit as ordered by the High Court of Namibia on November 25, 2021. The Ministry's counsels stated that they have discovered new documents, which are not part of the record of proceedings. The Ministry's counsel has requested an extension to file those documents. The legal counsel has filed a joint status report with the court on February 28, 2022. Deep South's legal counsel recorded in this status report that the Ministry's counsel previously indicated that a complete record had been filed. Since the beginning of the procedures, the Ministry has failed providing any evidence supporting the decision of the Minister to not renew the Haib Copper licence EPL 3140.

Deep-South Resources Inc. (CNW Group/Deep-South Resources Inc.)
Deep-South Resources Inc. (CNW Group/Deep-South Resources Inc.)

Deep-South's legal counsel vigorously oppose the extension request and requested that the judge ensure a just and speedy determination of the case.

The Court will hold another hearing on March 3, 2022. The latest request of the Ministry will be considered at that hearing.

The Company will provide regular updates in this regard and any other matter concerning this situation.

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this news release which are not statements of historical facts may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule", "understand" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the Minister's refusal to renew the Company's Licence, the Company's intention to contest the Minister's decision before the Courts of Namibia and the outcome of such proceedings.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Deep-South, are inherently subject to significant technical, political, business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Factors and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: political risks associated with the Company's operations in Namibia; the failure of the Namibian Government to comply with its continuing obligations under the Act to allow for the renewal of the Licence; the impact of changes in, or to the more aggressive enforcement of, laws, regulations and government practices; the inability of the Company and its subsidiaries to enforce their legal rights in certain circumstances. For additional risk factors, please see the Company's most recently filed Management Discussions & Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

There can be no assurances that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as many factors and future events, both known and unknown could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary or differ materially from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference. Accordingly, all such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to Deep-South, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as at the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ministry-of-mines-and-energy-of-namibia-has-failed-filing-its-defense-on-february-14-2022-301494212.html

SOURCE Deep-South Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c8714.html

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi Technologies Could Rebound Further After a Short-Term Dip

    In the short-run prices could make a bounce to the $16 area but ideally I would like to see SOFI trade sideways and build a base that could support a sustained advance. Scalpers could buy SOFI at current levels for a bounce. Unfortunately SOFI declined to the $9 area before bouncing.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • Apple, Nike and Hollywood Spurn Russia, Isolating Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week brought global condemnation, trade restrictions and financial penalties. Now the nation of 145 million is losing many of the world’s most iconic brands. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • Is McDonald's a Target for Russian Retaliation?

    Fast food restaurants are warning investors that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could hurt business.

  • Oil price moves ‘are overdone’ but could still go higher, energy strategist says

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist and The Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil prices surging despite IEA reserves being released.

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBid

  • EIA data show declines in weekly U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 25. On average, the EIA was expected to show crude inventories up by 2.

  • Exclusive-BA-owner IAG looking at options, but not a rights issue

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways owner IAG is examining all options to cope with a volatile business environment, but does not need a rights issue for now because it can see bookings recover, its boss said. Chief Executive Luis Gallego told Reuters the airline group was recovering from the turmoil of the pandemic but that in an uncertain environment it would be negligent not to look at different scenarios and how best to address them. "We don't have a plan right now to do a rights issue because in the current circumstances that we have, we see the recovery of the business, we see the high level of bookings," he said in an interview.

  • Chevron Calls On Biden to Support U.S. Oil as Russia Raises Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. said any short-term efforts by the Biden Administration and its allies to ease crude prices should be backed up by long-term commitments to support investment in America’s domestic oil industry. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26B

  • Western Oil Companies Leave Russia to Their State-Run Rivals

    The exit has been less costly than the big write-downs imply, but it marks another step in the rise of national oil and gas companies.

  • Cummins says expects 'some impact' in Russia; Deere says to abide by sanctions

    Cummins Inc. expects "some impact" to its business in Russia and is analyzing and preparing for current and anticipated sanctions, the U.S. truck engine maker said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. Many firms have idled operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine last week, resulting in powerful Western sanctions. Cummins has an office in Moscow.

  • OPEC+ swerves Ukraine crisis and sticks to oil output plans

    DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ oil producers agreed on Wednesday to stick to their plans for a modest output rise in April, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and snubbing calls from consumers for more crude even as crude prices rocketed higher. Oil prices shot above $110 a barrel this week, hitting peaks not seen since 2014, as Western sanctions tightened on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and disrupted oil sales from Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter.

  • OPEC+ Sticks to Small Output Rise as Oil Tops $110

    Crude prices hit multiyear highs amid concerns about supply disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while OPEC and its allies kept to a previously planned increase in production.

  • Top Stocks for March 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • Can Europe Replenish Its Depleting Gas Inventories?

    European countries are facing a number of tough challenges in replenishing their natural gas inventories by next winter as storage levels are at 10-year lows