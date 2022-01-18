The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health selected Innofactor as the supplier of the case management, document management, transaction service and reference price information system of the Pharmaceuticals Pricing Board

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on January 18, 2022, at 14:40 Finnish time



The Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the supplier of the case management, document management, transaction service and reference price information system of the Pharmaceuticals Pricing Board. In addition, Innofactor will provide the needed maintenance and further development services.

The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in the procurement decision for the four-year contract period is approximately EUR 1,190,000.

The Pharmaceuticals Pricing Board is subordinated to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Deparment for Insurance and Social Security. The Pharmaceuticals Pricing Board confirms reimbursement and a reasonable wholesale price of medicinal products, clinical nutritional preparations and basic ointments that are reimbursable under the Health Insurance Act.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles



