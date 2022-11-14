PALEMBANG, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MoTCE) invites the public to support the growth of local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through Beli Kreatif Sumatera Selatan (BKSS) or South Sumatra Creative Buy program. At the 11.11 shopping festival, which took place from November 10th to 20th, the public can get various attractive promotions from South Sumatra's MSMEs products at several e-commerce platforms.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Invites the Community to Support MSMEs through Beli Kreatif Sumatera Selatan (BKSS) at the 11.11 Festival (PRNewsfoto/Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)

BKSS is a program that empowers MSMEs and creative economy actors in the South Sumatra region in fashion, craft, and culinary sub-sectors. Launched in September 2022, BKSS aims to increase its MSMEs' participant revenue to 100 percent and to double the workforce absorption. The Ministry's optimism on MSMEs is not excessive, considering that MSMEs play an essential role in recovering the national economy. According to the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs , the contribution of MSMEs is recorded at around 61 percent of the national GDP and absorbs 97 percent of the total workforce. Furthermore, MSMEs are expected to become buffers, more resilient, and can recover well during every crisis.

"Through BKSS program, the community will not only get quality products at friendly prices but also contribute to supporting MSMEs which are the backbone of Indonesia's economy," said Erwita Dianti, Director of Marketing for Creative Economy.

BKSS has been enthusiastically welcomed by MSMEs in South Sumatra, as seen from the number of registrants of nearly 600 participants. Of these, 200 are MSMEs from 17 districts/cities in South Sumatra that passed the curation stage. Furthermore, for approximately three months, the assisted MSMEs received technical guidance and intensive assistance to improve their product quality. The MSMEs also receive thorough training about the world of marketing by facilitating them to promote their merchandise at several exhibitions. To increase competitive advantages, MSMEs must also have digital marketing capabilities. Based on research data , Indonesia's E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is predicted to reach US$59 billion or IDR 916.31 trillion in 2022. In addition, the growth of the digital economy is projected to reach US$146 billion. Seeing this as potential, the participants were also given digital marketing insights and onboarding opportunities in national and international marketplaces.

Story continues

"This BKSS program by the Ministry is extraordinary. We, MSMEs, can get insights on optimizing our marketing and selling of our products digitally," said Agustina, the owner of Pempek Naylalicious, also one of the BKSS participants.

Totok, the owner of Rumah Batik Serasan, also says, "We are very grateful because the BKSS program has given us beneficial provisions and knowledge ranging from how to know our target market to how to sell products in the marketplace."

Realizing that collaboration is the key to the success of BKSS, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy cooperates with various parties to support this program. From the South Sumatra Provincial Government, the Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia, PKN STAN, and multiple e-commerce platforms, namely Tokopedia, Bhinneka, GrabFood, and GoFood, to leading brands in Indonesia.

The peak of the BKSS program will be held on 18-20 November 2022 at the Palembang Trade Center. There will be a bazaar from BKSS participants at the event, a stage for people's entertainment, and prizes of millions of rupiah. For more information about the BKSS program, visit www.belikreatifsumateraselatan.belikreatiflokal.id or follow BKSS' Instagram @belikreatiflokal .

About the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia innovates various breakthroughs to grow the creative industry in Indonesia continually. One of the focuses of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is developing the national tourism sector and marketing with a tourist orientation. In the creative economy sector, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy strengthens the capabilities of industry players so that they are highly competitive while promoting them.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy consistently supports the Gerakan Nasional Bangga Buatan Indonesia (Proudly Made in Indonesia National Movement), one of which is by initiating the BKSS program. This program is a synergy between Ministries, Institutions, Local Governments, e-commerce, and also "top brand" partners to empower MSMEs, especially in the fashion, craft, and culinary sub-sectors in South Sumatra.

SOURCE Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy