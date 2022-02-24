U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.50
    -65.50 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,598.00
    -468.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,238.75
    -268.75 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.30
    -32.80 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.91
    +2.81 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.10
    +16.70 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1273
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9150
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,609.28
    -2,113.95 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.99
    -57.38 (-6.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,161.46
    -288.15 (-1.09%)
     

Mink Oil Market to Reach US$ 31.70 Mn by 2031; Substantive Utilization in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products to Propel Abundant Opportunities: TMR Study

·5 min read

- Demand for manufacture of leather care products to provide vast growth avenues for firms in mink oil market; growing demand for premium grade mink oil to propel sizable sales

- East Asia, Europe, and Latin America expected to be potentially lucrative markets, where growth in revenues propelled by rise in adoption of skin care products

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mink oil products have gained enormous commercialization from the widespread use of these as skin moisturizer and a key part of protective element for various skin types. In recent years, the ingredients find massive use in shoe care products, thus propelling the revenue growth of the mink oil market. The global valuation of mink oil market is anticipated to reach US$ 31.70 Mn by 2031.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Mink farms have increasingly more responsive toward animal cruelty. Thus, their bottom line has witnessed a decline. However, still there exist proclivity toward sourcing animal fat without involving any cruelty. The use of mink oil has proliferated in recent years notably in leather durrant, animal feed, and cosmetics care applications.

Europe has been a hub of production of mink oil, with Denmark contributing massive avenues. The demand for genuine mink oil products is expanding the horizon for various suppliers of emollients and lubricants products. Healing properties of mink oil make this as highly popular in cosmetic and personal care industry, where the oil acts a natural moisturizer.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32039

Key Findings of Mink Oil Market Study

  • Mink Oil Gathered Traction for Leather Care Products: Rise in consumption of leather products has spurred the sales of products in the mink oil market. An enormous pace of urbanization has fueled massive profitable avenues in the leather durrant segment during the forecast period. Substantial consumption has stemmed from increased awareness regarding the fatty acids derived from animals for making leather soft and flexible. Mink oil products have been popularized as leather moisturizer.

  • Use in Cosmetics to Rise Substantially During Forecast Period: Rise in demand for mink oil for cosmetics has propelled vast revenue streams in recent years, note the TMR study on the mink oil market. Further, wide use in skincare product has underpinned revenue growth, find the TMR analysts in the mink oil market. Of note, animal products are being discouraged in some countries, thus making a dent on the revenue growth of the mink oil market. The cosmetics & personal care segment is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

  • Producers of Emollients Leverage Mint Oil for Value Addition Across Multiple Industries: The cosmetics & personal care segment is projected to expand at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Apart from cosmetic application, the demand for animal feed additives has expanded the sales, find the TMR study on the mink oil market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32039

Mink Oil Market: Key Drivers

  • The demand for premium-care skincare products worldwide is a key driver of the mint oil market. Mink oil have shown to have long-lasting effects on skincare.

  • Cosmetics product manufacturers are continuously expanding their product portfolio in production and marketing of fatty acids. This has fueled the prospects of the mink oil market. On the other hand, fur farming has attracted criticism over the past few years.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32039

Mink Oil Market: Lucrative Regions

  • Latin America is a highly lucrative region in the mink oil market. The valuation of the regional market is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

  • Opportunities in East Asia are growing substantially. The regional market is projected to expand substantially in the next few years.

Mink Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players are AILI Inc., Fitohim farm LLC, PFAU Oil, Spec Environment solution, Touch of Mink, and Mink Seal company

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=32039

Global Mink Oil Market Segmentation

Mink Oil Market, by Grade

  • Low Grade

  • Premium Grade

Mink Oil Market, End-use

  • Leather Durrant

  • Animal Feed Additives

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Other

Mink Oil Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages:

Guaiacwood Essential Oil Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/guaiacwood-essential-oil-market.html

Honeysuckle Essential Oil Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/honeysuckle-essential-oil-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mink-oil-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mink-oil-market-to-reach-us-31-70-mn-by-2031-substantive-utilization-in-cosmetics--personal-care-products-to-propel-abundant-opportunities-tmr-study-301488608.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Travel recovery driven by ‘continued growth in traveler confidence,’ Marriott CEO says

    Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for the company, leisure travel, and how the hotel industry is transforming amid COVID-19.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Lucid Stock Falls on First Recall. This One Isn’t Going to Be Fixed With Software.

    Electric-vehicle start-up Lucid has its first recall listed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. Lucid makes futuristic, luxury EVs, but this recall isn’t going to be fixed with a software patch. Investor interest in automotive recalls is rising after Tesla (ticker: TSLA) recalled almost 1.5 million vehicles so far in 2022.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • What’s next for markets amid correction, Fed tightening, and earnings

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid corrections and session lows, Fed tightening and interest rate hike policies, inflation, and Russia-Ukraine's geopolitical impact on the market.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a