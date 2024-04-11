This MiNK Therapeutics Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INKT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MiNK Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Garo Armen for US$95k worth of shares, at about US$0.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$1.00. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for MiNK Therapeutics share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Garo Armen was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of MiNK Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that MiNK Therapeutics insiders own 8.4% of the company, worth about US$2.9m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MiNK Therapeutics Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think MiNK Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for MiNK Therapeutics (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

