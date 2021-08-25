Minneapolis-Based Foundry Rises Into the Top Half of the Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Foundry is No. 2108 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, a significant leap from their previous ranking of No. 2839 in 2020.

A Minneapolis-based design agency specializing in custom software and strategy, Foundry has not only experienced a growth in personnel and revenue, but also in client engagements as more organizations look to simplify and expand their business through digital transformation, web and app presence, enhanced user experience, and streamlined backend development. The team at Foundry has indicated specific growth and focus in the healthcare and financial industries.

Foundry CEO Nils Hansen remarked, "I'm thrilled that we made the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row!" I credit the amazing, talented team we're so fortunate to have along with the quality of our incredible clients and partners."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Foundry:

Foundry makes things better by design. A premier design and development agency founded in 2015 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Foundry joins forces with partners to create innovative digital products with sincere empathy for the people who'll use them. For more information, visit www.foundrymakes.com .

