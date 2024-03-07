Minnesota added 3,000 jobs in January; unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7%
Minnesota’s steady pace of job creation continued in January with the addition of 3,000 new payroll positions, the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Security reported Thursday. That marked job growth in nine of the past 12 months.
The state’s January unemployment rate remained at a low 2.7%, the same as the revised rate in December. The labor force decreased by 1,981 over the month, nudging the labor force participation rate down one-tenth of a percentage point to 67.9%.
Average hourly wages for all private sector workers in Minnesota increased 56 cents to $37.46 in January over the month, and they were up $1.78, or 5%, over the year.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index, a common inflation measure, rose 3.1% over the year in January, meaning wage increases were 1.9 points higher than inflation over the year.
“Minnesota continues to see healthy job growth and wages are outpacing inflation, both of which are great news for workers,” DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek said in a Thursday statement. “During our tight labor market, DEED’s workforce development programs help prepare more Minnesotans to enter high-demand employment with family-sustaining wages.”
In January, five major employment categories in Minnesota gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis:
Education and Health Services gained 2,600 jobs
Trade, Transportation and Utilities gained 1,100 jobs
Leisure and Hospitality gained 800 jobs
Professional and Business Services gained 600 jobs
Information gained 100 jobs
