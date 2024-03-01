Minnesota-based Anytime Fitness merging with Orangetheory to create fitness mega-chain

Woodbury-based Self Esteem Brands, which owns national 24-hour gym chain Anytime Fitness, announced this week it will merge with Orangetheory Fitness to create a combined company with about 7,000 locations and $3.5 billion in annual revenue.

Self Esteem also owns Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness and The Bar Method and is the larger of the two companies in terms of locations. Orangetheory, which focuses on group workout classes, is based in Florida.

The all-stock deal is subject to regulatory approvals and does not have a closing date set. Many questions remain about the makeup of the new company, including any potential name change, headquarters location and impacts or benefits to existing and future members.

Last year Anytime Fitness added 500 locations worldwide, grew revenue 12% and started offering members free Apple Fitness+ subscriptions, the company reported.

"From our simple beginnings in 2002 with the first Anytime Fitness club, we've enjoyed rapid growth worldwide thanks to both the power of small-business franchising and our mix of brands that meet ever-increasing demand for more holistic and personalized health and wellness services," Chuck Runyon, co-founder of Anytime Fitness and CEO of Self Esteem Brands, said in a statement.

Orangetheory has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2010 and has 1,500 locations.

Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital invested in Self Esteem Brands in 2014 and in Orangetheory in 2016.

"We're excited to continue to partner with the teams to create a leading global franchise platform in the health and wellness sector," Erik Morris, chief investment officer of Roark Capital, said in a news release.

This story will be updated.