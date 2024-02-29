Minnesota Commerce official leaves for nonprofit in wake of conflict of interest complaints

A top official at the state Department of Commerce is leaving her job after roughly a year, an exit that comes after a group of veteran staff members in her energy division raised conflict of interest concerns about her marriage to a prominent solar industry lobbyist.

Louise Miltich, assistant commissioner of regulatory affairs, is joining the energy nonprofit Great Plains Institute as executive vice president. She was appointed to the Commerce role in February 2023 but worked in other positions at the Minnesota agency since 2016.

"While I will miss Louise's leadership and expertise at Commerce, I am excited about her new role and having the opportunity to continue to partner with her as we build a path toward a clean energy future," said Commissioner Grace Arnold in a prepared statement Wednesday.

In Militch's latest Commerce job overseeing the regulatory affairs unit, she and her staff offered advice and analysis to the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on issues including the state's community solar program. Her husband, Curtis Zaun, lobbies the PUC as director of policy and regulatory affairs for the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association, an influential trade group representing developers.

Arnold said in January that Miltich flagged her relationship when appointed in February 2023, and the agency believed it was not a conflict of interest based on state law and policy.

Miltich said in the news release she was grateful for what she had learned and "for the many relationships built over my years at the Department of Commerce." The agency has expanded rapidly and taken on a larger role in shaping the state's transition to carbon-free energy after state legislators passed a historically large energy budget last year and a law targeting an emissions-free electric grid by 2040.

Great Plains spokesman Drew Henry said Miltich brings well rounded experience and leadership to help the nonprofit. "We're really excited she's coming on board," he said.