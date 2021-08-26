Minnesota Dairy Community Crowns 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Euerle (EARL-EE), a 19-year-old college student from ­­Litchfield, Minnesota, representing Meeker County, was crowned the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Aug. 25.

Euerle will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,500 Minnesota dairy farm families. She is the daughter of ­­­Vaughn and Joan Euerle and attends Ridgewater College.

Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Isabelle Lindahl (LIN-DOLL) of Lindstrom, representing Chisago County, and Megan Meyer (MY-ER) of Rollingstone, representing Winona County, were selected as runners-up.

Kelsey Erf (URF) of Oakdale representing Washington County, Emily Leonard (LEN-ERD) of Norwood Young America representing Carver County, along with Lindahl, were named scholarship winners. Katrina Thoe (TH-O) of Hayfield representing Dodge County was named Miss Congeniality.

Throughout her year-long reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Euerle will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota's dairy farm families. She will work to bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and various speaking engagements.

Euerle's first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building (located at the corner of Judson Avenue and Underwood Street) for nearly eight hours to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair – Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27. This year marks butter sculptor Linda Christensen's 50th and final year carving the Princess Kay of the Milky Way winner at the Minnesota State Fair. The remaining nine finalists will be carved by Linda's successor, Minnesota native Gerry Kulzer.

Other finalists are scheduled to have their likenesses sculpted as follows:

Story continues

Saturday, Aug. 28: Kelsey Erf, Oakdale, representing Washington County

Sunday, Aug. 29: Emily Leonard, Norwood Young America, representing Carver County

Monday, Aug. 30: Jessica Ohmann, Albany, representing Stearns County

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Alaina Johnson, Dakota, representing Houston County

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Megan Meyer, Rollingstone, representing Winona County

Thursday, Sept. 2: Isabelle Lindahl, Lindstrom, representing Chisago County

Friday, Sept. 3: Katrina Thoe, Hayfield, representing Dodge County

Saturday, Sept. 4: Kelsey Kuball, Waterville, representing Rice County; and

Sunday, Sept. 5: Emeliya Dose, Plainview, representing Wabasha County

Throughout the fair, Princess Kay and the other finalists will make appearances near the Butter Sculpture Booth in the Dairy Building and at the Moo Booth in the Dairy Barn. Princess Kay's Facebook page (facebook.com/princesskayofthemilkyway) will provide daily updates and photos of each completed butter sculpture.

Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for dairy. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.

Midwest Dairy® represents 5,800 dairy farm families and works on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in our products and production practices. We are committed to Bringing Dairy to Life for a Better World by Working with Others to Give Consumers an Excellent Dairy Experience, and we are funded from farmers from across a 10-state region, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. For more information, visit MidwestDairy.com. Follow us on Twitter and find us on Facebook at Midwest Dairy.

CONTACT

Megan Anderson

Bellmont Partners Public Relations

megan@bellmontpartners.com

(612) 423-0335

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minnesota-dairy-community-crowns-68th-princess-kay-of-the-milky-way-301363232.html

SOURCE Midwest Dairy