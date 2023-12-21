Minnesota employees should be aware of two new labor laws taking effect Jan. 1

Dec. 21—ST. PAUL — Employers must provide each qualified employee with paid sick and safe time and will be prohibited from asking about or considering an applicant's past or current pay during the hiring process starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

Both laws were passed during last year's legislative session.

Employers must provide each employee in Minnesota with at least 48 hours of earned sick and safe time a year. An employer's existing leave policy, such as PTO, may already meet Minnesota's requirements,

according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Employees may file complaints against employers who fail to provide earned paid sick and safe time or retaliate against an employee for exercising their rights under the new law by contacting the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry at 651-284-5075 or dli.laborstandards@state.mn.us.

Who is and is not covered for paid sick and safe time?

* Employees who work at least 80 hours a year for an employer in Minnesota, including temporary and part-time employees, are covered.

* Employees for a Minnesota-based company who do not work at least 80 hours in Minnesota are not covered.

* Independent contractors, federal employees and cabin crew or flight deck members who work for an air carrier are not covered.

* Building and construction employees represented by a trade union are not covered if there is a waiver under a collective bargaining agreement.

What can earned sick and safe time be used for?

* Employee's mental or physical illness, including treatment and preventive care.

* A family member's mental or physical illness, including treatment and preventive care.

* Absence due to domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking of the employee or a family member.

* Closure of the employee's workplace due to weather or public emergency or closure of a family member's school or care facility due to weather or public emergency.

* When determined by a health authority or health care professional that the employee or a family member is at risk of infecting others with a communicable disease.

Which family members can employees use earned sick and safe time for?

* Any family member between grandchild to grandparent, either through blood, adoption, marriage or domestic partnership.

* Any other individual related by blood or whose association with the employee is equivalent to a family relationship.

* Up to one individual annually designated by the employee.

Three options for employers:

Accrual and carryover:

* Employees begin accruing ESST from their first day of employment at a rate of at least one hour for every 30 hours worked.

* ESST accrues at a rate of at least one hour for every 30 hours worked.

* Employees are permitted to accrue a minimum of up to 48 hours of ESST in a year (more if the employer agrees to a higher amount).

* Employees can carry over unused ESST into the next year. However, at no time can an employee's accrued ESST exceed 80 hours (unless the employer agrees to a higher amount).

Front loading with payout and no carryover:

* A minimum of 48 hours of ESST is provided to an employee and made available for immediate use at the start of each year; and

* Unused ESST hours are paid out at the end of the accrual year at the employee's hourly rate.

Front loading with no payout and no carryover:

* A minimum of 80 hours of ESST is provided to an employee and made available for immediate use at the start of each year.

* The ESST hours the employee did not use are not paid out at the end of the accrual year.

Employers are prohibited from asking about or considering an applicant's past or current pay during the hiring process,

according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights

The law seeks to close the gender and racial pay gap.

"Using past pay to determine future pay contributes to and reinforces Minnesota's pay disparities because when someone's future pay is locked to their past pay, the cycle of unequal pay impacts them throughout their life," according to the department.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, employers may not ask about an employee's current or past pay on an application, in an interview or as part of salary negotiations. Employees may voluntarily share this information.