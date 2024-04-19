Minnesota gains 11,000 jobs and 3,000 workers in March

Apr. 18—ST. PAUL — Minnesota posted strong job and labor force growth in March, according to information released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state gained an estimated 11,000 jobs in the past month on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 0.4%, with the private sector up roughly 8,000 jobs, up 0.3%. Minnesota's labor force increased by an estimated 3,000 people over the month, bumping the labor force participation rate up one-tenth of a percent to 68%. The unemployment rate remained steady at 2.7%.

"March was a great month all around for Minnesota employers and workers," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. "Our strong job and labor force growth shows that Minnesota's economy continues to provide great opportunities for Minnesota residents as well as those who would like to call Minnesota home."

Five supersectors in Minnesota gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis since the prior month, including, most notably, Leisure & Hospitality up 5,000 jobs, Government up 3,000 jobs, Education & Health Services up 2,800 jobs, and Construction up 2,700 jobs. Six supersectors stayed steady or lost jobs but the losses were small in comparison to the large gains in other sectors.

"Key labor market indicators are trending positive," said DEED's Labor Market Information Director Angelina Nguyễn. "In short, more people are employed, and wage growth is outpacing inflation."

Over the year, Minnesota gained 47,508 jobs, up 1.6%, with the private sector up 23,161 jobs or 0.9%.

In Minnesota, six supersectors posted annual growth, including Education & Health Services up 24,552 jobs, Government up 24,347 jobs, Leisure & Hospitality up 10,990 jobs and Trade, Transportation & Utilities up 8,153 jobs. Five supersectors lost jobs over the year in Minnesota, including Professional & Business Services, down 13,900 jobs, Financial Activities down 5,579 jobs, and Manufacturing down 3,195 jobs.

Over the year, U.S. employment grew 1.9% with the private sector up 1.7%. Over the month, U.S. employment increased by 0.2%, with the U.S. private sector also up 0.2%. Over the month, the national unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8% and the labor force participation rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 62.7%.

Regionally, job growth in the Rochester Metropolitan Statistical Area continued its strong streak, with over-the-year growth of 3,984 jobs or 3.3%. The Minneapolis-St. Paul MSA had the biggest job growth by numbers, up 22,337 jobs or 1.2% over the year.

