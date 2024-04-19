Minnesota gains 11,000 jobs and 3,000 workers in March

Grand Forks Herald
2 min read
1

Apr. 18—ST. PAUL — Minnesota posted strong job and labor force growth in March, according to information released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state gained an estimated 11,000 jobs in the past month on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 0.4%, with the private sector up roughly 8,000 jobs, up 0.3%. Minnesota's labor force increased by an estimated 3,000 people over the month, bumping the labor force participation rate up one-tenth of a percent to 68%. The unemployment rate remained steady at 2.7%.

"March was a great month all around for Minnesota employers and workers," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. "Our strong job and labor force growth shows that Minnesota's economy continues to provide great opportunities for Minnesota residents as well as those who would like to call Minnesota home."

Five supersectors in Minnesota gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis since the prior month, including, most notably, Leisure & Hospitality up 5,000 jobs, Government up 3,000 jobs, Education & Health Services up 2,800 jobs, and Construction up 2,700 jobs. Six supersectors stayed steady or lost jobs but the losses were small in comparison to the large gains in other sectors.

"Key labor market indicators are trending positive," said DEED's Labor Market Information Director Angelina Nguyễn. "In short, more people are employed, and wage growth is outpacing inflation."

Over the year, Minnesota gained 47,508 jobs, up 1.6%, with the private sector up 23,161 jobs or 0.9%.

In Minnesota, six supersectors posted annual growth, including Education & Health Services up 24,552 jobs, Government up 24,347 jobs, Leisure & Hospitality up 10,990 jobs and Trade, Transportation & Utilities up 8,153 jobs. Five supersectors lost jobs over the year in Minnesota, including Professional & Business Services, down 13,900 jobs, Financial Activities down 5,579 jobs, and Manufacturing down 3,195 jobs.

Over the year, U.S. employment grew 1.9% with the private sector up 1.7%. Over the month, U.S. employment increased by 0.2%, with the U.S. private sector also up 0.2%. Over the month, the national unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8% and the labor force participation rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 62.7%.

Regionally, job growth in the Rochester Metropolitan Statistical Area continued its strong streak, with over-the-year growth of 3,984 jobs or 3.3%. The Minneapolis-St. Paul MSA had the biggest job growth by numbers, up 22,337 jobs or 1.2% over the year.

DEED is the state's principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. Visit the DEED website to view

state and national employment statistics

,

monthly jobs numbers

and data.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to De

  • Jamie Dimon Knew Subprime 'Could Go Up In Smoke'; Now He's Worried About An Artificial Economy 'Fueled by Government Deficit Spending'

    In the chaos of the 2008 recession, perhaps no bank stood more prepared than Jamie Dimon's J.P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In advance of the crisis, Jamie Dimon realized that "underwriting standards were deteriorating across the industry," with late payments on subprime loans rising. In late 2006, the bank led his firm to exit Wall Street's hot subprime business, starting with a frantic call made to J.P. Morgan's vacationing Chief of Securitized Products where he said, "I really want you to w

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • IMF chief quotes Churchill as she warns of global chaos

    The head of the International Monetary Fund has urged countries to cut debt and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more vulnerable to economic shocks.

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.

  • Google CEO Pichai Calls for Reset After Activist Firings

    The tech giant fired over two dozen employees following sit-in protests at its offices in New York and California over its cloud-computing deal with Israel.

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US firms facilitated investments into blacklisted Chinese companies, says House probe

    (Reuters) -U.S. financial firms facilitated investments worth billions of dollars in index funds that included blacklisted Chinese companies, according to a bipartisan House Committee investigation that called for legislation aimed at restricting investment in those Chinese entities. U.S. index providers and asset managers channeled $6.5 billion last year to 63 Chinese companies flagged by the U.S. government for advancing China's military capabilities or supporting human rights abuses, the probe report unveiled on Thursday said. The panel said the activity was not illegal, but it called for Congress to pass legislation that would restrict investment in blacklisted entities, as well as require U.S. public companies to disclose risks related to China.

  • Treasuries Stumble on Mere Mention of Fed Rate Hike by Williams

    (Bloomberg) -- The US bond market’s recovery was cut short by a Federal Reserve official’s mere mention of the possibility of an interest-rate increase.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsIn response to a question during a conference in Washington, New