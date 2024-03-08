Minnesota Uber and Lyft drivers often earn less than minimum wage, state study says

Uber and Lyft drivers in Minneapolis and St. Paul and greater Minnesota often earn well below the equivalent of the minimum wage after expenses are deducted, a state-commissioned study has found.

The study, released Friday by the state Department of Labor and Industry — and immediately criticized by the rideshare giants — could play an important role as local and state elected officials seek to boost the earnings of drivers, many of whom have been clamoring for higher pay for several years.

The immediate impact of the study is to raise fresh questions about a controversial minimum-pay plan approved Wednesday by the Minneapolis City Council amid threats by the ride-hailing companies that they will cease operations in the city, and perhaps the state, if they take effect.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who had pleaded with the city council to wait until Friday's study was released, vetoed the plan Friday, but it's possible his veto could be overridden as soon as next week.

The new report suggests that the goal of supporters of the plan — to ensure drivers earn at least the equivalent of the city's $15.57 hourly minimum wage — could easily be reached by mandating a lower minimum compensation that what the city council approved.

A similar debate has progressed at the state level. Last year, Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a minimum-pay plan amid opposition from Uber and Lyft. Walz established a task force that failed to reach a consensus on how much drivers should earn, and the state commissioned the study as a way to clarify the muddy world of compensation amid the dynamic, algorithm-driven pricing of app-based ride services.

That study examined data from Uber and Lyft documenting how much drivers were paid during more than 18 million Minnesota rides during 2022.

"This report represents Minnesota-specific data and is data that should be used to inform policy and discussions moving forward," Labor Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said in an interview, noting it doesn't provide recommendations, but offers options.

