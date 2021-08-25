U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.25
    +12.02 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,429.26
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,050.31
    +30.51 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.10
    +18.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    +0.90 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -14.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0490 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.3530 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,945.72
    +759.73 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.51
    +19.98 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Minority Business Development Agency Awards $3.7 Million in Grants

Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
·2 min read

Federal funding will support MBDA Specialty Centers with an emphasis on advanced manufacturing, exporting, and federal contracting.

Washington, DC, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) awarded $3.7 million in federal funding to nine (9) grant recipients to establish MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers, Export Centers, and a Federal Procurement Center. These programs are designed to help minority-owned firms create jobs, compete in the global economy, and grow their businesses.

“Minority business enterprises (MBEs) are critical to the U.S. economy, acting as engines for investments, job creation, and opportunity in local communities nationwide,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda recognizes the important of MBEs and proposes historic investments for MBDA to assist MBEs in generating capital, investing in new technologies, winning federal contracts, and expanding the minority business footprint within the American economy.”

Federal funding will support the operation of four (4) MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers, four (4) MBDA Export Centers, and one (1) MBDA Federal Procurement Center, all providing nationwide business development services to minority business enterprises.

Grant recipients include:

MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers

  • Maryland: The City of Baltimore ($400,000)

  • Texas: The University of Texas at San Antonio ($400,000)

  • Connecticut: The University of Connecticut ($400,000)

  • Kentucky: University of Louisville Research Foundation ($400,000)

MBDA Export Centers

  • Texas (Houston): Hybas International, LLC ($400,000)

  • Arizona: National Center for American Indian Enterprise ($400,000)

  • Florida: M. Gill & Associates ($400,000)

  • Texas (San Antonio): The University of Texas at San Antonio ($400,000)

MBDA Federal Procurement Center

  • Washington, DC: KDM & Associates, LLC ($500,000)

The five-year grants will run through June 30, 2026, with annual awards in the amounts listed. For the latest information on MBDA programs and announcements, please visit www.MBDA.gov.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency solely dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

CONTACT: Velicia Woods Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) vwoods@mbda.gov


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After dipping 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recovered on Monday and continue to climb. After inching higher yesterday, investors' appetite for the fuel cell stock is staying strong today; Plug's stock is up 2.2% as of 11:57 a.m. EDT. While there's no company specific news behind the stock's rise, investors seem spurred to pick up shares today as momentum continues to build regarding President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

  • Ford delays a return to offices, weighs vaccine mandate

    Ford Motor Co will delay bringing most workers back to offices until January, and is still considering whether to require employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the company's chief people officer told Reuters. Ford is joining a growing number of large employers that are delaying plans to reopen offices as the Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps through many countries where the automaker does business. Ford said most office workers in North America, Latin America and International Markets groups will not come back to offices before January.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Oil prices move up with U.S. crude supplies down a third straight week

    Oil futures trade higher on Wednesday, finding support from a third straight drop in U.S. crude inventories, but the spread of COVID-19 cases continues to threaten energy demand, putting on lid on any price gains.

  • Sackler Immunity and a Texas Two-Step Could Tilt Bankruptcy Scales Away From Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and lumber giant Georgia-Pacific are in high-stakes legal battles to shed billions of dollars of liabilities in bankruptcy -- the first over their company’s alleged role in America’s opioid crisis and the second for 64,000 asbestos claims. If they are successful, it threatens to reduce the bargaining power of alleged victims of corporate abuse for years to come. The outcome could also benefit, Johnson & Johnson, which is f

  • Delta Air Lines Tells Workers to Get Vaccinated or Pay $200 a Month

    • Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said employees must be vaccinated against coronavirus or face weekly testing and a $200 monthly surcharge for health insurance, CEO Ed Bastian wrote in an internal memo to its 68,000 employees, the Washington Post reported. With the Food and Drug Administration fully approving the Pfizer -BioNTech vaccine, “the time to get vaccinated is now,” Bastian wrote. Delta, which has required all new hires to be vaccinated since May 17, said unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks indoors on company property.

  • FedEx And UPS Who? Sendle Muscling Its Way Into E-Commerce Shipping Space

    On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle's founders saw e-commerce's potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. "Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between Australians each year, and collectively we are wasting millions of hours traveling to and queuing up at the local post office," the press release on that day stated. James Ch

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • Budweiser Buys Beer.eth Domain Name for 30 ETH, Rocket NFT for 8 ETH

    Budweiser has changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a rocket designed by NFT platform Rocket Factory.

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • Delta's unvaccinated workers to pay extra $200 on health plan

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses Delta's latest push to get employees vaccinated.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Cathie Wood Buys the China Dip With This E-Commerce Stock

    In fact, JD's results were so good that ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, after selling her Chinese stocks earlier this year, bought some shares following the company's second-quarter earnings report. While new regulations may temporarily affect the revenue and earnings of many internet and e-commerce companies, JD.com doesn't see these new measures affecting its business very much. In the second quarter, JD's net revenue increased 26.2% to $39.3 billion, which was especially impressive since the company was lapping a strong quarter last year during the onset of the pandemic.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Want To Know The Hottest Brands In Cannabis In 2021? Meet The People Deciding Who They Are

    What are the hottest cannabis brands in 2021? And the trendiest products? This tough-to-answer question will soon have a response, thanks to the work of 47 leaders in the cannabis industry and beyond. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Clio Cannabis, the awards show that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, will announce on Tuesday the lineup of judges for its 2021 edition. The jury features a diverse mix of creative talent from l

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.