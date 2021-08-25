Minority Business Development Agency Awards $3.7 Million in Grants

Federal funding will support MBDA Specialty Centers with an emphasis on advanced manufacturing, exporting, and federal contracting.

Washington, DC, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) awarded $3.7 million in federal funding to nine (9) grant recipients to establish MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers, Export Centers, and a Federal Procurement Center. These programs are designed to help minority-owned firms create jobs, compete in the global economy, and grow their businesses.

“Minority business enterprises (MBEs) are critical to the U.S. economy, acting as engines for investments, job creation, and opportunity in local communities nationwide,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda recognizes the important of MBEs and proposes historic investments for MBDA to assist MBEs in generating capital, investing in new technologies, winning federal contracts, and expanding the minority business footprint within the American economy.”

Federal funding will support the operation of four (4) MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers, four (4) MBDA Export Centers, and one (1) MBDA Federal Procurement Center, all providing nationwide business development services to minority business enterprises.

Grant recipients include:

MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Centers

Maryland: The City of Baltimore ($400,000)

Texas: The University of Texas at San Antonio ($400,000)

Connecticut: The University of Connecticut ($400,000)

Kentucky: University of Louisville Research Foundation ($400,000)

MBDA Export Centers

Texas (Houston): Hybas International, LLC ($400,000)

Arizona: National Center for American Indian Enterprise ($400,000)

Florida: M. Gill & Associates ($400,000)

Texas (San Antonio): The University of Texas at San Antonio ($400,000)

MBDA Federal Procurement Center

Washington, DC: KDM & Associates, LLC ($500,000)

The five-year grants will run through June 30, 2026, with annual awards in the amounts listed. For the latest information on MBDA programs and announcements, please visit www.MBDA.gov.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency solely dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

