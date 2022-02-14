Minority Gen-Z Millionaire Changes the Narrative for Young Adults in the Military

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 22-year-old Rickey D. Smith Jr., is a serial entrepreneur along with military experience under his belt. Rickey is one of the top institutional money managers in his company, GW Capital Investments, focused on millennial investors & franchises. Rickey's mission is to help young adults understand personal finance. He has a passion for helping others, especially those from low-income families & neighborhoods where there aren't many resources available at their disposal. His goal is to make sure they understand how vital financial literacy can become professionally and personally by understanding what kind of financial tools work best for them.

Rickey Smith, Jr. hosts webinars and workshops free of charge for military veterans and current service members. He believes that the military veterans spend their time protecting our country but when they move to the next chapter, they seldom have created a stable financial portfolio that allows them to successfully enter their civilian life. Ricky's commitment to helping his brothers and sisters in arms has gained him notoriety as one of the top financial influencers online for people in the military to follow on social media.

"The best investment anyone can make is in themselves. I have a great deal of empathy for those who aren't as fortunate as others. As a company, we want to make sure they understand how to take advantage of their resources. Many people grew up not having the tools necessary to keep their finances in order; now's our chance to help those who need guidance the most."

- Rickey D. Smith Jr.

About GW Capital Investments:

GW Capital Investments is an innovative Private Equity firm that focuses on buying franchises. The company's main plan of attack involves aggressive growth through investments in the equity positions (Equity is the leftover money a company has after it pays off its debts and distributes them to creditors and shareholders then get their share as well), with plans to release a percentage back each year back into private hands that are searching for annual returns based on relative business cycles. To learn more about GW Capital investments, visit www.financialabstinence.com/private-equity-investing.

