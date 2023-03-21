U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.15
    +27.58 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,359.44
    +114.86 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,788.55
    +113.01 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.76
    +31.77 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +1.85 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.90
    -39.90 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5940
    +0.1130 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4300
    +1.1350 (+0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,027.36
    +337.90 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.16
    +8.11 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Minsud Confirms high-grade Cu-Au zone at second porphyry with 86m at 0.94% Cu, 0.38g/t Au, 5.56 g/t Ag within 518m at 0.34% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 4.40 g/t Ag, and 33ppm Mo from 330m (open at depth)

CNW Group
·9 min read

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from the ongoing Phase IV scout drilling program at the Chita Valley Project, San Juan province, Argentina.

To date, the Phase IV program has completed 28 drillholes for 19,058m. Assay results have been recently received from an additional nine drillholes totaling 6,179m, specifically from drillholes CHDH22- 60 through to CHDH22-65, and CHDH23-66 to CHDH23-68 (see Table 1 below). The drilling campaign is ongoing, with two drillholes currently being drilled and two more awaiting assay results. To support the continued progress of the program, two drill rigs are currently in operation.

Highlights are listed below, along with the accompanying figures.

Chinchillones Second Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo

The drilling results of these additional nine drillholes completes the program which commenced in 2022 and includes the first three drillholes of the 2023 program. These newly drilled holes have confirmed the presence of mineralized intrusive bodies hosting porphyry-style Cu-Au-Mo-Ag at depth, beneath the high sulfidation mineralization intersected near surface.

The results from CHDH22-62 are highly significant as they reveal the presence of a Cu-Au-rich intrusive body with tonalitic composition that differs both compositionally and texturally from the principal dioritic porphyry Cu-Mo body at Chinchillones. This auriferous porphyry traverses a larger mineralized porphyry Cu-Mo body at depth, and importantly, the mineralized porphyry column, which consistently exhibits high Cu grades, is open to at least 850m. Near the surface, an affiliated alteration- mineralization footprint is present, characterized by an extensive zone of advanced argillic alteration (pyrophyllite-kaolinite-silica-alunite) that trends broadly NNE, with a strike length of at least 700m and 450m width.

Drillholes CHDH22-62 and CHDH22-57 now validate the unequivocal presence of a second tonalitic porphyry, which is associated with intra-mineral dacitic bodies. The central porphyry at Chinchillones is believed to be an earlier phase, occurring as roof pendants and angular clasts to the tonalite porphyry- associated dacitic volcanic unit. This provides unequivocal temporal separation between the two productive porphyries, further supporting the interpretation of distinct mineralizing events.

Significant porphyry Cu-Mo-Au mineralization intervals for drillhole CHDH22-62:

  • 518m at 0.34% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 4.40 g/t Ag, and 33ppm Mo, from 330m (open at depth) including 86m at 0.94% Cu, 0.38 g/t Au, 5.56 g/t Ag, from 746m highlighting higher-grade gold and coincident copper mineralization.

In 2023, a second, more powerful drill rig was mobilized to the project to complete deeper drillholes (>1,000m) in order to test and extend the porphyry mineralization of several drillholes that ended in mineralization.

Near the surface, a high sulfidation system is present, which is characterized by pervasive sulfidic replacement of host rocks, massive sulfidic pods/lenses, pervasive sulfidic disseminations, and sulfides in-filling hydrothermal breccia matrix. The sulfides comprise of varying amounts of pyrite, chalcopyrite, covellite, tennantite, enargite, chalcocite, digenite, bornite, sphalerite, galena, calaverite, and hessite.

The drillhole CHDH22-64 has further expanded the extent of Cu-Mo mineralization encountered by the previously reported drillholes (see press releases dated December 23, 2022, and October 13, 2022):

  • 311m at 0.19% Cu, 0.02 g/t Au, 2.36 g/t Ag and 513ppm Mo from 560m (open at depth) including 75m at 0.15% Cu, 1,095 ppm Mo and 0.19 ppm Re from 796m highlighting higher- grade molybdenum and coincident rhenium mineralization.

This drillhole terminated in an intra-mineral hydrothermal breccia, which notably contains fragments of angular to sub-rounded clasts of both tonalite and diorite porphyries. In the last 200 meters, there is remnant potassic alteration with moderate intensity phyllic overprint. Notable features include the presence of stockworked quartz-molybdenite-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets, porphyry-related B and A veins, and K-feldspar veinlets.

Link Zone Target

The Link Zone target is the area located between South Porphyry (syn PSU) and Chinchillones. Scout drilling has confirmed the presence of high-grade mineralized structures hosted in the sedimentary Agua Negra Fm and Tertiary domes.

Drilling has identified a NNE-trending mineralized corridor that is similar to the delineated mineralization corridors at Chinchillones. The Company plans to continue with exploration and drilling in this target area to confirm the presence of mineralized intrusive bodies at depth. For 2023, the company has approved approximately 2,000 meters of drilling, which will consist of 3 to 4 drillholes.

New Target to the NE of Chinchillones

In late 2022, the Company identified a new target area measuring 1 km x 1 km located NNE of the principal Chinchillones system. Two scout drillholes, CHDH22-65 and CHDH23-67, were completed in the area. The target area is characterized by a 1.3 km-long coherent conductive anomaly that is at least 400 m wide and covered by the Agua Negra sedimentary sequence, comprising quartzites and shale, and traversed by small andesitic/dacitic bodies hosting porphyry-related B- and A-veinlets. The drillholes intersected shallow andesitic porphyry hosting abundant A-B veins containing chalcopyrite- molybdenite. The results are highly encouraging and interpreted to indicate the presence of sill-like mineralized intrusions, possibly emanating from a larger body to the SW.

General outlook and exploration implications

The results from Phase IV exploratory activities, together with previous drilling phases, have expanded the Chinchillones porphyry-epithermal system, now thought to encompass at least 2 km x 2 km footprint, and open at depth exceeding 850m (limit of previous drilling). Drilling has demonstrated superimposed broad zones of polymetallic Zn-Pb-Cu-Au-Ag mineralization hosted in linear hydrothermal breccia bodies of both epithermal high sulfidation and intermediate sulfidation affinities. These breccia bodies are believed to be fed from at least two separate porphyry centers.

The continuity, and geometry of high-grade Cu-Au mineralisation intersected in CHDH22-62 will be further tested with >1,000 m drillholes. Additionally, the transition zone between the near-surface high- sulfidation mineralization and the Cu-Au porphyry will be further evaluated.

Ramiro Massa, Minsud's President & CEO, said: "The progress of the drilling programs, together with the outstanding results achieved, has exceeded our expectations of the Chita Valley project. With the results of 2022's drilling season, the true size of the mineral system at the Chita Valley project is becoming apparent. We now have a more powerful drill rig to complete deeper drillholes (>1,000m) to probe down-dip mineralization of several drillholes which ended in mineralized rock. We have an approved drilling program of 21,700m for 2023 to complete scouting drilling in several areas of interest while continuing to delineate the mineralization at Chinchillones, which is now thought to encompass at least 2 km x 2 km area and open to more than 850m depth. We are excited to embark on the next phase of exploration to further advance the porphyry discoveries at the Chita Valley Project, and we believe this will lead to an important project in Argentina".

Table 1 - Summary of Analytical Results

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Cu

Au

Ag

Mo

Pb

Zn

Re

(mt)

(mt)

(mts) (*)

%

g/t

g/t

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

CHDH22-60

270

312

42

0.02 %

0.11

6.01

2

58

319


CHDH22-61

38

72

34

0.01 %

0.08

18.61

1

333

1153


CHDH22-62

206

254

48

0.20 %

0.23

5.58

20

67

636



272

290

18

1.42 %

0.22

12.71

4

182

781



330

848

518

0.34 %

0.13

4.43

33

44

568


Incl.

746

832

86

0.94 %

0.38

5.56

2

18

117


CHDH22-63

10

78

68

0.15 %

0.04

2.69

170

32

66


100

266

166

0.09 %

0.04

6.25

241

276

465


CHDH22-64

82

140

58

0.14 %

0.11

17.07

12

1129

4781



216

300

84

0.07 %

0.11

9.84

47

860

2285



560

871

311

0.19 %

0.02

2.36

513

67

526


Incl.

796

871

75

0.15 %

0.03

1.99

1095

27

477

0.19

CHDH22-65

26

56

30

0.06 %

0.11

1.89

23

59

231


CHDH23-66

19

220

201

0.10 %

0.06

1.51

63

70

254


621

630

9

0.63 %

0.26

183.46

268

357

3246


822

830

8

0.82 %

0.21

36.20

118

55

1136


CHDH23-67

28

214

186

0.15 %

0.03

1.50

331

22

93


262

372

110

0.11 %

0.03

2.51

426

55

203


CHDH23-68

62

70

8

0.14 %

0.23

2.69

4

26

74


References:











(*) Intervals reported in the above table are not true thicknesses

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All core samples were submitted to the ALS Global Laboratories in Mendoza, Argentina for preparation and analysis. All samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay/ AA finish 50g, plus a 48-element ultra- trace four acid digest with ICP-MS and ICP-AES finish. Minsud followed industry standard procedures for the work with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Field duplicates, standards and blanks were included with all sample shipments to the principal laboratory. Minsud detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Mr. Mario Alfaro, Professional Geoscientist, VP-Exploration of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Alfaro visited the property and has read and approved the contents of this release.

About the Chita Valley Project, San Juan Province:

The Chita Valley Project is a large exploration stage porphyry system with classic alteration features, widespread porphyry style Cu-Mo-Au and polymetallic Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization hosted by Hydrothermal Phreatic Breccias and associated gold and silver-bearing polymetallic veins of intermediate sulfide composition that conformed an outcropping porphyry system at Chita and a lithocap of a porphyry system at Chinchillones. San Juan Province of Argentina has a robust mining sector and recognizes the important economic benefits of responsible development of its substantial Mineral Resource endowment.

Current exploration activities on the Chita Valley Project are being funded by a subsidiary of South32 in accordance with the earn-in agreement between the parties entered into on November 1, 2019.

Under the earn-in agreement and having given the Company notice of its intention to continue funding the Chita Valley Project, South32 will provide further funding to MSA such that its aggregate funding is not less than C$14 million by February 28, 2024. South32 has the right to withdraw at the end of each year.

If South32 exercises its earn-in right it may elect to acquire a 50.1% direct interest in the Company's Argentinean operating subsidiary Minera Sud Argentina S.A. ("MSA") at the end of the earn-in period by paying an additional C$14 million to Minsud, or by funding a pre-feasibility study, with a minimum spend of C$41 million, which would entitle it to elect to increase its 50.1% direct interest in MSA to 70%.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag- Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early-stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. The company's purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. South32 is trusted by its owners and partners to realize the potential of their resources. South32 produces commodities including bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal and manganese from its operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing its base metals exposure, South32 also has two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, spending commitments, future operations, results of exploration, anticipated financial results, future work programs, capital expenditures and objectives. Forward- looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Argentina peso, and the U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Argentina or other countries in which the Corporation may carry on business in the future; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration and development (including environmental hazards or industrial accidents); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers and other parties with whom the Company does business; presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Argentina; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; availability and increasing costs associated with operational inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; challenges to, or difficulty in maintaining, the Company's title to properties; risks relating to the Company's ability to raise funds; and the factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated April 27, 2011. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking-information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/21/c5235.html

Recommended Stories

  • Glencore Set to Lose Crown as Top Cobalt Miner to China’s CMOC

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese miner is set to overtake Glencore Plc as the world’s top cobalt producer this year, as the rush for critical green-energy metals intensifies.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’The challenger to

  • Trafigura Bought Some LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Just Bags of Stones

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group, one of the world’s biggest metals traders, was among the companies that received bags of stones from a London Metal Exchange warehouse instead of the nickel briquettes they had paid for.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees In

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasi

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Silvergate (SI) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Silvergate (SI) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to PacWest Bancorp (PACW) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Tesla scores blue chip status after Moody's debt upgrade

    It’s a huge milestone for Tesla as the EV-maker enters the blue-chip investment world. Moody’s Investor Research upgraded Tesla’s credit rating to Baa3, which is the first rung on its investment grade ladder for corporate debt, with outlook changed to stable. Previously Moody’s classified Tesla as Ba1, which is the agency’s top rating for high yield corporate, or junk, debt.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • Apple Shares Are at a Pivot Point

    Shares of Apple are watched closely by many fundamental and technical analysts. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, I can see that prices made a low in late December/early January.

  • Costco Shares Interesting Membership News

    The warehouse club shared some insight that might be useful for members and people who are considering joining the warehouse club.

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Federal Reserve Meeting: Rate Hike Likely, But U-Turn Is Near; S&P 500 Gains

    The Federal Reserve will likely hike its key interest rate, but this might be the last, amid tighter bank credit. The S&P 500 rose.

  • How the Five-Year Rule Affects Roth 401(k)s & Roth IRAs

    Saving through a Roth 401(k) can help you grow a nest egg that you can then tap into in retirement without having to pay taxes. If you leave your job or you're ready to retire, you may be wondering what … Continue reading → The post How to Roll Over a Roth 401(k) to a Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-First Republic considers downsizing if capital raise fails -sources

    First Republic Bank, the U.S. regional bank struggling to remain viable following a flight of deposits, is looking at ways it can downsize if its attempts to raise new capital fail, according to two people familiar with the matter. First Republic has been working with JPMorgan Chase & Co to find new sources of capital after a consortium of major banks provided it with a total of $30 billion in deposits last week in a move of solidarity. Unrealized mark-to-market losses in First Republic's loan book and investment portfolio have been an obstacle to clinching an investment, Reuters has reported.

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Introduces State Legislation Banning CBDCs

    DeSantis said CBDCs are all about “surveilling” and “controlling” the populace.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.