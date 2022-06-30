U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Mint Eco Car Wash Acquires 5th Property: Sure Shine Car Wash in West Palm Beach

·2 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Eco Car Wash announced today the acquisition of their fifth car wash property located at 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard. The property has been operating as Sure Shine Car Wash since 2015. Mint Eco has closed Sure Shine Car Wash temporarily and is in the process of an extensive site renovation and rebranding that is anticipated to be completed in 2023.

Mint Eco Car Wash is taking a Fresh Approach to Washing Cars in Palm Beach County. (PRNewsfoto/Mint Eco Car Wash)
Mint Eco Car Wash is taking a Fresh Approach to Washing Cars in Palm Beach County. (PRNewsfoto/Mint Eco Car Wash)

Co-founder and CEO Geoffrey Jervis shared, "In March of 2022, we announced our $150 million expansion plan primarily in Palm Beach County. The acquisition of our fifth property, while exciting, is just the tip of the iceberg. Mint Eco plans to eventually have 50 car washes in Palm Beach County, allowing us to serve our home market in an unparalleled manner."

Former Sure Shine customers with an existing unlimited club membership can visit their nearest Mint Eco Car Wash to continue their membership benefits until the location reopens. For more updates on the site renovations and expansion plan, visit www.mintecocarwash.com/sure-shine-car-wash.

About Mint Eco:

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars™ across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco was voted 2022 Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County and has grown to over 100 employees, washing hundreds of thousands of cars in the County to date.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County: Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/Turnpike, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, with plans to develop 50 more locations over the next several years. To learn more visit, www.mintecocarwash.com.

Contact:
Shannon Hunihan
Chief Marketing Officer
Shannonh@mintecocarwash.com
941-587-4965

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mint-eco-car-wash-acquires-5th-property-sure-shine-car-wash-in-west-palm-beach-301578993.html

SOURCE Mint Eco Car Wash

