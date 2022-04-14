MINT Income Fund Distributions

MINT Income Fund

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINT Income Fund (TSX: MID.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the second quarter of 2022 will be payable to unitholders of MINT Income Fund as follows:





Record Date

Payable Date Distribution Per Trust Unit April 30, 2022 May 13, 2022 $0.04 May 31, 2022 June 15, 2022 $0.04 June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.04

The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MID.UN.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow Through LPs and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.







